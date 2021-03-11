The complete guide to American Express Membership Rewards partners
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s no secret that American Express Membership Rewards points are my favorite transferrable points currency. This is in large part due to its huge list of transfer partners.
You can transfer your Amex points to some of the world’s most powerful airline loyalty programs, like Air Canada Aeroplan, Avianca LifeMiles and Etihad Guest. You can also transfer to three hotel programs: Choice Privileges, Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy.
I’ll run you through all of the Membership Rewards partners in this article. I’ll start by discussing each of the program’s transfer partners and then dive into a small list of earning partners. Each section will give some background of the program, an example of when you’d want to use the program and its transfer rate.
Let’s dive in!
In This Post
Cards you can use to earn Amex Membership Rewards
Before we start, it’s important to understand that you need an eligible American Express card in order to earn Membership Rewards points. This includes most Amex-branded cards, like the American Express® Gold Card.
That said, this doesn’t include cobranded credit cards like the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card or Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card, as these cards earn partner currency. Additionally, cashback cards like the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express do not earn Membership Rewards points.
Several popular Membership Rewards-earning cards have higher heightened welcome offers — here’s a look:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Earn 75,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $5,000 on purchases in your first six months of card membership. However, some readers have been targeted for up to 125,000-point bonus by using the CardMatch tool (offer subject to change at any time). Terms apply.
- American Express® Gold Card: Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new card within the first six months of account opening. However, some readers have been targeted for up to 75,000-point bonus by using the CardMatch tool (offer subject to change at any time). Terms apply.
- The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Earn 85,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Platinum Card plus earn 5x points on eligible purchases in 5 select business categories, up to 80,000 bonus points per category, all within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Terms apply.
Look through our list of the best Amex cards and find one (or more) that work best for your purchases. I use a combination of Amex cards daily to earn the most possible rewards on all of my purchases. For example, I use the Amex Platinum to earn 5x points on flights and the Amex Gold to earn 4x points on dining and groceries.
Amex Membership Rewards transfer partners
Now, let’s get to the fun part: transfer partners.
American Express has 17 airline and three hotel transfer partners. These partners include at least one useful option in each of the major alliances — SkyTeam, Star Alliance and Oneworld. Each partner has a variety of use cases, and I’ll highlight a couple of them below for each partner.
Related: How long do American Express Membership Rewards take to transfer?
Here’s a quick look at each transfer partner:
Aer Lingus AerClub
Aer Lingus AerClub is the loyalty program of Aer Lingus, an Irish airline based in Dublin. Unfortunately, there aren’t any great uses of these points and you can get a better deal on Aer Lingus flights when you transfer Amex points to British Airways.
Transfer time: Instant
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: Dublin’ down: A review of Aer Lingus’ new A330 business class
Aeromexico Club Premier
Aeromexico Club Premier is the loyalty program of Mexico City-based Aeromexico. This currency is best used on round-the-world itineraries that let you make multiple stops as you travel the world. These tickets can easily be worth tens-of-thousands of dollars when booking in business class.
Aeromexico prices award tickets a little differently than other airlines, using kilometers instead of miles. These tickets cost 224,000 kilometers in economy and 352,000 in business class. Since points transfer from Amex to Aeromexico at a 1:1.6 ratio, you’d need just 140,000 or 220,000 Amex points for economy or business class respectively.
Transfer time: 24 hours
Transfer ratio: 1:1.6
Related: What you need to know about Aeromexico’s dynamic award pricing
Air Canada Aeroplan
Air Canada Aeroplan was completely revamped in 2020 and quickly became one of Amex’s most valuable transfer partners. The new program kept standard award charts, lost fuel charges and added awesome stopover rules. Some of the best uses include maximizing this stopover to see two cities in one trip.
For example, you can book this flight from Los Angeles (LAX) to Hong Kong (HKG) to Mumbai (BOM) for just 105,000 points in business class. Plus, you can stopover in Hong Kong for as long as you’d like. Take a look at the Aeroplan award chart and see if it makes sense to transfer Amex points to Air Canada for your next redemption.
Transfer time: Instant
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: Pros and cons of the new Air Canada Aeroplan loyalty program
Air France-KLM Flying Blue
Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines share a joint loyalty program called Flying Blue. This SkyTeam loyalty program dynamically prices all awards but frequently offers great deals on international award tickets. For example, you can often find flights from the U.S. to Europe in business class for 53,000 points one-way.
Unfortunately, you’ll pay moderate fuel surcharges ($250-400) on most international business class routes. That said, always check Flying Blue to see if it makes sense for your next international SkyTeam redemption. It’s often cheaper than booking similar awards with Delta SkyMiles or Alitalia MileMiglia.
Transfer time: Instant
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: Complete guide to Flying Blue monthly promo rewards
Alitalia MilleMiglia
Speaking of SkyTeam, Alitalia’s MileMiglia loyalty program is another Amex transfer partner. That said, we haven’t found a time when it makes sense to use it over Delta SkyMiles or Flying Blue. You’ll want to stay away from transferring points to Alitalia unless you’re topping up an existing mileage balance for a specific award ticket.
Transfer time: Instant
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: Good seat, bad screen: Alitalia premium economy on the A330 From New York to Rome
All Nippon Airways Mileage Club
ANA Mileage Club is one of the more unknown Amex transfer partners, but it’s quickly become one of my favorites. The carrier only allows round-trip award bookings, but you can often find great deals. For example, a trip from the U.S. to Europe in business class costs just 88,000 miles round-trip on Star Alliance partners.
Further, you can use ANA Mileage Club miles for an excellent deal on off-peak ANA flights. These start at just 75,000 miles round-trip for an off-peak, round-trip ticket from the U.S. to Asia on ANA metal. Plus, you can add a stopover on your trip, giving you two cities for the price of one.
The last great way to redeem ANA Mileage Club miles is on round-the-world tickets. Pricing is reasonable and the routing rules are remarkably easy to work with. Check out this article I wrote on booking my own ANA round-the-world trip for more details.
One thing to note: unfortunately, ANA does pass on fuel surcharges to the consumer. This means you’ll pay $1,000+ for a business class round-trip ticket to Europe on partners like Swiss and Lufthansa. Thankfully, carriers like ANA, United and LOT Polish Airlines — amongst others — charge low or no surcharges, so you can skirt the surcharges if you know where to look.
Transfer time: 48 hours
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: TPG Lemonade session: ANA Mileage Club
Avianca LifeMiles
Avianca LifeMiles is another excellent Star Alliance transfer partner. Like ANA, the airline has kept a standard award chart, so there’s no dynamic pricing to worry about. You’ll find the best deals on one-way business and first-class flights to Europe, domestic flights on United, but there are other good redemptions out there too.
On the U.S. to Europe side, you’ll pay 63,000 LifeMiles for most business class flights. You can get this price down a little by choosing to fly in economy on the short leg of an economy ticket. For example, if I book this Lufthansa flight from Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) to Prague (PRG) via Frankfurt (FRA) in business class but book Frankfurt to Prague in economy, the flight drops to just under 61,000 LifeMiles one-way.
Again, domestic United flights are another excellent deal. The LifeMiles award chart is split up into three regions that roughly correspond to East Coast, Midwest and West Coast. The more regions you fly, the more points you’ll pay. We’ve found the cheapest domestic awards cost just 6,500 LifeMiles one-way in economy.
Unlike ANA Mileage Club, Avianca LifeMiles doesn’t pass on fuel surcharges. You’ll pay the standard taxes and fees plus a $25 booking fee. This makes it a great option for booking tickets on high-surcharge carriers like Lufthansa.
Transfer time: Instant
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: What does Avianca’s bankruptcy filing mean for the LifeMiles program?
British Airways Executive Club
British Airways Executive Club is one of the most common Amex transfer partners. You can use its currency — dubbed Avios — to book flights on all Oneworld carriers. You’ll want to avoid using them on British Airways flights as they add huge fuel surcharges, but you can get a great deal when booking partner flights.
The British Airways award chart is distance-based, so longer flights cost more points. In the U.S., one of the best ways to redeem British Airways Avios is on domestic American Airlines and Alaska Airlines flights. You’ll pay just 9,000 Avios for a one-way flight that’s 1,151 miles or less in the physical distance with minimal taxes and fees.
Transfer time: Instant
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: 18 ways to earn more British Airways Avios in 2021
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles is another Oneworld transfer partner. You’re best using your points on Cathay Pacific flights. You’ll get a solid redemption value and you have access to Cathay Pacific award space that’s not bookable with partner miles. The airline has a standard award chart for its own flights — you can see it on the Asia Miles website.
As discussed, the award chart is reasonable on Cathay Pacific flights. This business class flight from Hong Kong (HKG) to Los Angeles (LAX) costs just 70,000 points and $121.77 after taxes and fees when Standard award space is available. Longer flights from Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) and New York-JFK, on the other hand, cost 85,000 points one-way.
Transfer time: 48 hours
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: Best websites for searching Oneworld award availability
Delta SkyMiles
Delta SkyMiles is one of the few domestic transfer partners on this list. Delta is a SkyTeam member, but you’ll generally get the best deals on domestic tickets. This is because the airline has a dynamic award chart that charges exorbitant amounts of miles for international tickets — especially in business class.
You can score some excellent deals on SkyMiles award tickets too. You can often find award tickets starting at just 5,000 SkyMiles one-way in basic economy, which can be a great deal depending on the flight’s cash cost. I always recommend running a quick SkyMiles search when you’re looking for a domestic ticket to see if you can find a good deal.
Oddly enough, Delta still prices partner award tickets based on standard (yet unpublished) award rates. Most redemptions from the U.S. have been hugely devalued over the past year, but one great redemption remains: U.S. to the Middle East in business class.
You can book these tickets for just 85,000 SkyMiles and minimal taxes one-way. These tickets can be operated by any of Delta’s SkyTeam partners, even if the ticket requires a transfer in Europe or another region. Keep an eye out for these award tickets the next time you plan to visit Dubai (DXB) or another Middle Eastern city.
Transfer time: Instant
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: Best sweet spots with Delta SkyMiles
Emirates Skywards
Transferring your Amex points to Emirates Skywards is by far the best way to book Emirates award tickets with your Amex points. You can use this to book everything from Emirates’ fifth-freedom routes from New York to Europe to first-class tickets from Los Angeles (LAX) to Dubai (DXB).
The program has standard, distance-based award pricing for all of its award tickets. You can use its mileage calculator to find how many miles the program requires for each of its routes. Be sure to check out our full guide to Emirates Skywards before you book, as there are some nuances to keep in mind.
Transfer time: Instant
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: The best programs for booking Emirates awards
Etihad Guest
Etihad Guest is one of the most interesting Amex transfer partners. The airline isn’t a member of an airline alliance, but it has individual partnerships with over a dozen airlines worldwide. Some of these include American Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Czech Airlines and Royal Air Maroc. Each has its own award chart with unique sweet spots.
Etihad’s American Airlines is one of the most useful. It’s kept pre-2016 AAdvantage devaluation award pricing for years now, meaning it’s actually cheaper to book American flights with Etihad points. Some great examples of award pricing include the U.S. to Europe and transcontinental domestic flights in Flagship first 62,500 points and 32,500 points one-way, respectively.
You can also use Etihad Guest miles to book flights from the U.S. to Brussels (BRU) in Brussels Airlines business class for just 44,000 points one-way. This is an exceptional deal and by far one of the best ways to fly to Europe using your points and miles.
Using Etihad Guest to book Etihad flights, however, is not such a great deal. Award space is hard to find and pricing on saver flights is high. So that said, I recommend sticking to partner flights if possible.
Transfer time: Instant
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: Here are 9 of our favorite ways to use Amex Membership Rewards points
Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles
HawaiianMiles are best used on economy-class flights to Hawaii. The airline prices its award tickets based on a standard award chart, but each award has multiple tiers. You’ll pay the lowest price on awards with saver award space, while flights with more demand cost more points.
Prices are reasonable too. For example, a one-way ticket from Honolulu (HNL) to Los Angeles (LAX) costs 20,000 points in economy class and 40,000 points in business class when saver space is available. This is a reasonable cost if you want to try HawaiianAirlines. However, you may be able to get a better deal using Avios to fly American or Singapore miles to fly United.
Transfer time: Instant
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: Best ways to redeem points and miles on Hawaiian Airlines
Iberia Plus
Like British Airways, Iberia Plus uses Avios as its loyalty currency. The airline has a standard award chart for all Iberia and partner flights, and prices can be pretty reasonable.
Your best bet for using Iberia Plus Avios is redeeming for off-peak awards on Iberia flights from the U.S. Midwest and East Coast to Madrid (MAD). These flights cost just 17,000 Avios in economy, 25,500 in premium economy and 34,000 in business class one-way.
Transfer time: 48 hours
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: Three versions of Avios: When to use Aer Lingus, Iberia and British Airways
JetBlue TrueBlue
JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program prices award flights based on the cost of a cash flight. So the more a flight costs, the more points you’ll pay to book it. The TPG team has found that you’ll get roughly 1.3 cents per point when redeeming miles, but you may get slightly more or less depending on your specific flight.
I don’t usually recommend transferring Amex points to JetBlue because of the limited value you’ll get from your miles. Additionally, points transfer at a weak 1.25:1 transfer ratio. This means that 10,000 Amex points transfer to 7,500 Jetblue points, so you’ll lose value in the transfer too.
Transfer time: Instant
Transfer ratio: 1.25:1
Related: How to earn points in the JetBlue TrueBlue program
Qantas Frequent Flyer
Qantas Frequent Flyer is another popular Amex transfer partner. Qantas is a Oneworld member that has non-alliance partnerships with a handful of airlines around the world. Like many international airlines on this list, Qantas has a standard award chart for award flights.
One time you may want to transfer Amex points to Qantas is to book El Al award tickets. Amex recently lost El Al as a transfer partner, but Qantas is a great way to book flights on the Israeli airline. In fact, El Al awards booked with Qantas actually require fewer points than if you were to transfer Amex points to El Al in the past.
Transfer time: Instant
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: A review of Qantas first class on the A380, Melbourne to LAX
Singapore KrisFlyer
Singapore Krisflyer is another Star Alliance transfer partner. It has two award charts: one for Singapore Airlines awards and another for Star Alliance award tickets. You can also use the airline’s points calculator tool to view how many points a Singapore-operated award flight costs.
On the Singapore side, you’ll pay a fair amount of points for these flights. That said, it’s the only program you can use (sans Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan) to book premium cabin awards on Singapore Airlines flights. This includes Singapore Suites first class and business class on the world’s longest flight.
Some partner tickets are reasonable too. One of the best uses is spending 17,500 miles for a one-way ticket from the mainland U.S. to Hawaii on United Airlines. Just note that the program does tack on fuel surcharges for partner awards, if applicable. Thankfully, this is not the case for United award tickets.
Transfer time: Roughly 24 hours
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
Virgin Atlantic Flying Club points can be used for Virgin Atlantic flights and flights operated by its various partners. We generally recommend staying away from booking Virgin Atlantic flights with these points as you’re subject to high fuel surcharges. That said, partner redemptions open up a handful of interesting redemptions.
For example, you can use 50,000 points to book a one-way flight from the U.S. to Europe in Delta One business class with minimal taxes and fees. Unfortunately, Virgin Atlantic devalued other Delta awards in early 2021, but the Europe sweet spot has remained.
You can also use Virgin Atlantic points to score a great deal on ANA first and business class. First-class awards start at just 110,000 points round-trip from the U.S. to Tokyo, which is an excellent deal. You can see Virgin Atlantic’s full ANA award chart below.
Transfer time: Roughly 24 hours
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: Can I book an open jaw or stopover on ANA with Virgin Atlantic miles?
Choice Privileges
Choice Privileges is one of Amex’s hotel transfer partners. Choice Hotels is known for its budget-friendly hotels around the world. Its portfolio includes well-known brands like Cambria, Comfort Inn and Sleep Inn, amongst others.
Award prices vary by property and date. I’ve found that you’re generally best off paying cash for most Choice awards instead of transferring in Amex points. This is because you’ll get a relatively small amount of value from your points compared to Membership Rewards’ 2.0 cent per point valuation.
For example, a one-night stay at The Carvi Hotel New York costs $187.73 after tax in May 2021. The same night can be booked for 16,000 points, giving you a cent per point valuation of just 1.17 cents per point. In this case, I’d recommend either using existing Choice points to cover the stay or book the cash rate instead.
Transfer time: Instant
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: 6 ways Choice Privileges should improve its loyalty program
Hilton Honors
Hilton Honors is another Amex hotel transfer partner. Points transfer to Hilton at a favorable 1:2 transfer ratio, so 10,000 Amex points equals 20,000 Hilton points. Hilton also prices awards dynamically, and prices can be astronomical when booking on high-demand peak dates. For example, this New Year’s Eve stay at the Hampton Inn Manhattan Grand Central costs 70,000 points.
You can still get solid deals when booking stays on standard and off-peak dates. At the same time, it generally isn’t worth transferring Amex points to Hilton to do this. You’re likely to get a low redemption value, so you’ll want to focus your efforts on earning Hilton points outright if you plan to redeem points for Hilton stays.
For example, a one-night stay at the Hampton Inn Chicago Downtown costs $150.57 after taxes and fees this September. You can book the same stay for 32,000 Hilton points, which requires 16,000 points transferred from Amex to Hilton. This gives you just 0.94 cents per point in value for your Amex points.
Transfer time: Instant
Transfer ratio: 1:2
Related: Maximizing redemptions with Hilton Honors
Marriott Bonvoy
Finally, we have Marriott Bonvoy. This program has kept a standard award chart for all stays but has implemented on- and off-peak pricing for award nights.
Like Choice and Hilton, however, we rarely recommend transferring points to Marriott. Redemptions cost a relatively high number of points compared to the value you’ll get from a free night. This will often cause you to get a low cent per point value, so like Hilton, consider earning Marriott points elsewhere to fuel your hotel redemptions.
Transfer time: Instant
Transfer ratio: 1:1
Related: Best ways to redeem Marriott Bonvoy free nights
Amex Membership Rewards earning partners
More often than not, you’ll earn Amex points with a credit card. That said, Amex has a single earning partner you can use to earn bonus points on everyday expenses. Here’s a look.
Rakuten
Rakuten is a cash-back shopping portal that lets you earn rewards when you make purchases with select merchants. Simply click through the Rakuten portal before you make a purchase online and you’ll receive a portion of your purchase back in the form of a check, PayPal transfer or Membership Rewards points.
That’s right; you can earn Amex points with Rakuten. After signing up for an account, choose Membership Rewards points as your payout currency. You’ll get 1 point per $0.01 cent earned, which can add up depending on how often you shop.
As a reminder, the number of points you’ll earn varies by merchant. At the time of writing this article, Apple purchases earn 2 points per dollar spent while Levi’s purchases earn 5 points per dollar. Rakuten often runs promotions that boost earning rates for select merchants as well.
You can earn a ton of extra Amex points with Rakuten, so I recommend signing up if you don’t already have an account.
Related: The beginner’s guide to airline shopping portals
Bottom line
American Express Membership Rewards points are some of the most valuable loyalty points on the market. This is in large part due to its extensive list of airline and hotel transfer partners. Here, I gave you a quick look at each partner — refer to this list as you decide how to best redeem your points.
Feature photo by John Gribben for The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.