In American Express’ lineup of small business credit and charge cards, the American Express® Business Gold Card and the Business Platinum® Card from American Express are two competitive offerings. Let’s take a look at these two premium small business cards from Amex, and see which one might be right for you.
Benefits Common to Both Cards
As premium travel rewards cards, both come with many of the same features, including:
- Membership Rewards points earning — Membership Rewards points can be transferred to miles with 18 different airline programs or to points with three different hotel programs. Membership Rewards points are currently worth 2 cents each according to TPG’s latest monthly valuations.
- Purchase protection — Your eligible purchases are covered against accidental damage or theft for 120 days (90 days for New York residents) for up to $1,000 per incident with the Business Gold and for up to $10,000 per incident with the Business Platinum. However, coverage related to natural disasters is limited to $500 per incident.
- Extended warranty — Your purchases receive up to two additional years of warranty service on purchases with warranties of five years or less. Warranties of less than two years are matched, while warranties of two to five years are extended by two years.
- Baggage insurance — Business Gold card holders will receive up to $500 worth of insurance for damaged, stolen or lost checked bags ($1,250 for carry-ons), while Business Platinum card holders will receive up to $2,000 for checked bags ($3,000 for carry-ons) when traveling on any common carrier such as aircraft, trains, ships or buses. You must pay for the full fare using the card though — just paying taxes and fees on an award ticket doesn’t count — and there’s a $1,000 cap ($250 for the Business Gold) for high-risk items.
- The Hotel Collection — Get up to a $100 hotel credit on qualifying charges, plus a room upgrade upon arrival (when available), when you book a stay of two nights or longer with The Hotel Collection.
- Premium roadside assistance — This benefit will dispatch and pay for emergency automotive services up to four times per year, including changing a flat tire, jump-starting a battery and towing your car up to 10 miles.
- Account manager — While most credit cards only allow the primary card holder to make inquiries or changes to the account, this service lets you easily designate employees or other individuals who can manage your account with either full or limited access, making it easier to delegate tasks like reviewing statements, adding authorized users, making payments and disputing charges.
- Spend Manager — This tool allows you to manage expenses from either your desktop or mobile device by entering receipts, tagging transactions and adding notes to your statements. You can also sync this data with QuickBooks.
- Employee card features — To help you earn rewards from your employees’ spending while mitigating the risk of fraudulent transactions, Amex small business cards allow you to limit the purchases of authorized cardholders and set real-time alerts.
- No foreign transaction fees — Neither the Amex Business Gold (see rates & fees) nor the Business Platinum (see rates & fees) charges fees when you use your card abroad.
- Metal card — Both the Business Gold and the Business Platinum feature heavy, metal cards.
- Charge card — These are actually charge cards instead of credit cards, meaning that you’re expected to pay each month’s statement balance in full, but you also have no preset spending limit. However, you can opt in to Amex’s Pay Over Time feature that allows you to extend payment on certain purchases.
American Express Business Gold Card
Current Welcome Bonus
This card currently offers Earn up to $500 back in the form of statement credits by purchasing qualifying services with FedEx using your Card within the first 3 months of Card membership. [Offer ends 11/06/2019]
You may also be able to get a 50,000-point welcome bonus through a referral link instead (subject to change at anytime).
Rewards
Earn 4x points — a 8% return based on TPG’s valuations — on your first $150,000 in combined purchases each calendar year (then 1x) from two of the following six categories where your company spent the most each billing cycle:
- US purchases at restaurants
- Airfare purchased directly from airlines
- US purchases for advertising in select media (online, TV, radio)
- US gas stations (not including supermarkets or warehouse stores)
- US shipping
- US purchases made directly from select technology providers of computer hardware, software and cloud solutions
You earn 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases, with no limits.
Benefits
- 25% Pay with Points Rebate — You’ll get 25% of your points back when you redeem points at Amex Travel to pay for first or business-class airfare on any airline, or economy-class tickets with an airline you can select each year. Award flights booked this way are treated as revenue tickets, so you’ll earn both redeemable miles and elite credit on them.
- Pay Over Time — Business Gold card members are automatically enrolled in the Pay Over Time program, which offers an extended payment option for eligible purchases of $100 or more. Therefore, this card is somewhat of a hybrid between a credit card and a charge card, which requires you to pay off your balance in full each month.
- See our full card review for more details
Annual fee: $295 (see rates & fees)
The Business Platinum Card from American Express
Aside from the 75,000 points welcome bonus, Amex recently made huge improvements to the Business Platinum Card, including the fact that you will now earn 50% more points on purchases of $5,000 or more, earn 5x on flights and eligible hotels at Amextravel.com and cardholders will receive a $200 airline fee credit each year.
- Welcome Offer: Earn up to 75,000 Membership Rewards® points.
- Earn 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
- Get 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com.
- Get 50% more Membership Rewards® points. That's 1.5 points per dollar, on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more. You can get up to 1 million additional points per year.
- 35% Airline Bonus: Use Membership Rewards® Pay with Points for all or part of a flight with your selected qualifying airline, and you can get 35% of the points back, up to 500,000 bonus points per calendar year.
- Enroll to get up to $200 in statement credits annually by getting up to $100 semi-annually for U.S. purchases with Dell. Terms apply.
- Get one year of Platinum Global Access from WeWork. With this membership, you can access 300+ premium, inspiring workspaces in 75+ cities. To get this exclusive offer, enroll between 2/15/2019 and 12/31/2019.
- Terms Apply
- See Rates & Fees
