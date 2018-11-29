This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re a points and miles collector with several premium credit cards, you probably have benefits that duplicate and overlap. During this holiday season, as you struggle with the usual dilemma of what to buy for friends and family, why not gift consider gifting some of those redundant perks to them? Odds are that someone in your circle of loved ones would greatly appreciate having Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, receiving a free hotel night or having access to airport lounges.
Global Entry and TSA PreCheck
To determine the best gift for someone, first remember the difference between the two programs. TSA PreCheck makes it easier to go through security in domestic airports (passengers don’t have to take off belts and shoes, or remove laptops from their cases), while Global Entry speeds up re-entry into the US after an international flight. TSA PreCheck is included with Global Entry, and the price difference is minimal ($85 vs. $100).
The Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit isn’t restricted to the card holder, so you can gift it to someone else if you already have it. It will appear on your statement as a charge from US Customs and Border Protection, and the credit should come through within a few days.
Here are some of the top eligible cards:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express and the Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($550 (See Rates & Fees) and $595 annual fee (See Rates & Fees), respectively)
- Chase Sapphire Reserve ($450 annual fee)
- Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card ($450 annual fee) (See Rates & Fees)
- Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard ($450 annual fee)
- United Explorer Card ($95 annual fee, waived the first year)
- Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card ($95 annual fee)
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card ($95 annual fee, waived the first year)
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card ($89 annual fee)
All the above cards offer the credit every four years (with the exception of the Citi/AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard, which is every five years).
Free Hotel Nights
Some hotel rewards cards offer a free award night annually on your account anniversary, and you can use these awards to book someone else a stay. Be aware, though, that all free nights aren’t created equal. There are restrictions on hotel category and point value, as follows:
The World of Hyatt Credit Card: Free nights are restricted to hotels in Categories 1-4, with a maximum value of 15,000 points ($95 annual fee).
IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card: The anniversary free night is valid at hotels costing 40,000 points or less; ($89 annual fee).
Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card: Anniversary award nights may be redeemed at hotels costing 35,000 points or less across the new Marriott Bonvoy program ($95 annual fee).
Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express (See Rates & Fees) and the Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express (See Rates & Fees): These cards also offer a free night at any Marriott Bonvoy property costing 35,000 points or less ($95 annual fee, waived the first year).
Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card: Offers a free night at any property costing 50,000 points or less at any property across the new Marriott program ($450 annual fee).
Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: This card gives a free weekend night your first year and every year thereafter on your account anniversary ($450 annual fee). (See Rates & Fees)
Airline Credits
The Amex Platinum ($550 annual fee) and Amex Business Platinum ($595 annual fee) each come with an annual $200 airline credit; the new American Express® Gold Card ($250 annual fee) (See Rates & Fees) also includes a $100 credit. Technically, these credits may only be used for incidentals such as baggage fees or inflight purchases on a preselected airline. However, there are numerous reports of card holders using the credits to purchase gift cards, particularly if the cards are bought in smaller denominations.
If you haven’t claimed your annual airline fee credit, consider purchasing an airline gift card for someone on your holiday list. If you have, you can always use your gift cards toward a plane ticket for a friend or family member.
Perks for Authorized Users
One of the easiest ways to gift a variety of benefits to someone is to make them an authorized user on your credit card. The specific perks granted to authorized users vary from one card to another, but it’s also an excellent method for helping someone build or rebuild their credit. The advantage to the primary card holder is that all the spending on the auxiliary card earns points and/or miles (on the flip side, of course, remember that you’re responsible for all charges on your authorized cards).
Here are some cards with significant benefits for authorized users:
The Platinum Card from American Express and the Business Platinum Card from American Express: On the Platinum Card, authorized users get all the benefits except for the $200 airline credit and $200 Uber credit: Gold status with Marriott and Hilton; access to Priority Pass and Centurion lounges, as well as Delta Sky Clubs when ticketed on Delta for that day; Boingo Wi-Fi and the $100 global entry credit. Authorized users on the Business Platinum receive the same benefits, plus 10 annual passes for Gogo inflight Wi-Fi. The fee is $175 per user for the personal (for up to three cards) and $300 for the business version.
Chase Sapphire Reserve: Authorized users receive a Priority Pass Select membership, giving them access to more than 1,000 airport lounges around the world; each user will cost the primary card holder $75.
Citi Prestige Card: The fee for each authorized user is $50, which also gives them a Priority Pass Select membership granting lounge access for themselves and two guests.
Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard: Each primary card holder can add 10 authorized users for free, and those users receive Admirals Club access for themselves and two guests (some lounges may require an American Airlines boarding pass for entry).
Ritz-Carlton Rewards Credit Card: Card holders can add authorized users for free. Users receive a Priority Pass Select membership, plus the $100 Visa Infinite airline ticket discount. Note that this card is no longer open for applications.
Bottom Line
The holidays are a great time for sharing some of the benefits of premium rewards cards. Remember that when you gift those perks, you’re doing far more than handing out free benefits: You’re enabling friends and loved ones to experience the value of the points and miles hobby, and thus encouraging them to get involved on their own.
