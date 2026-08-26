United Airlines made a huge splash this week by announcing 10 all-new destinations as part of the carrier's largest international expansion ever.

But the airline isn't just adding new routes for 2027.

It's also bringing back every one of the ultra-unique destinations it flew this summer, from southern Europe to the Arctic.

United's epic flight to Greenland? "We are planning to be back," chief network planner Patrick Quayle confirmed this week.

Ditto for the new flights United launched this summer to off-the-beaten-path destinations in Croatia, Spain and Italy's Puglia region.

"Everything is coming back," Quayle reiterated. "We're not dropping any routes."

That's pretty remarkable.

Many of the new destinations United has launched in recent years involve service to places seldom (or never) served by a U.S. airline. So drumming up enough demand to fill airplanes to these secondary cities is hardly a guarantee.

Icebergs line the fjord near Camp Kangiusaq in Greenland. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

That said, airline executives are increasingly willing to roll the (financial) dice on an ambitious new destination because of the excitement it drums up among their loyalty members.

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And United has often cited its bold international strategy as a major asset of its MileagePlus program.

Don't expect bold routes to Scandinavia

Not every gamble United has taken in recent years has paid off. For instance, a new route the airline launched to Dakar, Senegal, in 2025 didn't return this year — and the carrier this week said it has no plans to resume service.

Also, don't expect a bunch of new routes to Scandinavia, any time soon. That region is home to two recent routes that United launched but then canceled.

"We tried Bergen, Norway, and we previously had service into Stockholm," Quayle said this week. "And neither of those flights did particularly well."

Instead, United is doubling down on southern Europe, where travelers have continually flocked in recent years.

New routes to the region announced this week include Marseille and Toulouse, France; Valencia and Ibiza, Spain; and Olbia (Sardinia) and Catania (Sicily) in Italy.

Luxe new domestic plane delayed

Closer to home, United delivered one bit of less-than-positive news this week: It'll be a little while before we see its posh new domestic airplane.

Earlier this year, the carrier announced plans to christen the fancy Airbus A321neo nicknamed the "Coastliner," which will have lie-flat Polaris suites and a premium economy cabin.

UNITED AIRLINES

This jet is expected to be a fixture on United's top transcontinental routes from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and, eventually, John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

The Coastliner had been slated to debut this summer, but it's not here yet — and United confirmed the aircraft has faced delivery delays at Airbus.

The carrier did not offer a timetable for when the first aircraft could arrive.

"As soon as we get it, we will start flying it," Quayle said.

A321XLR unlikely to sub-in, long-term

Once delivered, it should offer a pretty luxe on-board experience, complete with 20 Polaris suites and 12 Premium Plus recliners.

The layout is nearly identical to United's new long-haul variant of the A321neo, the A321XLR, which is a big part of the carrier's transatlantic plans going forward.

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While United awaits its Coastliners, Quayle said the airline "may" turn to its XLR for some limited cross-country service. But the airline has no long-term plans to use this long-haul-capable plane for domestic flying.

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