Guide to hotel elite status with the Amex Platinum and Business Platinum
Two of Amex’s top travel rewards cards, The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, provide many premium travel benefits. From complimentary entry to Centurion Lounges and other lounges in Amex’s Global Lounge Collection to the ability to book luxury hotel stays with extra benefits through the Fine Hotels & Resorts program, the Amex Platinum and Business Platinum provide some excellent benefits that can upgrade your travel.
Today, let’s consider benefits that are provided to Amex Platinum and Amex Business Platinum cardmembers that might be easily overlooked: elite status with Marriott and Hilton.
What is this benefit?
Amex Platinum and Amex Business Platinum cardmembers, including Platinum card additional cardmembers, can enroll in complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite and Hilton Honors Gold status. Doing so allows you to enjoy status with Marriott and Hilton without needing to meet usual requirements such as obtaining a particular number of nights, stays or elite-qualifying points each year.
How do I enroll?
To enroll in either or both elite status levels, call the number on the back of your card. You’ll need to provide your Marriott Bonvoy and/or Hilton Honors loyalty program number to the agent. Once you request enrollment in either or both programs, American Express will share your enrollment information with Hilton and/or Marriott, which will then upgrade your status to Gold.
You’ll maintain status without needing to meet otherwise required criteria as long as you keep your Amex Platinum or Amex Business Platinum account open and as long as American Express maintains the benefit for your card.
What are the benefits of Marriott Gold status?
Marriott Bonvoy Gold status usually requires you to stay at least 25 nights per year at Marriott properties. TPG Senior Editor Nick Ewen values Marriott Gold status at $840, but his valuation assumes you stay enough nights each year to earn the status organically. So the value you’ll obtain from the status will differ if you stay more or less frequently.
As a Marriott Gold Elite, you’ll have access to the following benefits:
- 25% more bonus points on stays: Earn 25% more points than base-level members on every eligible hotel purchase with Marriott
- Enhanced room upgrades: Based on availability at check-in, but may include rooms with desirable views, rooms on high floors, corner rooms, rooms with special amenities and rooms on executive floors (suite upgrades are excluded)
- 2 p.m. late check-out: Based on availability
- Enhanced in-room internet: Get the fastest internet offered by the hotel for no extra charge
- Welcome points: 250 points or 500 points depending on the brand (worth $2-4 based on TPG’s valuations)
- Ultimate reservation guarantee: If Marriott can’t honor your reservation for any reason, it will pay for you to stay nearby and compensate you for the inconvenience
- Dedicated elite reservation line: Call this line for reservations and any issues that may arise with a stay
In addition to the Amex Platinum and Amex Business Platinum, two other cards provide automatic Gold Elite status: the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards Credit Card (no longer open to new applicants). The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card allow you to earn Gold Elite status when you spend $35,000 on purchases each account year on the Marriott Boundless and each calendar year on the Marriott Bonvoy Business card.
What are the benefits of Hilton Gold status?
Hilton Honors Gold status usually requires that you stay 40 nights in a calendar year, stay 20 times in a calendar year or earn 75,000 Hilton Honors base points in a calendar year. TPG Senior Editor Nick Ewen values Hilton Gold status at $1,225, but his valuation assumes you stay enough nights each year to earn the status organically.
As a Hilton Gold elite, you’ll have access to the following benefits:
- 80% elite status bonus: Receive an 80% bonus on all the Hilton Honors base points you earn
- Complimentary breakfast: Available either as a My Way member benefit or as a brand amenity, excluding Hilton Grand Vacations
- Fifth night free: Silver, Gold and Diamond members get every fifth night free when booking a reward stay of five nights or more using all points
- Late check-out: Must be requested and subject to availability
- Complimentary internet: Complimentary in-room and lobby standard internet access during stays at most Hilton brands
- Second guest stays free
Additionally, Hilton Gold elites are usually given the option to select one or two My Way membership benefits during each stay. These benefits vary by brand, but may include the following:
-
- Space-available upgrade to a preferred room
- Complimentary continental breakfast or hot cooked-to-order breakfast for you and up to one additional guest registered to the same room each day of your stay
- 100-1,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points per stay
- Two snack/refreshment choices per stay
In addition to Amex Platinum and Amex Business Platinum, you’ll also get Hilton Gold status as an automatic benefit on the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card and The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card. You can get top-tier Diamond status as a benefit of the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express.
Bottom Line
Hilton Gold and Marriott Gold status can provide some great perks. This is especially true if you don’t stay frequently enough with Marriott or Hilton to earn elite status organically or to justify having a cobranded hotel credit card that provides automatic status or elite qualifying nights. I particularly appreciate that Hilton Gold status provides breakfast at most brands, which can provide significant value when visiting expensive destinations.
Featured image of the Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
