This IHG hotel in Turks & Caicos is now open near a stunning turquoise-water beach
The first Hotel Indigo in the picturesque Turks and Caicos Islands is now open.
Dubbed the Hotel Indigo Turks & Caicos Grace Bay, the hotel sits steps from one of the world's most scenic beaches — Grace Bay Beach — and comprises both a brand-new building and two renovated buildings.
The trendy hotel features 56 rooms with balconies or terraces, natural elements and tones, and bright pops of color and a rustic-tropical vibe. Rooms range from a standard room at 258 square feet with double beds or a king to premium rooms measuring 376 square feet. Interconnecting rooms are available for families or groups who need more space to spread out. Rooms include fluffy bathrobes for relaxing in comfort and work stations for those participating in a "bleisure" vacation.
Dining options at the property include Il Forno, a casual Italian restaurant with a Caribbean twist that's open all day with bar service, and Brango Coffee, where guests can get a quick caffeine fix.
The hotel offers a courtyard infinity pool with daybeds, plus quaint nooks for guests to hang out in and even an outdoor cinema. Free cruiser bikes are available for guests to borrow, making it easy for folks to get out and explore the area.
And for those who want to enjoy the beach, a buggy shuttles guests back and forth (it's just a four-minute walk, if you'd rather), with beach setups including towels, chairs, umbrellas and sunblock available. If you want a little more fun on the beach, ask about taking out a paddleboard or snorkeling gear. The hotel can also organize excursions like jet skiing, scuba diving, horseback riding on the beach, deep-sea fishing and various types of boat tours.
Though this hotel isn't directly on the beach, we're glad to see a new points hotel — especially one from the IHG One Rewards family — open in one of the most popular paradises in the Caribbean.
How to book: Cash rates at Hotel Indigo Turks & Caicos Grace Bay start at $450 per night or 66 IHG One Rewards points.
