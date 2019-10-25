United plans to roll out 3D photos of aircraft interiors on seat map page
Want to know what your seat will actually look like on your next flight?
Starting Saturday, United Airlines will add 3D images of aircraft interiors to its seat map page.
That means you can see if there is a window missing in a row, how much legroom seats have, if there are seatback TVs and if the aircraft’s interior has been updated or not.
United didn’t provide many details about this new feature, but showed a quick photo of it to reporters gathered in Chicago for the airline’s first media day in recent memory.
Linda Jojo, the airline’s chief information officer, said the 3D view will start on the new Bombardier CRJ550 and roll out to the rest of the fleet “pretty fast — by the end of the year.”
In follow-up questions, she said it would show both refreshed interiors and those waiting renovations. In other words: passengers will be able to tell if their specific plane has been updated or not.
No other U.S. airline has such a feature.
Featured photo by Scott Mayerowitz/The Points Guy
