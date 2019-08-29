This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines began its corporate life as a subsidiary of Boeing. Now it’s one of the largest airlines in the world. For a time following its merger with Continental, it actually was the largest.
It flew its first flight in 1926 under the moniker Varney Airlines. In the modern era, it’s perhaps best known for its “Friendly Skies” tagline, or for making Gershwin part of the the travel experience of thousands of people every day.
Here’s where things stand with the company today:
Headquarters: Chicago
CEO: Oscar Munoz
Destinations: 355 in 48 countries
Hubs: Chicago O’Hare, Denver, Guam, Houston Bush Intercontinental, Los Angeles, Newark Liberty, San Francisco and Washington Dulles
Daily Departures: 4,900
Frequent-flier program: MileagePlus
Frequent-flier alliance: Star Alliance
Busiest Airports by Number of United Passengers in 2018
- Chicago O’Hare (35.90 million)
- Houston Intercontinental (32.60 million)
- Newark Liberty (29.42 million)
- Denver (26.80 million)
- San Francisco (24.76 million)
- Washington Dulles (14.67 million)
- Los Angeles (12.31 million)
- Boston (3.98 million)
- Orlando (3.91 million)
- Las Vegas (3.89 million)
Source: Diio by Cirium
Busiest Airports by Average Daily United Airlines Departures in 2018
- Chicago O’Hare (567)
- Houston Intercontinental (483)
- Denver (401)
- Newark Liberty (383)
- San Francisco (283)
- Washington Dulles (226)
- Los Angeles (143)
- Cleveland (42)
- Boston (40)
- Las Vegas (36)
Source: Diio by Cirium
Planes in United’s Fleet (Including Regional Affiliates)
- Boeing 787 (40)
- Boeing 777 (92)
- Boeing 767 (54)
- Boeing 757 (77)
- Boeing 737 (338)
- Airbus A320 (99)
- Airbus A319 (70)
- Embraer E175 (153)
- Canadair CRJ700 (64)
- Canadair CRJ 200 (128)
- Embraer E170 (38)
- Embraer E145 (176)
Source: United fleet as of Dec. 31, 2018, as pulled from United Airlines’ 2018 annual report
Featured photo by Zach Honig/TPG
