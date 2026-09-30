"Basic" is coming to yet another premium cabin on United Airlines.

The Chicago-based carrier plans to launch a restrictive new basic fare for its domestic first-class passengers.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks, according to an internal memo that TPG viewed Wednesday.

Passengers who book the airline's new "Base" first-class fares won't be able to choose their seat or make changes to their itinerary after booking.

United's first-class seats on an Airbus A321neo. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

They'll also earn fewer MileagePlus miles than passengers who pay for a full-fare ticket.

This arrival of basic first class comes months after United launched unbundled fares for its long-haul Polaris business-class cabin, and for its Premium Plus (premium economy) seats.

'Basic' fares in every cabin

Basic economy tickets have been around for more than a decade. But in 2026, a growing number of U.S. airlines have brought the no-frills concept to their higher-priced cabins.

Along with United, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue have begun rolling out similarly unbundled fares in recent months.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Like discounted coach fares, these basic first, business and premium economy tickets usually offer customers a trade-off: Pay the lowest price in that cabin, but sacrifice perks and flexibility.

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In announcing basic first-class, United said the move is about "giving customers the choice to select the travel experience that best matches their needs."

But critics argue this pricing tactic causes many flyers to simply lose perks while paying the same price.

"It is an indirect fare hike," Henry Harteveldt, industry analyst and president at Atmosphere Research Group, told me in a recent interview. "A lot of people are not happy about the fact that they're now having to pay more to get what they once [did]."

TPG deep dive: Basic economy and the 'evolution' that's sweeping over airlines' cheapest fares

United's basic first and short-haul business fares: What to know

United's latest "United First Base" fares will apply to passengers flying in its domestic first-class cabin.

Here's how the restrictions shake out:

No complimentary seat selection.

One free checked bag instead of two.

No itinerary changes.

Reduced flight credit. Passengers who cancel will pay a fee.

Fewer miles. Passengers flying basic in every cabin earn at the same reduced MileagePlus rate

Basic short-haul business, too

United is also launching a basic "United Business" fare, which it will offer to customers booking short-haul international flights to destinations in Canada and Latin America.

Those passengers will face similar fare rules, though they will still be allowed into the airline's United Clubs.



United Club at Denver International Airport (DEN). ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Bottom line

Beyond the premium cabins, we're seeing a wave of big changes to airlines' basic economy fares, too.

That includes new restrictions affecting loyalty members' perks. Plus, a growing number of carriers' cheapest award redemptions are now basic economy fares. United does not offer basic award tickets.

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