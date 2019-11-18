United drops Washington Dulles route even as hub grows overall
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines will end one of its recent additions at Washington Dulles, dropping service to Elmira, New York, after a year in the market.
The Star Alliance carrier will end its twice-daily service between Washington Dulles (IAD) and Elmira (ELM) on Jan. 6, according to Cirium schedule data and confirmed by United. The route replaced service from Newark (EWR) last January, a route that itself was launched after flights from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) were discontinued in 2016.
United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said the decision is due to low demand.
The airline’s departure from Elmira leaves Ithaca (ITH) its sole destination in New York’s “Southern Tier” region. United connects Ithaca, which is home to both Cornell University and Ithaca College, with Dulles thrice daily.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
American Airlines, whose forerunner US Airways used to dominate the Southern Tier, has similarly shrunk its operation to just Ithaca. The Oneworld alliance carrier ended service to Binghamton (BGM) and Elmira (ELM) in 2017.
United’s decision to end the route from Washington comes even as it grows north-south connections over the airport. Elmira joins Chattanooga (CHA) among short-lived feeder routes at Dulles that United will end this winter. However, United continues to add more markets than it ends at the hub: Fort Myers (RSW) and Sarasota (SRQ) flights began in October, and Akron/Canton (CAK), Philadelphia (PHL) and West Palm Beach (PBI) begin next year.
Ankit Gupta, United’s domestic network head, told Evercore analysts in March that costs fall at Dulles as the airline grows. This trend supported further growth and made some feeder markets more profitable than than when they connected to higher-cost hubs like Newark. Gupta cited Ithaca as one such route.
Related: United adds 3 more routes to growing Washington Dulles hub
United will fly nearly 7% more seats through Dulles in the first six months of 2020 compared to this year, Cirium data shows. This June, it added two gates to the roughly 75 it controlled at the airport to support its expansion.
Separately, also on Jan. 6, the carrier will end daily service between Los Angeles (LAX) and Pasco (PSC) in Washington, according to Cirium. United will continue to serve Pasco from Denver (DEN) and San Francisco (SFO), as well as with new service from Chicago that begins in June.
Overall, United plans to grow system capacity by 4-6% next year.
Elmira will only be served by Allegiant Air and Delta Air Lines once United ends flights. Allegiant flies to Punta Gorda (PGD), Orlando Sanford (SFB) and St. Petersburg-Clearwater (PIE) in Florida, and Delta to Detroit (DTW).
Allegiant will be the sole airline flying between Los Angeles and Pasco with United’s exit.
Related: United plans to roll out 3D photos of aircraft interiors on seat map page
Featured image by Shutterstock.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.