Back in May, American Express announced that it will be cutting complimentary restaurant access for its credit and charge cards that include a Priority Pass membership starting Aug. 1, 2019. Since then, there have been concerns that it will be removed for other members as well. Fortunately, that isn’t the case.
Earlier today, Priority Pass sent out an email to those who have a membership through an Amex card regarding the upcoming changes to their benefits. The email included a link to an FAQ page regarding the changes on Priority Pass’ website. The page didn’t specify that the changes only apply to Amex members so it sparked some concern that all members would be losing access to non-lounge airport experiences, such as restaurants.
However, as Chase, Citi and US Bank originally confirmed with TPG, as of now, no changes are being made to the benefits on either of their cards that offer a Priority Pass membership. As nerve-racking as the FAQ page appears, it notes at the top that it only applies to members who received an email with a notice about the changes and a Priority Pass representative has confirmed with TPG that this is the case.
So, those who carry cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, the Citi Prestige and the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card, will continue to get free access to restaurants as a part of their complimentary Priority Pass memberships. As a refresher, the Reserve and Prestige’s membership allow the primary cardholder and up to two guests unlimited entry to Priority Pass lounges, meanwhile the Altitude Reserve only gives four free lounge visits per year for the primary cardholder and one guest.
Starting Aug. 1, these Amex cards that come with a Priority Pass membership will no longer be able to receive a credit at any restaurants that participates in Priority Pass:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
- Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card
- The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
- American Express Centurion Card
- American Express Business Centurion Card
Amex cardholders will continue to have complimentary access to a small number of non-lounge airport experiences, including all Minute Suites locations, Sleep’n’fly at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and The Grain Store at London’s Gatwick Airport (LGW). As long as you’re signed in to your account, starting Aug. 1, the Priority Pass app and website will only show you lounges you have access to so there shouldn’t be any confusion. Additionally, the location staff will advise you if your Priority Pass membership card has been declined so there shouldn’t be any unexpected charges on your bill at the end of the month. That being said, if you have ordered and consumed food or drink before checking in, you will still need to pay.
Despite the Amex changes, The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express will continue to provide cardholders access to more lounges than any other credit card. In addition to Priority Pass lounges, they can enter Delta SkyClubs when flying Delta and Amex’s Centurion Lounges.
