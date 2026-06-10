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One of Hyatt's most anticipated resorts in Turks & Caicos is now taking reservations

June 10, 2026
2 min read
Hyatt Turks & Caicos.
One of Hyatt's most anticipated resorts in Turks & Caicos is now taking reservations
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One of the most hotly anticipated new resorts in the World of Hyatt program is finally accepting bookings. You can book the Andaz Turks and Caicos Grace Bay beginning on June 1, 2027.

Not only is it the island's first and only Andaz, it's the very first Hyatt-branded property in Turks and Caicos (a Mr. & Mrs. Smith property called Ambergris Cay is also coming soon).

Andaz Turks and Caicos. WORLD OF HYATT

The hotel sits on the famous Grace Bay stretch of beach and will have just 59 hotel rooms and 74 residences. Hyatt says the property will feature three restaurants and bars, including a rooftop restaurant with epic ocean views.

You can also expect an on-site spa, tennis and pickleball courts and snorkeling nearby in the Bright Reef area — one of the world's largest barrier reefs and famously one of the best areas in the Caribbean for diving.

The brand describes the hotel's decor as being, " ... inspired by the golden tones, tranquil waters and natural beauty of the islands."

How to book Andaz Turks and Caicos at Grace Bay

Andaz Turks and Caicos Grace Bay landing page.
Andaz Turks and Caicos Grace Bay landing page. WORLD OF HYATT

The hotel won't come cheap, with room rates starting at $1,297 per night. There's good news, though: It's widely available using World of Hyatt points, starting at 55,000 World of Hyatt Points per night.

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Points calendar for Andaz Turks & Caicos.
Points calendar for Andaz Turks and Caicos. WORLD OF HYATT

This opens up another great opportunity to use points in the Caribbean. I hope to get the chance to visit this stunning new property.

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Featured image by WORLD OF HYATT
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.