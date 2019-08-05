This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When Sir Stamford Raffles and Major-General William Farquhar arrived to establish a British trading station in Singapore in 1819, they began the shaping of the present-day urban metropolis. Now, 200 years later, the country will be celebrating its rich culture and history — including the 500 years prior to British arrival — through a series of events.
Located off the coast of southern Malaysia, Singapore is an island city-state with cultural influences from around the world. Although it is known as a global financial center, its has a renowned culinary scene, shopping centers that fill multistory skyscrapers and a warm climate that invites visitors to spend their time outdoors.
Here are the best times to visit The Lion City.
The Best Weather in Singapore
Daily high temperatures in Singapore are fairly consistent all year, usually reaching the mid- to upper 80s. But for sunshine, it’s best to visit during the dry season from February to August. The wet season starts in September, with the heaviest rainfall from November through January.
The Best Times to Visit Singapore for Events
From cultural celebrations like the Chinese New Year to newer events like the Singapore Cocktail Festival, there is always something happening in Singapore.
Winter
The Chinese New Year is celebrated by Chinese communities around the globe. In the weeks leading up to the Chinese New Year — which usually occurs in late January or February — Singapore’s Chinatown is lit by vibrant lanterns and filled with markets, dances and other celebrations.
Spring
For the last five consecutive years, the weeklong Singapore Cocktail Festival proves that the country has more to offer than a Singapore Sling. Each year, bartenders from across the city and around the globe show off their artisanal cocktails. Attendees can sample, learn to make their own cocktails and enjoy plenty of music and food.
Summer
The Dragon Boat Festival is a Chinese holiday that occurs around the summer solstice. Based on a legend fused with a Chinese tradition that involves fishermen using dragon-shaped boats, the festival is largely composed of dragon boat races and dumplings.
Fall
Traditionally a Chinese harvest holiday, the Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated in September. There are moon-viewing parties, which often consist of paper lanterns, tea and mooncakes (a traditional Chinese baked good).
When to Visit Singapore if You Want to Avoid the Crowds
Although Singapore hosts business travelers year-round, it does experience a slight decline in leisure travelers during July and August. With the exception of mid-September, fall tends to be relatively slow as well. Singapore is busiest from December through the Chinese New Year.
When to Visit Singapore for Outdoor Attractions
Even though Singapore is largely an urban area that draws visitors for its shopping, culture and cuisine, the city is filled with green space, from botanic gardens to urban parks and island sanctuaries. A variety of tour operators, like the National Parks Board, provide outdoor experiences. Join their walking tour of The Southern Ridges — a green space with six miles of walking trails — or opt for one of their healing garden tours.
Since the temperature remains constant throughout the year, the best time to be outside is between February and August, but remember that it can rain any time of year in Singapore, so be prepared.
Cheapest Times to Visit Singapore
Affordable Lodging
According to the travel booking platform Kayak.com, November is the cheapest month to book lodging in Singapore. Average prices run around $211 per night. The highest rates are usually found in October, when prices increase by $70. But according to data collected by Priceline.com since November 2018, prices have hovered around $175 from November through May. So while there may be some slight fluctuation in pricing, the cheapest prices will likely be found during the winter and early spring.
To find the best deals, make sure to book your hotel about a month in advance.
Affordable Airfare
Airfare to Singapore varies depending not only on the month, but also your departure city. Kayak.com collected data to determine the cheapest time to book airfare to Singapore from cities throughout the US.
Prices from Los Angeles and Boston are generally lowest in March. If flying out of New York City, look for flights in June. Flights from Atlanta are actually at their peak in June, so consider booking for September. From Chicago, your best chances of finding deals are in April.
While low prices vary from city to city, they generally tend to be in the mid-$700 to mid-$800 range.
Bottom Line
Singapore is a great year-round destination. Regardless of when you go, you are sure to find good food, fun events and sunny days.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.