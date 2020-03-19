15 travel essentials to buy during Nordstrom’s 25% off sitewide sale
Things are weird right now — there’s no way around that. Airlines are slashing flights, restaurants are closing and entire countries are on lockdown trying to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
We’re all doing our part to “flatten the curve” by staying home so that life can return to normal as soon as possible. Sadly, this includes hitting pause on travel.
So, while we’re all not leaving our house for the next, well, who knows, it might be a great time to do some retail therapy and start building up your points and miles balances so they’re in great shape when it’s time to travel again. Trust us, that time will come.
If you’re in the market for a few new items, Nordstrom is having a major sale with up to 25% off sitewide on a majority of its inventory (with a few exclusions). We know a lot of these items are not priorities for everyone right now, but for those of you who are still in a position to stock up for the future, this is your chance.
We’d also tell you to use a shopping portal to get even more points and miles on your purchases, but unfortunately, you won’t find Nordstrom on any of them. All is not lost though: Use a credit card that earns bonus points on shopping purchases, and you’ll be racking up the points and miles for your future travels in no time.
Aesop Travel Kit
To buy: $26.25, originally $35.
You can never go wrong with new Aesop products. Whether you’re storing them away for your next trip, or trying to make your home feel more like a Park Hyatt, add this to your cart sooner rather than later.
Adidas Tiro Soccer Training Pants
To buy: $33.75, originally $45.
These pants just scream “airport mode,” don’t you think? Grab yourself a pair while they’re on sale. If we had to bet, we’d say you’re going to get pretty solid use out of them once travel picks up again.
Drybar Baby Buttercup Travel Blow Dryer
To buy: $101.25, originally $135.
Never be disappointed by a hotel hairdryer again. Ever. This one is easily foldable and packable, so you can ensure your hair always looks runway ready … even if you’re just walking to your kitchen.
Calpak 22-inch Rolling Spinner Carry-On
To buy: $123.75, originally $165.
If you’re in the market for a new carry-on, might we interest you in this sleek looking model from Calpak? It comes in a handful of shiny metallic colors, and is beloved by frequent flyers around the world. It has a TSA-approved lock to give you peace of mind, too.
Antica Farmacista Iron Wood Diffuser
To buy: $21, originally $28 (3.3 oz).
While you’re stuck at home, you can make your home feel (and smell) like a high-end hotel. Antica Famacista makes fragrances for some of the top hotels and airlines in the world, including Alaska Airlines, the Beverly Hills Hotel, Hotel Bel-Air and Four Seasons Anguilla.
Beis The Passport & Luggage Tag Travel Set
To buy: $25.50, originally $34.
When the time is right, we know you’re going to want to hit the road — and your passport case could use an upgrade in the interim. Prepare now for all of the mileage it’s going to get when this is all over.
Le Labo Santal 33 Travel Tube
To buy: $123.75, originally $165.
It’s no wonder this is one of the most popular fragrances on the market. Better yet, this set comes in a package of three, so you’ll never go without a spritz. One of these bottles will fit perfectly inside your toiletry bag and make the TSA very happy.
V3 International 22-inch Expandable Wheeled Carry-On
To buy: $476, originally $595.
If you want to splurge, you can still save over $100 off this sturdy yet stylish Tumi bag. Its polycarbonate shell makes it lightweight and durable. Business and leisure travelers alike love Tumi, and for good reason.
MZ Wallace Metro Backpack
To buy: $183.75, originally $245.
There’s plenty of storage to fit all your essentials in this MZ Wallace backpack, especially if you’re going on a quick trip. Even if you don’t have any travels on the horizon, this will take you from work to happy hour just fine.
Nike Blazer Low Leather Sneakers
To buy: $56.25, originally $75.
Imagine how great your sightseeing is going to be in these comfortable, yet stylish, sneakers from Nike. If you close your eyes hard enough, you can picture yourself strolling around the plazas of Italy in them.
Trisilk Travel Pillow
To buy: $56.25, originally $75.
Say goodbye to your airport “bean-bag” travel pillow and hello to this one made from silk. Those 13-hour flights will be no match for you.
Tory Burch Zip Leather Card Case
To buy: $73.50, originally $98.
Your credit cards deserve to have a nice little home, especially while you’re traveling. This will keep all your cards and cash organized and easily accessible while on the go.
Patagonia Nano Puff Water Resistant Jacket
To buy: $149.25, originally $199.
You could use a new jacket to brave the elements, and this one from Patagonia is available at solid price. It comes in black, silver and blue, making it a versatile addition to your travel uniform.
Native Shoes Jefferson Water Friendly Slip-on Vegan Sneaker
To buy: $26 – $30, originally $35 – $40.
These are one of the best kid-friendly travel shoes on the market, and for good reason. Not only are they colorful and comfortable, but they’re sure to keep little feet happy. (Note that while many kids love them, they aren’t perfect for all feet shapes.) You can wear them with or without socks, they work in and out of water, and they’re easy to clean and dry quickly.
Nordstrom Rib Ruffle Cashmere Scarf
To buy: $48.73, originally $169
You can’t say no to this cashmere scarf — especially now that it’s 70% off. Wear it as a cozy wrap on your next long-haul flight, in the office or even around the house. We have a feeling it’s going to be one of your new travel staples.
Stoney Clover Lane Small Nylon Makeup Bag
To buy: $67.50, originally $90.
You’re not imagining it when you see everyone on Instagram traveling with one of Stoney Clover’s Instagram-friendly pouches. Get one for yourself at this discounted price. Your makeup will thank you later.
Featured photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images.
