Long connections and overnight layovers: something any sane traveler will try to avoid at all costs. But if you had the opportunity to do it at the world’s #1 rated airport, would you? We’re talking slides from security to the terminal, swimming pools, nap lounges, a 24-hour movie theater and a rooftop garden, just to highlight a few of the amenities at Singapore’s Changi Airport. For YouTubers from Yes Theory, this seemed like a no-brainer— why wouldn’t they extend their layover?
Well, the legal answer to that question is that you cannot spend more than 48 hours in the airport. However, the pair booked a flight that they didn’t plan on making, to get them in the terminal four days ahead of an international flight that they did plan to make. Although this plan didn’t go so well for a passenger who was sent to jail for two weeks after spending 18 days in the same airport after genuinely missing his flight, the vloggers took on the challenge of spending a mere four days there. Spoiler: they successfully managed to do so, with just one minor scare. Also, disclaimer: We do not advocate breaking any laws.
Even though there are nap lounges and transit hotels available for ticketed passengers, the two spent a majority of their nights sleeping on airport benches and couches to avoid getting into any trouble for overstaying.
Personally, I’m not so sure I would want to spend more than a night at any airport regardless of how nice it is. However, if I were to book a flight with a long layover at Changi Airport, I’d utilize my Priority Pass membership (a perk of many credit cards) to access one of the airport’s numerous lounges.
Featured photo by Ethan Steinberg / The Points Guy.
