Should you travel? TPG’s Brian Kelly weighs in
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
“Is it safe to travel?”
It’s a question we get constantly here at The Points Guy, and the answer is complicated. It came up again today because the CEO of Southwest suggested it was safe to travel on CBS This Morning. That was just a few minutes before our founder Brian Kelly was on the same morning show to talk all things travel in the age of coronavirus.
For all the latest news on the outbreak go to our dedicated coverage page.
The Southwest leader made several media appearances May 6. He told CNN he doesn’t believe the industry is facing a prolonged decline in demand. And he told CBS, “We’re urging the TSA to begin temperature scans as part of the screening process at the checkpoints,” but he also said air travel is safe.
Want more news and tips from TPG? Sign up for our free daily newsletter.
Brian was inspired to post a video in response to those comments from Southwest’s Gary Kelly (no relation to Brian).
In the video, Brian Kelly talks about how he hasn’t flown since March 1, and doesn’t have any trips booked at all. He says it’s not yet time to travel and The Points Guy is recommending against any unnecessary travel at all for now.
Here are just a few of the reasons why:
- There isn’t enough available testing.
- Travelers could unknowingly spread the disease.
- Information about COVID-19 is incomplete and confusing.
- The virus could mutate over time, making it harder to treat and prevent.
- It’s important to protect frontline workers.
- Better cleaning on airplanes is necessary.
“People should not be traveling unless they absolutely have to,” said Kelly, adding “we’re just not there yet… stay home and stay safe.” View the video above.
Related: Should you book travel deals?
Related: What will the future of travel look like?
Related: Beyond coronavirus: The future of travel?
Related: I tested positive for coronavirus antibodies so now what?
Featured image from The Points Guy archives.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.