In Turks and Caicos, there's a wave of new hotels open or hotels under construction, from a luxurious new Marriott Bonvoy resort to the first World of Hyatt property that's currently in the works.

Up next? New nonstop flights from one of the busiest airports in the U.S.

Over the weekend, United Airlines filed plans to launch flights to the main Turks and Caicos airport from its Denver International Airport (DEN) hub.

The seasonal service will run during the cold (in Colorado) winter months.

New Turks and Caicos flight

Denver will be the westernmost U.S. location to offer flights to this Caribbean beach destination, which is well known for its stunning white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters.

DEN will be the fourth United hub the carrier has connected with Providenciales International Airport (PLS) — joining Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and Dulles International Airport (IAD).

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Flights are set to launch Dec. 19, 2026, right at the start of the peak holiday rush. United's Denver-to-Providenciales route will run on Saturdays through April 24, 2027.

The carrier plans to operate the route with one of its 179-seat Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets, which sports 20 first-class recliners and 48 extra-legroom Economy Plus seats.

Hotel options (with points) in Turks and Caicos growing fast

Turks and Caicos has long been an alluring vacation spot for travelers eyeing a Caribbean getaway. But recently, it has seen a major infusion of high-end points hotels.

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As TPG reported this spring, the new Andaz Turks and Caicos at Grace Bay is now taking reservations ahead of its June 2027 opening. It'll be the first Turks and Caicos option for World of Hyatt loyalists — including travelers with a stash of points through Chase Travel or the Bilt program, which both transfer directly to Hyatt.

And that debut will come on the heels of an IHG-affiliated Hotel Indigo that opened earlier this year — not to mention a one-year-old Marriott Luxury Collection property on the island of South Caicos that ranked among TPG's most exciting hotel openings last year.

What to know: 16 things to know about Beaches Turks & Caicos before you book

Hotel Indigo Turks and Caicos. IHG

Speaking from experience, I'd add that you also can't go wrong with The Ritz-Carlton Turks and Caicos — that is, if you can get past the sticker shock or at least find a decent Marriott Bonvoy redemption.

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