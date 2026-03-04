Skip to content
Go to Home Page
News

This IHG hotel in Turks & Caicos is now open near a stunning turquoise-water beach

March 04, 2026
2 min read
hotels-indigo-turks-caicos-pool
This IHG hotel in Turks & Caicos is now open near a stunning turquoise-water beach
The cards we feature here are from partners who compensate us when you are approved through our site, and this may impact how or where these products appear. We don’t cover all available credit cards, but our analysis, reviews, and opinions are entirely from our editorial team. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Please view our advertising policy and product review methodology for more information.

The first Hotel Indigo in the picturesque Turks and Caicos Islands is now open.

Dubbed the Hotel Indigo Turks & Caicos Grace Bay, the hotel sits steps from one of the world's most scenic beaches — Grace Bay Beach — and comprises both a brand-new building and two renovated buildings.

IHG

The trendy hotel features 56 rooms with balconies or terraces, natural elements and tones, and bright pops of color and a rustic-tropical vibe. Rooms range from a standard room at 258 square feet with double beds or a king to premium rooms measuring 376 square feet. Interconnecting rooms are available for families or groups who need more space to spread out. Rooms include fluffy bathrobes for relaxing in comfort and work stations for those participating in a "bleisure" vacation.

IHG

Dining options at the property include Il Forno, a casual Italian restaurant with a Caribbean twist that's open all day with bar service, and Brango Coffee, where guests can get a quick caffeine fix.

The hotel offers a courtyard infinity pool with daybeds, plus quaint nooks for guests to hang out in and even an outdoor cinema. Free cruiser bikes are available for guests to borrow, making it easy for folks to get out and explore the area.

IHG

And for those who want to enjoy the beach, a buggy shuttles guests back and forth (it's just a four-minute walk, if you'd rather), with beach setups including towels, chairs, umbrellas and sunblock available. If you want a little more fun on the beach, ask about taking out a paddleboard or snorkeling gear. The hotel can also organize excursions like jet skiing, scuba diving, horseback riding on the beach, deep-sea fishing and various types of boat tours.

Daily Newsletter
Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter
Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts

Though this hotel isn't directly on the beach, we're glad to see a new points hotel — especially one from the IHG One Rewards family — open in one of the most popular paradises in the Caribbean.

How to book: Cash rates at Hotel Indigo Turks & Caicos Grace Bay start at $450 per night or 66 IHG One Rewards points.

Related reading:

Featured image by IHG
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.