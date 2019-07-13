This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX Cancellations, Again
United Airlines announced that its Boeing 737 MAXes would remain off its schedules until Nov. 3.
9 Airlines Issue Waivers for Gulf Coast As a Strengthening Barry Nears Landfall
As the storm approaches the Louisiana coast, nine airlines have now issued travel waivers for the storm — and more have already started cancelling flights.
Another Round of Amex Platinum 100k, Gold Card 50k Bonus Offers Available via CardMatch
The particular offer that we’re seeing requires $5,000 spending within the first three months of account opening to earn the 100,000-point welcome bonus. (Offer subject to change at anytime)
These Guys Camped out in the World’s Best Airport — but Should You?
A pair of YouTubers booked a flight that they didn’t plan on making, to get them in the terminal four days ahead of an international flight that they did plan to make.
No, Priority Pass Isn’t Cutting Restaurant Access for All Members
Since American Express announced that they will be cutting complimentary restaurant access for its credit and charge cards that include a Priority Pass membership, there have been concerns that it will be removed for other members as well. Fortunately, that isn’t the case.
Disney Just Announced the Opening Date for Second Star Wars Ride – Rise of the Resistance
The Rise of the Resistance ride will open this year on Dec. 5 at Walt Disney World and on Jan. 17, 2020, out in California at Disneyland.
A Hotel Room With a Full-Sized Boeing 737 Flight Simulator? Yes, It Exists
Sweet dreams, aviation geeks: there’s a hotel room in Tokyo that features a full-fledged Boeing 737-800 flight simulator.
Delta’s A330neo Enters Service Early
Delta’s A330-900s were originally scheduled to enter service on July 1, but the airline announced in May that its inaugural flight would be pushed back to July 15. However, Delta was able to bring the new aircraft online earlier than planned.
DC Attorney General Suing Marriott Over ‘Deceptive Resort Fees’
Karl Racine, the Attorney General of the District of Columbia, announced Tuesday over Twitter that he is suing the world’s largest hotel chain for “charging consumers deceptive resort fees when booking hotel rooms.”
Uber’s New Comfort Ride Option Is Its Version of ‘Economy Plus’
When ordering an Uber Comfort, it appears you’ll receive something in-between an UberX and an Uber XL. The most noticeable difference will be that each one will have more legroom than a standard UberX vehicle.
