Amazon is having a huge sale right now — these are the 14 best travel items to buy
We love a good sale here at The Points Guy — especially when it means stocking up on some of our favorite travel products and earning points and miles for our next trip in the process.
So, you could say our ears perked up when we heard about Amazon’s “Big Style Sale,” during which you can get up to 50% off some of the biggest styles of the season. We know buying travel gear isn’t a priority for many people right now, even as travel around the world begins to pick up again. But if you’re in a position to shop ahead for future vacations, you’ll want to keep this sale on your radar.
But first: Some ground rules.
If you’re a frequent or even semi-frequent Amazon shopper, you’ll want to dive into our guide to the best credit cards for Amazon purchases. Using one of these credit cards will help you save even more money on your purchase, or can help you rack up valuable points.
And while we’re on the subject, you may have some points saved up that you’re tempted to use on your Amazon purchases, but we strongly recommend saving them for later. It’s typically a very bad use of your points, and you end up paying more in the value of points than what the products cost in cash. That said, you do have a few options if you decide to go this route.
For example, one of our favorite Amazon tips and tricks is using 1 Amex point to save up to 30% off your purchase. Since we value American Express Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, that essentially means you’re using 2 cents to get up to 30% off. To do so, you’ll want to make sure you’re targeted for this limited-time Amex Offer, and check back frequently for more.
We have even more Amazon money-saving hacks up our sleeve, too. Be sure to read up on those strategies before you press “Confirm purchase.”
Now that we’ve got all that out of the way, these are some of our top travel picks during Amazon’s Big Style Sale.
Fossil women’s Riley stainless steel multifunction glitz quartz watch
To buy: $71.47, originally $139 (as of June 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST — details).
No matter where you are in the world, you’re going to get a ton of compliments on this watch. It’s water-resistant, too, so feel free to bring it on all your beach and lake trips this summer. Now’s your chance to get it with a very steep discount, whether in rose gold, silver, black or other metallics.
Samsonite Winfield spinner set
To buy: $134.99, originally $249.99 (as of June 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST — details).
This spinner earned a top spot on our list of best travel suitcases, and once you have it, you’ll understand why. It has a durable, polycarbonate shell and expands as needed. The two-piece set is on sale right now — the suitcase alone typically costs $229.99 — and comes in a handful of colors, including charcoal, arctic pink and teal.
Levi’s 721 high-rise skinny jeans
To buy: $37.39, originally $59.50 (as of June 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST — details).
If you’ve been eyeing a pair of Levi’s, now’s the time to take the plunge. They’re versatile, comfortable and suitable for virtually every occasion. Wear them out sightseeing or for a casual dinner outside. We have a feeling they’ll be one of your travel staples in no time.
LoveShackFancy swim scrunchies
To buy: $33.75, originally $45 (as of June 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST — details).
This brand is the definition of an easy, breezy and perfect for summer — but their dresses certainly don’t come cheap. Now, though, you can snag a pair of their signature scrunchies at a discount and keep your hair perfectly styled all summer long.
Veja women’s V-12 sneakers
To buy: $112.50, originally $150 (as of June 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST — details).
You’re never going to go sightseeing in another pair of sneakers again. Take these when you’re walking around Main Street and grabbing an ice cream or for a socially distanced walk around the park with friends. They’ve earned a spot on our best sneakers for travel list for a reason.
Champion jersey shorts
To buy: $11, originally $20 (as of June 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST — details).
You really can’t go wrong with these shorts — whether for lounging around the house or a weekend up in the mountains, they’ll keep you cool and comfortable for hours. Plus, at a price point this affordable, you can buy two different colors for nearly the same price as one.
J. Crew stretch dock shorts
To buy: $34.99, originally $44.99 (as of June 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST — details).
If you’d rather have a more polished look this summer, these J. Crew dock shorts should do the trick. You’ll love taking them with you on your next road trip so much, you’ll end up packing them for all of your future travels.
Vineyard Vines saltwater half-zip pullover
To buy: $69.99, originally $98.50 (as of June 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST — details).
This pullover from Vineyard Vines is another summertime travel staple. It’s made with wrinkle-resistant and stretchy fabric, so feel free to stuff it in your backpack or carry-on for a fuss-free long weekend getaway.
Freshly Picked leather high-top sneaker
To buy: $41.30, originally $59 (as of June 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST — details).
You can blame us if you’re jealous of your child’s shoes. These leather high-tops come in a handful of colors — black, blush, white and more — and feature stretchy elastic openings. There’s no doubt your kids will love them for all their upcoming travel adventures.
Rebecca Minkoff nylon pouch
To buy: $25, originally $50 (as of June 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST — details).
You could probably use a new toiletry pouch, whether it’s for any upcoming trip or just to keep your products organized at home. We love this one by Rebecca Minkoff, and it’s currently 50% off in the fig and vintage pink colors. It’s roomy and has a front zipper for even more storage.
Marmot Crane Creek backpacking and camping tent
To buy: $133.49, originally $177.99 (as of June 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST — details).
If you’re planning on camping this summer, this tent should be on your must-buy list. It’s 32-feet wide, lightweight and comfortably fits two people. It also includes a full coverage weatherproof rain fly if you get caught in less-than-ideal weather.
Timberland Larchmont chukka waterproof nubuck boots
To buy: $76.94, originally $101.86 (as of June 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST — details).
Upgrade your hiking wardrobe these Timberland boots — they’ll go great with your new camping tent, don’t you think? With the gum rubber sole and quality you’d expect from Timberland, these shoes are going to be your go-to for all of your upcoming outdoor adventures.
Pro Acme TPEE flexible polarized sunglasses
To buy: $11.88, originally $13.98 (as of June 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST — details).
Your kids won’t want to leave the house without these colorful (and flexible) polarized sunglasses. They come in so many different color patterns, too, you might have a hard time picking out just one — but at a price like this, you might not even have to. Some colors are even available with an additional 5% off coupon.
Kaufman velour beach towels, 4-pack
To buy: $34.99, originally $46.99 (as of June 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST — details).
Make this the year you finally buy new beach towels for the family. We love these velour towels from Kaufman that you’ll get a ton of use out of between all your trips to the beach, lake and pool this summer.
Featured image courtesy of MStudioImages/Getty Images.
