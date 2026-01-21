United Airlines flyers won't have to wait much longer to see the airline's swankiest new seats — including its nicest business-class product to date.

In the next few weeks, the Chicago-based carrier expects to take delivery of its first four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners sporting its "United Elevated" interior, executives said Wednesday.

These won't just be new planes.

It'll be an all-new onboard experience for United — one that the airline first unveiled last spring.

These aircraft will include Polaris suites equipped with sliding privacy doors, a first for the carrier.

Additionally, each of the jets will feature eight of the carrier's brand-new extra-spacious Polaris Studios along the bulkhead rows.

Those Studios, which will be United's most luxurious business-class product yet, will feature the largest entertainment screens of any U.S. airline and upscale "soft" product touches that include servings of caviar.

Altogether, these planes will sport an ultrapremium configuration, including:



Eight of the new Polaris Studios

56 additional standard (but upgraded) Polaris suites

35 Premium Plus recliners

123 seats in the main cabin, including 33 Economy Plus seats with extra legroom

In all, that's a total of 99 premium seats on board this 787-9, which includes the latest-generation Premium Plus product in the middle of the plane.

United had hoped it would see these new planes with the luxe layout by the end of last year. That didn't quite happen (seat, aircraft and engine delivery days are still widespread across the airline industry).

However, it appears these new jets are coming (very) soon.

On a conference call Wednesday, United executives said four of these 787-9s with the "Elevated" cabin are being prepared for delivery "in the coming weeks."

The airline announced it will take delivery of 16 more of these Dreamliners in 2026, so this "United Elevated" experience will start to become much more prevalent on the carrier's most premium long-haul routes.

Those 20 Dreamliner deliveries coming this year, United claimed, will be the most twin-aisle jets a U.S. airline has received in a single year since 1988.

In recent years, United has trailed only Delta Air Lines in profits among U.S. carriers thanks, in large part, to the bevy of premium seats and products it offers customers — something flyers have clamored for ever since the coronavirus pandemic.

But last year, American Airlines' new Flagship Suites were perhaps the fanciest new high-end seat to hit the market (at least among U.S. carriers).

Just weeks into 2026, United looks poised to make a big splash of its own, with the debut of a new product that will likely become the hottest new United MileagePlus redemption in the months to come.

