Even at The Points Guy, sometimes cash is king, and the new Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express provides busy families lots of cash back on everyday purchases.
You'll earn up to 6% at US supermarkets (on up to $6,000 in annual purchases, then 1% back) and on family-favorite streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. The card will also give your family 3% cash back at US gas stations and on your commute (parking, tolls, train tickets and rideshare services).
See if the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is right for your family.
Many of the credit card offers that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which ThePointsGuy.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Please view our advertising policy page for more information.
Editorial Note: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.