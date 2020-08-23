26 Maui hotels you can book with points
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Between flights, lodging and dining, taking a trip to Hawaii can be expensive. Luckily, you can save some money by booking flights to Hawaii with miles. And, you can also cut costs by booking your lodging with award night certificates or points.
There are eight large Hawaiian islands. But, today I’ll discuss the hotels and resorts on the Hawaiian island of Maui that you can book with points. There are plenty of options across the major hotel loyalty programs; only IHG Rewards Club and Radisson Rewards don’t have any properties in Maui.
It’s worth noting that Hawaii’s coronavirus travel restrictions currently require travelers to quarantine for 14 days. But, these restrictions may ease before you take your trip. Luckily, most award nights are freely cancellable until shortly before your stay. So, you may be able to book an award stay now and then cancel later if you decide not to travel.
Get the latest points, miles and travel news by signing up for TPG’s free daily newsletter.
In This Post
World of Hyatt
The World of Hyatt program currently has 14 properties in Maui, but not all of the properties can be booked with World of Hyatt points. Specifically, the following Destination Hotels in Maui can’t be booked with points:
- Wailea Point
- Makena Surf
- Polo Beach Club
- Wailea Beach Villas
- Puunoa Beach Estates
And, we recently learned that the Travassa Hana will join the World of Hyatt program on Sept. 1, 2020 as Hyatt Hana-Maui Resort. However, the Travassa Hana will join as a Destination Hotel, and not all Destination Hotels are bookable with points. So, it’s unclear whether the Hyatt Hana-Maui Resort will offer award nights.
Maui World of Hyatt properties bookable with points
- Kaanapali Alii – Category 8 (40,000 points)
- Wailea Elua Village, A Destination Residence – Category 8 (40,000 points)
- Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort – Category 7 (30,000 points)
- Hyatt Residence Club Maui, Kāʻanapali Beach – Category 7 (30,000 points)
- Wailea Grand Champions Villas, A Destination Residence – Category 6 (25,000 points)
- Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa – Category 6 (25,000 points)
- Wailea Ekahi Village, A Destination Residence – Category 6 (25,000 points)
- Wailea Ekolu Village, A Destination Residence – Category 6 (25,000 points)
- Lahaina Shores Beach Resort – Category 4 (15,000 points)
I found ample availability for most of these World of Hyatt properties into summer 2021. But, it’s also worth checking the cost of paid nights. TPG’s valuations peg the value of World of Hyatt points at 1.7 cents each. So, if you want to maximize World of Hyatt award redemptions, you’ll want to get at least this value when you redeem points.
Related: 10 ways World of Hyatt loyalists can earn more points
How to pick the best Maui World of Hyatt property
If you want to use World of Hyatt points on your trip to Maui, you have plenty of options. However, most of the World of Hyatt properties in Maui are Destination Hotels or Hyatt Residence Club properties. As such, you may be able to book a condo or villa with a full kitchen using points. But, some Destination Hotels don’t participate fully in the World of Hyatt program. Specifically, some Destination Hotels don’t offer World of Hyatt elite benefits such as room upgrades and the Globalist breakfast benefit.
So, if full World of Hyatt benefits are important to you, you may want to stay at the Hyatt Regency Maui or Andaz Maui. Both properties are oceanfront and have beaches. But, the Hyatt Regency is located in Lahaina and the Andaz is located in Wailea. And, you may be able to redeem slightly more points for a club-level room or suite at the Hyatt Regency.
The Hyatt Regency and Andaz both charge daily resort fees, but these fees are waived on free night awards. So, you can enjoy some neat perks such as yoga and mixology classes as well as stand-up paddleboard lessons as part of the resort fee.
Related: Use the World of Hyatt credit card to earn Globalist elite status
Marriott Bonvoy
Marriott Bonvoy has 11 properties on Maui. Although the AC Hotel Maui Wailea won’t open until January 2021, all 11 Marriott Bonvoy properties in Maui are currently bookable using Marriott Bonvoy points.
Maui Marriott properties bookable with points
- The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – Category 8 (70,000 points to 100,000 points, worth $560 to $800 based on TPG’s valuations)
- The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, Ka’anapali – Category 8 (70,000 points to 100,000 points, worth $560 to $800), but some dates are available for 65,000 points as PointSavers
- Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui – Category 7 (50,000 points to 70,000 points, worth $400 to $560)
- Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa – Category 7 (50,000 points to 70,000 points, worth $400 to $560)
- The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka’anapali – Category 7 (50,000 points to 70,000 points, worth $400 to $560)
- The Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas – Category 7 (50,000 points to 70,000 points, worth $400 to $560)
- Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club – Molokai, Maui & Lanai Towers – Category 7 (50,000 points to 70,000 points, worth $400 to $560)
- Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club – Lahaina & Napili Towers – Category 6 (40,000 points to 60,000 points, worth $320 to $480)
- Residence Inn Maui Wailea – Category 6 (40,000 points to 60,000 points, worth $320 to $480)
- Courtyard Maui Kahului Airport – Category 6 (40,000 points to 60,000 points, worth $320 to $480)
- AC Hotel Maui Wailea (opening January 2021) – Category 6 (40,000 points to 60,000 points, worth $320 to $480)
At some of these Marriott hotels, you can redeem points with a cash or points upgrade. Doing so can get you a larger room, better view or even a suite. During my searches, I noticed this option at the following hotels and resorts:
- The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua
- The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, Ka’anapali
- Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui
- Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa
- The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka’anapali
- The Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas
Related: 6 versions of paradise: How to choose the right Hawaiian island for you
How to pick the best Maui Marriott property
When deciding which Marriott hotel is best for you, consider what you are looking for in your stay. For example, the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, the Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas and Marriott Maui Ocean Club are vacation ownership resorts. Award nights are often scarce at these resorts. But, if you’re able to snag a reservation, you’ll have a kitchen or kitchenette in your room.
And, some properties have impressive pools and slides. For example, the Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui has the longest hotel waterslide in Hawaii. And, the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa has a 142-yard lagoon-style pool.
Some of the Marriott hotels and resorts in Maui charge resort fees though. So, make sure you understand the full cost of your award stay when booking.
Related: 17 ways to earn lots of Marriott Bonvoy points
Hilton Honors
Hilton Honors has two resorts on the island of Maui. Specifically, you can use Hilton points for a Hawaiian vacation on the island of Maui at the following two resorts:
- Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
- Ho’olei at Grand Wailea
The Waldorf Astoria Grand Wailea has sparse standard room award availability. But, if you find availability, you’ll need to redeem 95,000 Hilton Honors points per night. And, 95,000 points are worth about $570 based on TPG’s valuations.
Premium room awards are available at the Waldorf Astoria Grand Wailea on most dates. But, premium room awards start at 242,000 Hilton Honors points per night at this hotel. And, 242,000 Hilton Honors points are worth about $1,452.
The other Hilton property on Maui, the Ho’olei at Grand Wailea, currently has no standard room award availability. But, you can book a premium room award for a three-bedroom villa starting at 379,000 Hilton Honors points per night. Based on TPG’s valuations, 379,000 Hilton Honors points are worth about $2,274.
These two Hilton properties are located side-by-side in Wailea. The Waldorf Astoria may be appealing if you find standard room award availability. But, I wouldn’t book a premium room award at either property due to the high number of points required. In the end, the best property for you depends on what type of room you want as well as how many points you’re willing to spend.
Related: Best ways to earn points with the Hilton Honors program
Accor Live Limitless
The Accor Live Limitless (ALL) program has one resort on Maui, the Fairmont Kea Lani Maui. And, luckily you can use your ALL Rewards points at this resort located in Wailea. The Fairmont Kea Lani Maui offers suites with private lanais as well as luxury beach villas.
However, the number of points you’ll need for a free night varies. This is because the Accor Live Limitless program uses a fixed-value redemption formula. Specifically, you can redeem 2,000 ALL Rewards points for 40 euros off a stay. And, based on current exchange rates, 40 euros is worth about $47.
Currently, a night at the Fairmont Kea Lani Maui starts at $589. But, ALL Rewards points can only be redeemed in increments of 2,000 points. So, you could get a night for as little as 24,000 ALL Rewards points and about $25.
Related: You can now book these awesome Accor hotels with miles
Choice Privileges
The Choice Privileges program only has one hotel on Maui, the Kohea Kai Maui, is part of Choice’s Ascend Hotel Collection. The Kohea Kai Maui only has 26 rooms and suites. And, the rooms are more practical than luxurious. But, the property is lush and the roof-top lounge has impressive ocean views. And, the hotel is within walking distance of the beach.
For stays through Sept. 15, 2020, you can book a reward night for 30,000 points. And, for stays between Sept. 16, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2020, you can book a reward night for 25,000 points. Based on TPG’s valuations, 25,000 Choice points are worth $150 and 30,000 points are worth $180. Best of all, you can even book an ocean view room or a suite with a kitchen. But, you can’t book Choice award nights more than 100 days before your stay.
Related: How I’m earning over $360 in points and perks on a $517 all-inclusive stay
Wyndham Rewards
The Wyndham Rewards program only has one hotel in Maui. The Days Inn by Wyndham Maui Oceanfront is bookable for 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points per night. And, based on TPG’s valuations, 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points are worth $330.
Interestingly, on most dates, you can book a room with no view, a partial ocean view or an ocean view for 30,000 points. So, snag the ocean view if it’s available. But, this hotel isn’t luxurious. So, you may find that 30,000 Wyndham points per night is too much even if you get an ocean view.
Related: 14 best Wyndham properties to book with points
Best Western Rewards
The Best Western Rewards program‘s only hotel is in Maui, the Best Western Pioneer Inn. This 34-room hotel is located on the edge of Lahaina Harbor.
This small hotel has many unique features. For example, its building was constructed in 1901 during the plantation period and is now a registered historic landmark. And, the Pioneer Inn claims to be the only harbor view hotel on Maui. Plus, you’ll be within walking distance of Lahaina’s Historic District.
Best Western Rewards uses dynamic pricing. But, I found award availability on most nights for between 32,000 and 40,000 points per night. With points, you can generally book a room with one queen bed or two single beds.
Related: How to get Best Western Gold Rewards status for just $16
Bottom line
Regardless of your budget, loyalty and preferences, there’s likely a hotel bookable with points for you in Maui. My choice would be the Kohea Kai Maui. After all, it’s relatively affordable using Choice Privileges points. And, it’s even possible to snag an oceanview room or a suite with a kitchen when booking with points.
There are also some spectacular luxury hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Accor portfolios on Maui. So, these properties may be a good option if you’re willing to save up points for your trip or have a free night certificate to use.
However, remember Hawaii’s coronavirus travel restrictions. Granted, these restrictions may ease before your trip. But, most hotel award night bookings are freely cancellable until shortly before your stay. So, by booking with points you’ll usually provide yourself the flexibility to postpone or cancel your trip if needed.
Featured image of Kaanapali Beach by ejs9/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.