You can now book these awesome Accor hotels with miles
Before last week, many points travelers didn’t give Accor hotels much thought.
After all, the brand is only represented by about 120 properties in North America (the France-based collective figures much more prominently for European and Asian travelers). And the mechanics of its loyalty program may feel unfamiliar to travelers, as it uses a fixed-value redemption formula.
But, now that Accor’s loyalty program, Accor Live Limitless (ALL), is a Capital One transfer partner, it’s time for travelers everywhere to pay attention — especially since you’re almost certainly guaranteed to find better value by transferring your miles to Accor if you wanted to stay at an Accor-related property, rather than redeeming them to “erase” a stay from your statement.
Redeeming 2,000 ALL Rewards points gets you 40 euros off a stay (about $44, based on current exchange rates). Capital One miles transfer to ALL at a 2 to 1 ratio (1,000 Capital One miles equals 500 ALL Rewards points), so you’d need to transfer 4,000 Capital One miles to receive 2,000 ALL Rewards points and get $44 off your stay.
The chain — which has no Accor-branded hotels and is probably best known for its Fairmont properties — has approximately 5,000 hotels under its banner, spread across 41 brands. These include luxury mainstays like Banyan Tree and Raffles, plus Sofitel, Pullman and Delano. You’ll also find Mondrian and Mama Shelter, SLS, Swissôtel and Ibis.
So, now that you can use your Capital One miles for stays at Accor hotels, what properties should you keep on your radar? Here are 17 of our picks.
Asia
SO Sofitel Bangkok
This Christian Lacroix-designed property has rooms inspired by the elements earth, water, metal and wood. Find it on a busy corner of Sathorn Road, next to Lumpini Park and within walking distance of the Sala Daeng neighborhood, which is famous for its street food. This hotel is famous for wild parties in the infinity pool and colorful, extremely thematic rooms. Rooms start at $145 a night, and you could cover most of the cost with 6,000 ALL Rewards points, or 12,000 Capital One miles.
Raffles Singapore
Singapore’s oldest hotel emerged from a two-year-long renovation in August, though many of the property’s iconic features were carefully preserved. Among them? The Long Bar, which has long been accredited with the invention of the Singapore Sling cocktail. Order one of these and be glad that you’re using miles to offset the cost of the room (from $650). You’d need 30,000 ALL Rewards points, or a cool 60,000 Capital One miles, to cover the cost.
The United States
Sofitel New York
Just because Accor’s footprint in the U.S. is small, doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of this new transfer partner without leaving the country. The Sofitel in New York City is a surprisingly chic property in Midtown with a distinctly French flair. The entry-level Classic Queen rooms are 350 square feet and spacious by New York standards. Rooms can be found for under $200. Transfer about 20,000 Capital One miles (10,000 ALL Rewards points) to cover your stay.
Delano South Beach
This iconic Philippe Starck boutique hotel is famous for its beach club and white-on-white rooms. In addition to offsetting your stay by transferring Capital One miles to Accor, you can also pay with your Chase Sapphire Reserve and get the fourth night free, a $30 food and beverage credit, a one-level room upgrade, depending on availability, daily continental breakfast for two and late check-out, thanks to a relatively new partnership between Chase and Sbe properties. Room rates here can fluctuate wildly, but we found prices from $166 in June. So, you could use 6,000 ALL points (12,000 Capital One miles) and pay the remainder in cash.
Mama Shelter Los Angeles
The first stateside outpost of the French brand has been a knockout success among travelers and Angelenos, thanks in no small part to the rooftop bar. With Hollywood sign-views and a kaleidoscopic color palette, you’re guaranteed to have fun at this hotel. After a few How I Met Your Mother cocktails, you’ll be glad to spend the night in one of the 70 eclectic rooms, with patterned floor tiles and brightly dyed throw pillows. Rooms can be booked for under $200 — so transfer 16,000 Capital One miles to ALL (8,000 ALL Rewards points).
21c Hotel Nashville
This former American boutique chain was acquired in 2018, and now the gallery-like properties belong to Accor’s MGallery portfolio. Rooms here have hardwood floors, are stocked with Malin + Goetz amenities and — you guessed it — feature original works of art. Rooms regularly cost over $300, so be prepared to redeem at least 14,000 ALL points (28,000 Capital One miles) to get a free night.
The Plaza
There are few hotels on the planet more iconic than The Plaza, a Fairmont-managed property that occupies a ritzy corner on Central Park South. Even kids are familiar with this elegant property, thanks to the “Eloise” series of children’s books about the precocious 6-year-old who resides at The Plaza. We can’t all be so lucky as to call this landmark home, but a night here can be yours for about $650 per night. Soften the blow by transferring at least 60,000 Capital One miles to your ALL account.
Mexico and the Caribbean
Banyan Tree Mayakoba
On the eastern edge of the Yucatan Peninsula on the Caribbean Sea, the Riviera Maya is known for its Mayan ruins, stunning cenotes and ultraluxury resorts, including the Banyan Tree Mayakoba. This all-pool villa resort fronts a pristine stretch of beach, bringing an entirely unmatched level of luxury to this area. Low-season rates can be found for under $400, which would require about 18,000 ALL points (36,000 Capital One miles).
Fairmont Southampton
There are few better places to bed down in Bermuda than the Fairmont Southhampton, the blushing pink resort that echoes the island’s pinkish South Shore sands. It’s an incredibly family-friendly property, thanks to its location on an especially calm stretch of shoreline (complimentary beach toys are available for kids). There’s also a free indoor playground adjacent to the Explorer’s Camp kid’s club. Rates occasionally dip below $300 a night, so set aside 14,000 ALL points (28,000 Capital One miles).
Canada
Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise
Just 35 miles from Banff, this iconic Fairmont property overlooks the impossibly blue waters of Lake Louise. It’s a true grand dame, with elegant millwork and ornamental chandeliers but contemporary guest rooms. Everywhere you turn, oversized windows look out to striking mountain and glacier views. Off-peak and shoulder-season rates can be found in the low-$200s. So, you’d want to set aside about 10,000 ALL points (20,000 Capital One miles).
Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth
This historic Accor hotel has been a fixture of Downtown Montreal since it debuted in 1958. It’s hosted British royals and pop-culture royalty John Lennon and Yoko Ono and boasts direct access to Montreal’s main Gare Central train station. Three years ago, Sid Lee gave the property a top-to-toe refresh. Request a room with a view of the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral across the street. Rates here typically hover between $150 and $250, so start by transferring 12,000 Capital One miles to ALL for 6,000 points.
Australia
Tribe Perth
Millennials, take note: The first-ever property from Accor’s new midrange brand, Tribe, is filled with modular and art-focused furnishings. To maximize space while keeping rates low, Tribe eschews traditional amenities (minibars and concierge services) in favor of coworking spaces and 24/7 dining venues. Rooms frequently cost under $100, and on an off-peak date, 4,000 ALL Rewards points (8,000 Capital One miles) could cover your stay.
Europe
Raffles Europejski Warsaw
Travelers with Poland on their radar shouldn’t miss an opportunity to bed down at the Raffles Europejski in Warsaw, one of the continent’s most distinguished hotels. Following a five-year restoration, the 19th-century property entered a new era of opulence. Our favorite features include miniature ensuite libraries and the Warsaw skyline echoed in the polished gray marble walls of the bathroom. Oh, and you can score rooms here for under $250. Transfer 20,000 Capital One miles to ALL (10,000 points) and pay for the remainder of the rate in cash.
25hours Hotel Bikini Berlin
Though its name comes from its residence (the Bikini-Haus building), 25hours does have a great sauna. Opt for city or wildlife views (the property is adjacent to the Berlin Zoo), but save your Accor points until the end of March, when the bar and restaurant reopen. Redeeming 6,000 ALL points (12,000 Capital One miles) would nearly cover a night here, where rooms sometimes cost just $135.
The Savoy
Another legendary, Fairmont-managed hotel, The Savoy is known for its firsts. It’s often hailed as the first luxury hotel in England, and it was the first hotel in the world to be lit with electricity. Even if you don’t want to spend the night (rooms start at 500 pounds sterling, or over $700 a night — 64,000 Capital One miles), be sure to elbow up to the American Bar for a whimsical cocktail.
Hôtel Croisette Beach Cannes
Paris is filled with stunning Accor hotels, including luxury properties by Raffles and Sofitel. But for travelers looking for a more casual (and affordable) experience, we love the seaside Hôtel Croisette. It’s a perfect home base for trips to the French Riviera. On nights that room rates are under $200, 8,000 ALL points (16,000 Capital One miles) should nearly cover a one-night stay.
South America
Fairmont Rio de Janeiro Copacabana
Last summer, Fairmont inaugurated its first property in South America. With views of Sugarloaf Mountain, two swimming pools and Gold-level rooms that offer exclusive access to a lounge, the Fairmont is now one of the most upscale addresses in the city. Rates regularly cost $230 points, so if you transferred 20,000 Capital One miles to ALL (10,000 points) you could almost completely cover a night.
Featured photo courtesy of Hôtel Croisette Beach Cannes.
