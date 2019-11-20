Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: Which card is right for you?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It seems like every airline, hotel chain and credit card issuer is issuing its own premium credit card, enticing customers with luxury travel perks — that come with massive annual fees. Many of these cards offer solid value, especially if you’re loyal to the underlying brand, but there are two undeniable titans of the premium credit card market.
I’m talking, of course, about The Platinum Card® from American Express and the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. The former built the market for premium rewards cards years ago; the latter is responsible for growing their mass appeal. Today we’re going to take a look at how these two cards stack up against each other and whether you should consider adding one or both to your wallet.
In This Post
Welcome bonus and eligibility
When considering a new credit card, especially one with an annual fee of $450 or more, the first thing most people look at is the welcome bonus to see how much of the annualfees they can start recouping immediately. The Amex Platinum is currently offering new applicants 60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $5,000 in the first three months, although some people have been targeted for a 100,000-point bonus after the same $5,000 in spending when checking through the CardMatch tool.
TPG values Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, making the public bonus worth $1,200 and the targeted offer worth a whopping $2,000. Since Amex only allows you to earn the bonus on each of its credit cards once per lifetime, you might want to hold off on applying for the Platinum until you get targeted for the 100,000-point bonus. If you apply now with the 60,000-point offer, you’ll never be able to get the 100,000-point bonus in the future. One possible workaround would be to apply for a different version of the Amex Platinum, such as The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, so you can access all the Platinum perks now while waiting for a higher welcome bonus.
Further Reading: The different flavors of American Express Platinum — which one is right for you?
The Chase Sapphire Reserve is a much simpler story. It launched with a 100,000-point sign-up bonus, but that deal only lasted a few months amid stronger-than-expected demand for the card. Since then, the Reserve has offered a consistent welcome bonus of 50,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 in the first three months. TPG also values Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents each, making this bonus worth $1,000. That’s a bit lower than the Amex Platinum, although the spending requirement to earn the bonus is also a bit lower.
Winner: The Amex Platinum takes leads on this first category, but not by a whole lot.
Earning rates
Long after your welcome bonus has been earned and spent, you want a card that will help you rack up valuable transferable points at a rapid clip. Both of these cards get that done, but in very different ways. The choice is between a larger bonus multiplier on fewer purchases or a smaller (but still valuable) bonus multiplier on a much larger percentage of your transactions. One factor that might influence this decision is what other Chase or Amex cards you currently have in your wallet, and how the bonus categories on those other cards overlap with the Sapphire Reserve and Platinum. Here are the bonus categories for these two cards:
|Bonus multiplier
|The Platinum Card® from American Express
|Chase Sapphire Reserve®
|5x
|Airfare purchased directly with the airlines and airfare and prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel
|N/A
|3x
|N/A
|Travel and dining
|1x
|All other purchases
|All other purchases
As you can see the Amex Platinum’s 5x categories are worth much more than the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s 3x (10% versus 6%, according to TPG’s valuations) but they’re much more restrictive. The Amex Platinum wins on most airfare purchases but the Sapphire pulls ahead for dozens of other travel expenses, including most hotels, ride sharing, parking fees, tolls, tours and more. It also has an equally broad 3x dining bonus category which the Platinum can’t match.
Winner: Chase Sapphire Reserve, thanks to higher points per dollar spent in a broader range of travel, along with dining.
APPLY HERE: Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Redemption options
With Chase Ultimate Rewards and Amex Membership Rewards tied at 2 cents apiece in TPG’s monthly valuations, it’s up to you to look at the different transfer partners and decide which ones suit your needs best.
Let’s start with the Chase Sapphire Reserve. In addition to 10 airline and three hotel transfer partners, Sapphire Reserve customers get a 50% bonus when redeeming their points for travel directly through the Chase portal. This gives you an absolute minimum redemption value of 1.5 cents per point and means you can book a seat on any flight that’s for sale even if there isn’t award space available. Better yet, these bookings are treated like cash tickets, meaning you’ll earn redeemable and elite miles on them, further increasing your value.
Further reading: How to get more than 1.5 cents in value from Ultimate Rewars points
However, you’ll often get a better value by transfering your points to the loyalty programs of airlines and hotels instead. All partner transfers occur at a 1:1 ratio and most of them are nearly instant. Ultimate Rewards has a real edge for hotel bookings because of its partnership with Hyatt, where free nights start as low as 5,000 points per night. On the airline side of things, popular redemption options include United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Air France-KLM, though the last three also partner with Amex Membership Rewards.
For more information on redeeming Chase Ultimate Rewards, check out the following guides:
Amex Membership Rewards has a whopping 22 transfer partners but not all of them are worth paying attention to. Some of them have transfer ratios below 1:1, longer transfer times (which means you risk watching your award space disappear) and some simply don’t have reasonably priced redemption options.
Some of the best are ANA Mileage Club, Aeroplan (Air Canada) and Avianca LifeMiles, each of which offers attractively priced options for booking Star Alliance award tickets. Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Etihad Guest and Delta SkyMiles are also popular transfer options. Also, don’t forget about the partners that are shared between Amex and Chase, including Singapore, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Air France-KLM.
The personal version of the Amex Platinum doesn’t offer any sort of bonus or rebate for using your points to pay for flights through the Amex Travel portal, but The Business Platinum® Card from American Express and the American Express® Business Gold Card offer 35% and 25% rebates respectively.
For more information on redeeming Amex Membership Rewards, check out the following guides:
Winner: Chase Sapphire Reserve with its 50% bonus for travel booked in Ultimate Rewards and a 1:1 transfer ratio for its 13 airline and hotel partners.
APPLY HERE: Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Perks and benefits
The Chase Sapphire Reserve and Amex Platinum are two of the most valuable rewards cards on the market, but they’re also two of the most expensive, with annual fees of $450 and $550 (see rates and fees) respectively. So what do you get in exchange for that upfront cost? Let’s take a look, though this is by no means an exhaustive list of each card’s benefits. The table below lists the most popular and most valuable ones:
|Benefit
|The Platinum Card® from American Express
|Chase Sapphire Reserve®
|Annual statement credit
|$200 airline incidental fee credit
$200 Uber credit ($15 each month with a $20 bonus in December)
$100 Saks Fifth Avenue statement credit ($50 every six months)
|$300 travel credit
|Lounge access
|Access to the American Express Global Lounge Collection, which includes Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass (excluding restaurants), Airspace and Escapes lounges, along with Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta
|Priority Pass select membership (including restaurants)
|Travel insurance
|Secondary car rental insurance
Trip delay insurance**
Trip cancellation/interruption insurance**
|Primary car rental insurance
Baggage delay insurance
Trip delay insurance
Trip cancellation/interruption insurance
|Hotel elite status
|Gold status with Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors
|N/A
|Hotel perks
|American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts
|Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection
|Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit
|One credit every four years
|One credit every four years
** American Express is adding travel benefits to select cards for purchases made on or after Jan. 1, 2020.
There are two important things to notice.
First, not only does the Sapphire Reserve have a lower annual fee, but its $300 travel credit is much broader and easier to use than any of the Platinum’s annual statement credits. You can’t use the $200 Amex airline credit for airfare — only for select fees such as seat assignment or checked bags. It used to be possible to buy airline gift cards and get reimbursed with this credit, but Amex has closed that and several other loopholes in recent years, making this credit much harder to use. The $200 annual Uber credit might be easier to use, though the fact that it’s broken up into 12 monthly increments instead of coming all at once can be frustrating. The Saks Fifth Avenue credit is nice, but unless you already shop at Saks, you shouldn’t necessarily include this in your math.
Second, the Amex Platinum is widely considered to be the most comprehensive card when it comes to airport lounge access for good reason. Although the Priority Pass select membership that comes with this card no longer allows you to access participating restaurants (you can with a Chase-issued Priority Pass membership), the access to Amex’s growing collection of Centurion Lounges and Delta SkyClubs when flying Delta should be enough to make up for that. Another area where Amex excels is by offering mid-tier elite status with both Marriott and Hilton to Platinum cardholders. Chase offers no equivalent benefit.
Chase has historically been the leader when it comes to travel insurance, with a multitude of different policies and generous terms. Amex is closing the gap though, and starting on Jan. 1, 2020, eligible purchases made on the Amex Platinum card will be covered by a new suite of travel insurance benefits.
Winner: Amex Platinum, with its airline and Uber credits, expanded airport lounge access and elite status with Marriott and Hilton, along with travel protections that kick in on Jan. 1, 2020.
APPLY HERE: The Platinum Card® from American Express
Bottom line
The Chase Sapphire Reserve and Amex Platinum are two of the most popular premium rewards cards on the market, but they offer slightly different value propositions. Between hotel elite status and Centurion Lounge access, the Amex Platinum is better suited to those willing to spend more to enjoy a more luxurious travel lifestyle. Especially if you frequently purchase airfare that would qualify for the 5x bonus points, this card deserves a spot in your wallet.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve, by comparison, is a premium card that’s simple enough for beginners and pros alike. The $300 annual travel credit will be automatically applied to a wide range of purchases and your 3x travel and dining bonus categories are wide enough that you won’t be scratching your head trying to decide if you’re swiping the right card. Many people will find that there’s room for both cards in their wallet. If you’re able to take advantage of all the annual statement credits and luxury perks, these cards actually complement each other well.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.