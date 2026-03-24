United Airlines was already making a big bet on "premium," with the launch of its most upscale plane ever — and next-generation Polaris suites — set for the coming days.

But the Chicago-based carrier isn't stopping there in its push to court and keep high-end travelers.

United on Tuesday announced plans to unveil a posh new plane for its top coast-to-coast routes. This single-aisle jet will be complete with lie-flat Polaris business-class suites and a premium economy cabin – not to mention a walk-up snack bar.

This spiffy new aircraft will get a special nickname that's a nod to the transcontinental flights it'll operate: United's calling it the "Coastliner," which will be spelled out in a special wrap on the back third of these custom-configured Airbus A321neos.

UNITED AIRLINES

And that's not the only plane news the airline made.

As expected, United this summer will welcome its first Airbus A321XLR — a long-range narrow-body jet that can cross the Atlantic Ocean.

Expect to see this plane on flights to Europe shortly after its arrival, expected sometime this summer.

Both the Coastliner and the XLR will have 20 Polaris suites up front — one on each side of the aisle. United said these pods will have "semi-translucent" barriers between seats to make the cabin feel more spacious, but keep an aura of privacy.

UNITED AIRLINES

And, both aircraft will sport 12 Premium Plus recliners arranged in a two-by-two configuration across three rows.

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Additionally, the Coastliner and XLR will each have snack bars in the back, which customers flying in coach will be able to visit inflight.

Related: United announces major MileagePlus shakeup

Snack bar on United Airlines' Airbus A321XLR. UNITED AIRLINES

United has 100 of these luxe A321s — 50 Coastliners and 50 XLRs – on order for the coming years.

Together, they should be a significant upgrade from the carrier's older planes — and bring some of the comforts of its nicer, more modern twin-aisle jets to its domestic and narrowbody service.

"It really is revolutionary change for United and it'll have, I think, a significant impact on customers choosing United more and more often," Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said on a call with reporters.

Here's what to know about these planes you'll see flying within the next few months.

United's new 'Coastliner' plane

From the outset, United plans to fly its brand-new Coastliner A321s on just two routes from a single East Coast hub.

The jet will debut on Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) flights to both San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Eventually, expect to see this plane on cross-country flight from nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), when the airline returns to JFK in 2027.

The arrival of the Coastliner – expected later in the summer months, the airline said Tuesday — will mark the first time that United has routinely offered a true, latest-generation Polaris business-class experience on single-aisle aircraft dedicated to domestic routes.

Yes, that means Coastliner Polaris flyers will get Polaris Lounge access before their flight, and a full compliment of Polaris amenities like bedding from Saks Fifth Avenue.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

"Expect the Polaris experience on board these aircraft," Nocella said, "whether you're flying across the pond to Europe or whether you're flying from New York to Los Angeles."

A bona fide premium economy cabin should be a welcome arrival, too.

Premium Plus on United Airlines' Airbus A321 Coastliner. UNITED AIRLINES

These planes will replace 40 of United's older Boeing 757s it runs on many transcontinental routes today, which have lie-flat seats but are a more dated product, overall.

United expects to take delivery of 40 of its planned 50 Coastliner deliveries by April 2028 — two years from now. So these planes are coming, and they're coming fast.

United enters its XLR era

As for the XLR, expect this jet to open up a wide range of new destinations in Europe, the carrier has long said — plus additional routes deep into South America.

United Airlines Airbus A321XLR. UNITED AIRLINES

Because these long-range, single-aisle planes are smaller and cheaper to operate than a big widebody long-haul jet, airlines see the XLR as key to flying to more novel, lesser-known places.

United, of course, is already known for rolling the dice with its route map — look no further than Greenland and Mongolia flights last year, and more already coming in 2026.

These planes, too, will replace older 757s that currently fly certain shorter transatlantic routes.

Premium Plus cabin on United Airlines' Airbus A321XLR. UNITED AIRLINES

Keep in mind, the XLR is an all-new aircraft type that joined the global aviation stage just over a year ago.

So far, American Airlines is the only U.S. carrier to operate the aircraft.

American Airlines' Airbus A321XLR. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

But that will soon change.

United expects to have 28 of its future 50 XLRs on hand by this time in 2028, a major milestone on an aircraft order it first placed way back in 2019.

Fancy regional jet configuration

United on Tuesday also announced plans to modify some of its smallest regional jets into a new, premium-heavy configuration.

The new "CRJ-450" will have 41 seats – but six of them will be first-class recliners (United's other regional jets of this size don't have first-class cabins).

And, instead of a tiny overhead bin, those customers will have access to on-board lockers, executives said.

United Airlines CRJ450 regional jet. UNITED AIRLINES

Unlike other similarly tiny United Express jets, these planes will be equipped with Starlink Wi-Fi.

Bottom line

United had opened 2026 teasing new aircraft types in a ploy to "shake up the industry." Enter the Coastliner to the mix.

These new aircraft announcements come as United prepares to launch service on its most upscale aircraft to date. Its Boeing 787-9 "Elevated" Dreamliner will begin domestic flights in the coming days, ahead of inaugural service to Singapore next month.

Those aircraft, which will have a whopping 99 premium seats, will include United's extra-spacious "Polaris Studios" that will come with caviar servings inflight.

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