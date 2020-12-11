TPG’S 21 most anticipated hotel openings of 2021
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For the first time in a while, travelers who have been sidelined for nearly a year are starting to feel optimistic. While there’s still a tough road ahead of us as we stamp out the novel coronavirus, there are viable vaccines in the works. And, Operation Warp Speed, the government group handling the distribution of those vaccines, says that most Americans who want to get vaccinated could do so by summertime.
We are dreaming about travel again, and many people who have been avoiding travel will feel confident enough to book trips for the summer and fall of 2021. And, there will be so many options to consider! Plenty of incredible new hotels that were in development forged ahead knowing the sun would shine again and travelers would knock at their doors.
We can’t discuss all of the terrific new properties that will open across the globe in 2021 (watch TPG throughout the year for details on many more new-builds), but as we wrap up Hotels & Destinations Week at the 2020 TPG Awards, here are 21 of the most anticipated hotels of next year.
For more TPG travel news and advice delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our free daily newsletter.
In This Post
US hotels to add to your must-visit list
AC Hotel Maui Wailea
Opening in February, AC Hotel Maui Wailea sits on a three-acre lot on the south side of Maui County. It comprises four floors, 98 guest rooms and 12 suites that feature an elegant, contemporary design. Rooms have comfortable beds, plush pillows and other upscale amenities. Wi-Fi is complimentary in all rooms and throughout the hotel, too. Many of the accommodations have spectacular views of the Maui coastline.
There are indoor-outdoor lounge spaces, a business center, an infinity-edge pool and a whirlpool, and a fitness center with free weights and cardiovascular equipment. Plus, there’s an on-site restaurant offering European-inspired cuisine, a convenience market and local restaurant dinner delivery.
AC Hotel Maui Wailea is just a quarter-mile from the Shops at Wailea and its 70 retail stores and dining and entertainment options. It’s also just a half-mile from the oceanfront, adjacent to the Wailea Tennis Club and near Wailea Blue Golf Course. Nearby beaches include Wailea Beach just a mile away, Ulua Beach 1.2 miles away and Po’olenalena at 2 miles away. There’s also Makena Beach State Park (4.5 miles from the hotel), with its nearly 165 acres of park and white sand beaches, where you can swim, body/board surf or try shore fishing.
How to book: AC Hotel Maui Wailea is a Category 6 hotel in Marriott’s Bonvoy program. Redemptions start at 40,000 points per night on off-peak dates.
Related: 26 Maui hotels you can book with points
Alila Marea Beach Resort
Hyatt’s Alila brand will open its first new-build property in the U.S. in February with the Alila Marea Beach Resort in Encinitas, California, near San Diego. This all-new luxury resort will have 130 rooms in total, with 16 suites available.
Situated on the Pacific coastline, this property mirrors the vibe of the San Diego area — laidback, “chill” and relaxed. You won’t be lacking for luxury here, though. Guest rooms are stylish, modern and bright with calming tones and an understated design. And elsewhere you’ll find peaceful public spaces with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean all around.
The resort’s Spa Alila will have five “naturally appointed” treatment rooms, a dedicated relaxation space, dedicated men’s and women’s steam room and sauna areas, and more, ensuring you’ll be able to find peace alongside the ocean.
At just under 30 miles from San Diego International Airport (SAN), the Alila Marea Beach Resort is set to become one of Hyatt’s most appealing luxury resorts in the U.S., and we can’t wait to check it out.
How to book: The Alila Marea Beach Resort is a Category 6 property in the World of Hyatt program. Free nights cost 25,000 points apiece.
Related: World of Hyatt gains 16 new properties with Alila Hotels integration
Fairmont Century Plaza
The Century Plaza Hotel will have a new identity this fall with the opening of the Fairmont Century Plaza Los Angeles. Architect Minoru Yamasaki’s mid-century modern building will be transformed by international design firm Yabu Pushelberg into a 400-room hotel that will open in 2021.
Each of the hotel’s suites, king or double rooms will have its own balcony or patio. Other highlights include a swanky rooftop pool, complete with cabanas and bar service, and a 14,000-square-foot spa featuring a hammam, Himalayan salt room, Sanarium, aromatherapy steam room and more.
On the restaurant front, we look forward to dining at Lumiere. James Beard Award-nominee executive chef Jason Franey will be at the helm of this modern, American brassiere. The menu will feature fresh, seasonal ingredients prepared with French techniques and California style.
The Technogym fitness center will include a weight room plus a yoga/stretch area and will be open 24/7. Pets are also welcome, for a fee, and families will be happy to hear that babysitting is available on request.
How to book: You can redeem Accor Live Limitless points for a stay at the Fairmont Century Plaza, which can now be transferred from Capital One at a rate of 2 to 1 (so, 1,000 Capital One miles will net you 500 ALL Rewards points).
Related: The award traveler’s guide to Accor Live Limitless
Mission Pacific Hotel, A Joie de Vivre Hotel
Mission Pacific Hotel, a Joie de Vivre Hotel, is one of two new hotels that together make up 700 feet of beachfront property. (The other hotel is The Seabird Resort.)
Mission Pacific has a great location along San Diego’s beautiful north shore. It sits at the base of the historic Oceanside Pier. It’s an ideal home-away-from-home for those who want to visit Southern California’s famous theme parks, including Legoland, San Diego Zoo and Disneyland. Occupying a part of the Oceanside Arts District, Mission Pacific Hotel will display a permanent art collection, plus rotate exhibits featuring works by Southern California artists curated by the Oceanside Museum of Art. If that’s not enough, there are plenty of other museums nearby, such as the California Surf Museum and the Oceanside Museum of Art.
The new hotel has 161 guest rooms and suites. There’s also a pool, a fitness center and meeting facilities. The property offers more than 3,000 square feet of retail establishments, a Roberto Alcocer restaurant that overlooks the pier and the only rooftop pool bar in northern San Diego County. Plus, guests will have the opportunity to enter the extensively restored “Top Gun” house, an iconic 1887 house featured in the film.
The Mission Pacific Hotel will welcome guests to Oceanside, California, starting March 2021.
How to book: While award nights don’t yet appear to be loaded into Hyatt’s online booking system, you will be able to use World of Hyatt points to reserve a room soon.
Related: The 15 best things to do in San Diego
Montage Big Sky
Opening in winter 2021, the Montage Big Sky will be the first ultra-luxury hotel development in the state of Montana, and it’s sure to elevate the state’s profile among high-end travelers in search of the “next big thing.”
Situated in the Spanish Peaks area of Big Sky, the Montage will be less than an hour away by car to Yellowstone National Park. It will feature ski-in, ski-out access to Big Sky Resort, Nordic skiing and snowshoe trails.
In the summer, guests can enjoy an 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, fly-fishing, hiking, mountain biking and much more.
The resort will have a total of 150 rooms and suites as well as 39 Montage residences on site. It’s sure to be a luxurious escape in all seasons, but we can’t wait to see it during the winter with its classic ski-lodge design and stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
How to book: Book with your favorite travel agent or check American Express’ Fine Hotels & Resorts program. This Montage isn’t listed yet within the program, but it’s likely it will be added closer to opening day or soon after opening.
Related: 17 of the best ski towns in the US
The Cloudveil
Set to open in spring 2021 — with 100-rooms overlooking the historic town square of Jackson Hole — is The Cloudveil.
The all-new Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel is named after not only the Cloudveil Dome (located within the nearby Teton Range) but also the journey that guests will hopefully have in the hotel — one that brings the outdoors inside. That makes sense for a new property that’s so close to both skiing and major national parks, including Grand Teton National Park (5 miles away) and Yellowstone National Park (57 miles away).
With a mix of raw, natural materials alongside earthy tones, polished surfaces and crisp photography, the hotel should offer as inviting an ambiance as the town of Jackson Hole itself. The Cloudveil will be home to a bistro-style restaurant and bar plus an expansive rooftop terrace overlooking the town square with an outdoor pool and garden.
How to book: As bookings are not yet available, we don’t know what category The Cloudveil will be within the Marriott Bonvoy program. Odds are high it is at least a Category 6 (if not a 7), as published cash rates are said to start at $450. The nearby Springhill Suites Jackson Hole is a Category 6 property, but as nice and inviting as that property is, The Cloudveil is positioned to become the hottest new hotel in town in just a few more months.
Related: How to plan your ski trip with points and miles
The Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Reserve
There is no shortage of hotels in and around Disney World, but there’s always room for a new, flashy, points-friendly options. This is especially true when that option is on Disney property, will be walkable to both Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and will accept Marriott Bonvoy points for bookings.
When it opens in summer 2021, the Walt Disney Swan & Dolphin Reserve will be the third tower to join the existing Walt Disney Swan & Dolphin resorts. While the new, 14-story hotel — complete with 349 guest rooms — is far from small, it will be much more of a boutique option than its very large Swan and Dolphin neighbors, which are collectively home to 2,270 rooms.
Among the 349 guest rooms expected at the Swan Reserve are two presidential suites and 149 suites. The suites are designed for families of six to eight — welcome news to those who like to spread out at the Most Magical Place on Earth. And while you’ll be just a stroll from some of the best restaurants at Disney World, the Swan Reserve will have its own signature restaurant and bar, along with a lobby lounge, grab-and-go market, health club and pool. Guests will also have access to the abundance of amenities at the Swan and Dolphin.
How to book: The Swan Reserve will be a Marriott Bonvoy Category 6 hotel that will cost 40,000 to 60,000 Marriott points per night. This will put it in line with the neighboring Swan and Dolphin hotels — and the nearby, newly-opened JW Marriott Bonnet Creek.
Related: Comparing Marriott’s Swan and Dolphin Walt Disney World Resorts
New in Canada
Park Hyatt Toronto
In Toronto’s posh Yorkville neighborhood, the upcoming Park Hyatt Toronto will fit right in with its upscale environs.
Scheduled to open in late spring 2021, this Park Hyatt will serve as a perfect home base for anyone seeking to enjoy Canada’s largest city to the fullest. Surrounded by high-end boutique shops along with charming cafés and bars, you’ll be perfectly positioned for a culture-filled, urban getaway.
Enjoy a cocktail from the hotel’s 17th-floor rooftop bar, or grab dinner at the lobby restaurant. In your downtime, relax at the hotel’s Stillwater Spa, which will feature 13 treatment rooms, or get a workout in at the hotel’s 24/7 fitness center.
How to book: The Park Hyatt will be a Category 4 property in the World of Hyatt program. Free nights will cost 15,000 points apiece, and the property is eligible for the Category 1-4 reward night certificates you earn on the anniversary of The World of Hyatt Credit Card.
Related: Practically perfect: A review of the Park Hyatt New York
A new Caribbean hot spot
Alaia Belize, an Autograph Collection Hotel
Alaia Belize is touting itself as “the first true four-diamond resort on Ambergis Caye.” It will feature memorable standouts like a suspended rooftop pool and 360-degree views of the Caribbean Sea from the lounge.
In the historic town of San Pedro, this new Autograph Collection hotel is just 600 meters from the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve. With its own Sailing & Watersports Club and Pro Dive Center, as well as an Adventure Concierge who will help with planning and coordinating, guests will have a blast boating, kayaking, sailing, Jet Skiing, scuba diving and snorkeling. The services of the Adventure Concierge are free — as are round-trip transfers from the airport and welcome gifts.
Alaia Belize will have 56 rooms and 99 suites distributed across six floors. The beachfront hotel will also treat guests to an art gallery, a trio of pools, three restaurants, four bars, a wine club, a piano bar, a fitness center and a spa/wellness center. The hotel opens in March 2021.
How to book: You will be able to redeem Marriott Bonvoy points at this property, though the exact award rate isn’t clear yet.
One to watch in Central America
Botánika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton
After more than 20 years of operating as Costa Rica’s most iconic billfish sports fishing destination, Crocodile Bay Resort will be transformed into Botanika Osa Peninsula. The peninsula is home to one in 40 of the Earth’s plant and animal species, or 2.5% of the world’s biodiversity. Visit this property and you’ll have the Pacific Ocean as your front yard and the Corcovado National Park as your backyard.
In addition to year-round access to Crocodile Bay’s private sports fishing fleet — the largest in Central and South America, according to the hotel — guests will also enjoy many other activities. The grounds feature themed gardens and an extensive nature trail system. You can also hike or zip line through the rainforests, ride horses or mountain bikes, sail, surf, kayak, snorkel, scuba dive or watch whales and dolphins. There will also be tours to a nearby animal sanctuary.
The hotel has its own private beach club at Playa Preciosa, a large natural lagoon-style pool and fitness center. A restaurant and bar will serve dishes and drinks using fresh local ingredients. Plus, a luxury spa will include more than 30 rainforest treatments, such as hot stone massages, chocolate wraps and coffee scrubs.
Botanika Osa Peninsula features up to 106 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom hotel-branded Rainforest Residences. Twenty-seven residences are scheduled to open in October 2021, and interested parties may view a model suite this December.
How to book: You will be able to use your Hilton Honors points at this property.
Go lux in Mexico
Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México
In the area known as Costa Alegre, or Joy Coast, lies a private peninsula where a new Four Seasons property will open in late 2021. The Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo sits between Puerto Vallarta and the town of Manzanillo in a protected eco-reserve 25 miles north of Manzanillo airport (ZLO). The property covers more than 2,000 acres, consisting of beaches and private coves, mountain peaks and rocky cliffs, and lush jungles — but the resort buildings will only cover 2% of the area.
The Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, named after the only tamarind tree in the reserve, will feature 155 accommodations, including suites and private residences with views of the ocean or the lush greenery. The guest-room aesthetics blend the resort’s natural surroundings with local materials, such as raw stone and wood, to create a contemporary style.
Hilltop suites come with a long private pool, but other guests can enjoy three levels of infinity pools throughout the complex. Families will appreciate the protected beachfront, while adults will love the view from their panoramic clifftop pool. The third is meant to be a private space hidden among the greenery.
Guests at the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo can choose from four restaurants and bars serving fresh ingredients direct from the ocean and the farm. Dining venues include an ocean-view bar and restaurant, a beach bar and grill, and a golf club restaurant.
There’s also a spa, with eight treatment rooms where staff use traditional local ingredients. The spa will offer saunas, steam rooms, hot and cold plunge pools, open-air relaxation areas and outdoor treatment palapas.
The resort maintains a championship golf course designed by David Fleming, a fitness center that’s open all day, tennis facilities, a kids and young adults center, and a boat dock and water sports center.
How to book: Book with your favorite travel agent or check American Express’ Fine Hotels & Resorts. While the Four Season isn’t listed yet, it may be added to the program closer to opening day.
Related: 9 best points hotels in Mexico
Where to head in Europe
Airelles: Chateau de Versailles La Grand Controle
Airelles, developer of five-star luxury hotels in France, is opening one at the Chateau de Versailles. In 2021, Le Grand Controle guests will be treated to a very immersive experience at this historic royal residence.
The building was built in 1681 by Jules Hardouin-Mansart, King Louis XIV’s architect, and it’s stunning. The property consists of 14 rooms and apartments, including the bedrooms of political theorist Madame de Stael and Jacques Necker, finance minister for Louis XVI. Glance out the bedroom window and view breathtaking gardens, including The Orangery and Piece d’Eau des Suisses. You can also wander through the French gardens, the Lake of the Swiss Guard or the deserted attics of the Chateau de Versailles. Explore the Petit Musee’s exhibits or the books at the restored library. Join a private guided tour to get behind-the-scenes access to the Domaine de Versailles where you can explore the palace and the Petit Trianon. You could also take a boat ride down the Grand Canal and view the Palace of Versailles from a different viewpoint.
Le Grand Controle will feature a signature Alain Ducasse restaurant, where you can taste gourmet dishes inspired by recipes of the past that are served 18th-century style. Plus, the restaurant affords diners a spectacular view of the gardens. The new hotel will also have a 15-meter indoor swimming pool, a wellness center and a spa run by the Swiss beauty brand Valmont.
How to book: Reserve a room through your favorite travel agent.
Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero
We were thrilled when Hilton announced an addition to its collection in Paris with the Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero. Previously, the Hilton Paris Opera and Maison Paris, Curio Collection — both in the 8th Arrondissement — were our go-to Hilton hotels in the City of Lights. A new option in the ritzy 16th Arrondissement, right across the Seine from the Eiffel Tower, is just what Hilton Honors members needed. It opens in February 2021.
The 123-room hotel is within walking distance of the Place du Trocadéro, Jardins du Trocadéro and Palais de Chaillot as well as the Palais Galliera (a museum focused on fashion) and Palais de Tokyo (a museum dedicated to modern and contemporary art). The Trocadéro Metro stop is also convenient.
After a long day exploring the city, retreat to the hotel’s rooftop terrace and bar, which offers stunning views of the Eiffel Tower. The hotel also has an on-site restaurant, room service and a fitness center.
How to book: You’ll soon be able to use your Hilton Honors points to book rooms at the Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero, or pay cash and book direct with the brand or through your favorite travel agent.
Reykjavík Edition
The five-star Reykjavík Edition has been steadily rising alongside the iconic Harpa Concert Hall in Iceland’s capital city, and it’s expected to elevate the nation’s level of luxury when it welcomes guests this summer.
With 250 rooms and suites, three restaurants, a café and a spa, the six-story property will be a game-changing entry in Marriott’s small portfolio of hotels in Iceland. The Reykjavík Edition, designed in collaboration with Ian Schrager Company, designer Roman & Williams and architects T.arch, also has the brand’s signature nightlife space, plus a private rooftop.
How to book: Travelers will be able to use Marriott Bonvoy points to book a room at the Rekjavík Edition, which we expect to be a Category 7 or 8 property.
Hilton Rome Eur La Lama
In the EUR business district, Hilton Rome Eur La Lama is situated among several large corporate headquarters, so it will likely draw many business travelers. But if you’re not visiting Italy for a business trip, it’s still a good spot to make your home base, because it’s very accessible. The hotel is less than a half-hour from Fiumicino (FCO) and Ciampino (CIA) airports. It’s also streets away from Metro stops.
Opening in September 2021, Hilton Rome Eur La Lama will feature 439 guest rooms, an all-day dining restaurant and lobby bar on the ground floor, and a destination restaurant on the 15th floor (rooftop). It will also have a fitness center, a business center and an executive lounge.
The new Hilton Rome Eur La Lama will expand the area’s offerings for Hilton Honors members, which were previously limited to Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel; DoubleTree by Hilton Rome Monti; Aleph Rome Hotel, Curio Collection; a Hilton Garden Inn, a Hampton Inn and two airport locations.
How to book: A standard room starts at 39,000 Hilton Honors points per night.
Worth the trek to Asia
InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping
IHG is converting the Imperial Mae Ping Hotel into the InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping. The hotel was a landmark in the downtown Chiang Mai landscape for more than 30 years. It has held many high-profile international events and has welcomed prominent guests — from celebrities to royalty to heads of state — from all over the world. The new InterContinental hotel aims to continue to be a hospitality benchmark in the area with its modern luxury interpretation of the timeless and lavish beauty of the Lanna era.
The InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping, which will open in late 2021, will feature 306 rooms and 15 floors. It will have the Lanna Spa, which will treat guests to spa services paired with traditional and fusion Lanna cuisine for a holistic retreat focusing on balancing the body and mind. Plus, IHG has plans to convert the Teresa Teng Museum on the 15th floor into a specialty restaurant and rooftop bar. The hotel will conserve the original decor and furniture just as when the famous Taiwanese singer last stayed here more than 20 years ago.
And, if you’re done exploring the history within the walls of the InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping, several of Chiang Mai’s famous attractions are nearby. The Chiang Mai night bazaar and Tha-Pae Gate are within walking distance, and the Warorot Market and the San Lom Choi community are also close to the hotel.
How to book: You will be able to redeem your IHG Rewards Club points here. Rates are not yet available.
Related: 5 top Chiang Mai activities made family-friendly
Kimpton Naranta Bali
Kimpton will make a splashy debut in Southeast Asia with its 50-villa resort on the coast of Nusa Dua, the area of southern Bali known for its five-star resort developments.
The new-build property will boast traditional Balinese design elements and put an emphasis on wellness, with an outdoor swimming pool and Samskara spa. Ancient Balinese practices inform the spa treatment menu, and guests can consult the Resident Guru for help with matters of the mind and spirit.
If all that soul-searching works up an appetite, you can choose from five restaurants and bars on-site, including the Nilam Beach Club, a casual hangout on Geger Beach serving tapas and cocktails.
How to book: You will be able to redeem your IHG Rewards Club points here. Rates are not yet available.
Andaz Bali
The Andaz Bali was supposed to open at the end of this year, but, well — 2020. Now slated for an April 1, 2021 opening, we’re as excited as ever to pay this hotel a visit, as we’re big fans of the Andaz brand in general.
Located beachfront in the “fisherman’s village” of Sanur, you can expect rooms with views of the resort gardens, pools or the beach. The resort will also feature an extensive spa, measuring 22 acres in total that features 10 spa villas and a 24-hour fitness center.
How to book: The Andaz Bali will be a Category 4 property within the World of Hyatt program, meaning free nights will cost 15,000 points per night. It will also be eligible for the Category 1-4 reward night certificates you earn on the anniversary of The World of Hyatt Credit Card.
Roku Kyoto, LXR Hotels & Resorts
A milestone opening for Hilton, the Roku Kyoto, LXR Resorts & Resorts will be the first property for the brand’s luxury collection in the Asia Pacific region and also represents Hilton’s first foray into Kyoto. The interiors, dreamed up by Blink Design Group, are a modern interpretation of traditional Kyoto craftsmanship and simplicity.
Find this elegant 114-room property in northern Kyoto on the nearly 30-acre Shozan Resort, which also features stunning Japanese gardens, classic teahouses and restaurants with Michelin stars. Guests of the Roku Kyoto will also exclusive access to these amenities and experiences.
Of course, there’s plenty to do without leaving the hotel. Roku Kyoto will have a tea lounge, a spa with a fitness center and sauna, a thermal hot spring pool and a signature restaurant and bar.
How to book: You will be able to use Hilton Honors points at this property. Rates are still being adjusted, but are expected to be in line with other luxury properties in the area, such as the Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto and The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Marriott’s Ritz-Carlton brand is set to join several other of the chain’s properties — including The St. Regis and JW Marriott — in the Maldives in May 2021. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will be located in the same archipelago as two other resorts — the Capella Maldives and Patina Maldives.
The archipelago is close to the capital — and main international gateway — of Male, so it will require just a 50-minute speedboat ride (or 10-minute seaplane ride) to reach the resort, making it much more accessible than some of the other luxury properties in the area.
The resort will feature 100 villas in total and will have a mix of land and overwater villas with private pools ranging from one to three bedrooms. You can expect multiple dining options as well as a full-service spa with a full range of relaxation-inducing treatments.
How to book: The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will be a Category 8 property in Marriott’s Bonvoy program, meaning free nights will cost 70,000 points on off-peak nights, 85,000 points on standard nights and 100,000 points on peak nights.
Middle East
Six Senses Shaharut
Expected to open in March, the Six Senses Shaharut is a stunning property incorporated into Israel’s Negev Desert. Rooms and suites measure at least 645 square feet, and many boast private plunge pools, so guests can experience a private oasis in the desert.
Guests can fill their days with scenic desert hikes, camel trekking at dawn or dusk, stargazing and even snorkeling or diving in the Red Sea. And, of course, all the serenity of the desert lends itself to relaxing spa treatments, which the Six Senses Shaharut has in spades. Choose from six treatment rooms, saunas, steam rooms and hammams in addition to indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center and yoga studio overlooking the desert.
Closest airports: The resort is about 3.5 hours from Tel Aviv, meaning you’ll want to fly into Ben Gurion Airport (TLV).
How to book: Rooms are bookable from $900 per night. Reward nights rates are not yet available.
Related: What is IHG elite status worth in 2020?
Featured image courtesy of Ritz-Carlton, Maldives Fari Islands
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.