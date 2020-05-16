A new Ritz-Carlton is set to open in the Maldives later this year
It appears that in the midst of a global pandemic, Marriott International quietly announced an agreement to open a new Ritz-Carlton brand in the Maldives, reports One Mile At A Time.
The property will join two other properties on the newly developed Fari Islands. The 100-villa resort will be located in the North Malé Atoll and will offer a combination of land and overwater villas. As of now, the Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands is slated to open in late 2020.
“The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Island are expected to range in size from one to three bedrooms, featuring the refined elegance and legendary service that define The Ritz-Carlton brand. The property is also expected to offer a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities, including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa,” reports the Economic Times.
Marriott International is developing the resort with CPRC (Maldives), which is part of the Pontiac Land Group (Pontiac Land), based out of Singapore. Currently, there are two other properties on the archipelago being developed as well: the Capella Maldives, set to open in 2021, and the Patina Maldives.
The nice part about this location is it’s proximity to Malè, the city most tourists fly into when staying in the Maldives. Marriott says that guests will have the option of taking a quick 50-minute speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight to get to the resort. This is considerably closer and thus hopefully more affordable compared to the journey to more remote resorts like the Conrad Maldives or the St. Regis Maldives. To get to a resort like the St. Regis Maldives, for example, you have no choice but to take a seaplane and it doesn’t come cheap — we’re talking $745 per person. Meanwhile, a speedboat transfer to Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi will set you back $862 per person, so make sure you do your homework before choosing between plane or boat.
Either way, this is an exciting new addition to the Maldives for award travelers. Now it’s time work on building your Bonvoy points balance so you can escape to the Maldives when the property is open to guests.
