First-class is coming to JetBlue later this year.

Within the next few months, the airline plans to debut domestic-style, first-class recliners on many of its planes.

Eventually, you'll see those new seats on all JetBlue aircraft that don't already have the airline's high-end Mint cabin.

JetBlue hasn't said exactly when you'll start seeing those first-class seats appear — just that they'll start to debut by the end of 2026.

But the carrier is confirming the much-anticipated name for the new first-class cabin: BlueFirst.

It's a very on-brand name for the carrier's new seats, an ode to both the airline's signature color and its loyalty program (TrueBlue).

More significantly, the seats should be a welcome addition to the front of its planes, giving the airline a true premium seating option between its coach and lie-flat Mint cabins.

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On board a JetBlue Airbus A321LR. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

What will the seats and service be like? And will BlueFirst have the same top-notch food that's a hallmark of its upper-tier Mint cabin?

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We'll have to wait and see, but the New York-based carrier is promising a "fresh new take" on first-class. Expect to hear more in the coming months about what that will mean for travelers.

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JetBlue expands 'basic' to more cabins

In the meantime, JetBlue will become the latest U.S. airline to lean more heavily into "basic" fares.

The carrier on Monday revealed it plans to sell basic first-class tickets as part of the new cabin, which will have tighter restrictions than a standard ticket: These passengers cannot select their seats and will be subject to change and cancellation fees. They will earn fewer points than they would on a standard ticket.

Basic extra legroom (EvenMore) fares are also on the way.

It's basically an expansion of the basic economy concept to the front of the plane.

JetBlue is following in the footsteps of Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. In recent months, the two legacy carriers have begun selling basic versions of their premium seats, expanding the "unbundled" fare concept to more cabins.

Going forward, JetBlue will sell tickets in four cabins:

Cabin Details Main JetBlue's economy seats (previously labeled coach "Core," but that moniker is going away) EvenMore Extra legroom BlueFirst Domestic first-class, which will soon debut on planes that don't have Mint Mint JetBlue's lie-flat business-class product available on certain aircraft

Within those cabins, it'll sell three fare types:

Base: think basic fare

Standard: a regular fare for that cabin, essentially

Flex: a fully refundable fare, which costs a little more

One exception? There won't be a base offering in Mint, meaning JetBlue won't sell "basic business" as Delta and United do now.

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JetBlue's Mint cabin on an Airbus A321LR. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

JetBlue's new ticket types

Here's a rundown of JetBlue's new fare types and key differences based on which one you purchase.

Generally speaking, you'll pay more for a Flex ticket and less for a Base fare, but the base ticket type will come with added restrictions.

Cabin "Base" fare class (basic) Standard fare class "Flex" fare class (refundable) Fares Main Base EvenMore Base BlueFirst Base

Note: No base Mint fares Main EvenMore BlueFirst Mint Main Flex EvenMore Flex BlueFirst Flex Mint Flex Full-size carry-on bag Yes Yes Yes Seat selection Not included Yes Yes Chance/cancellation fee Yes No No Refundability Travel credit Travel credit Full refund to the original form of payment TrueBlue points 1 point per dollar 3 points per dollar 3 points per dollar

Two other things to know:

JetBlue's basic economy fare, previously "Blue Basic," will be called "Main Basic," going forward.

Passengers flying Main Base and EvenMore Base don't get access to the airline's BlueHouse lounge network JetBlue's premium credit card.

More fare options in more cabins

This is the latest example of a major U.S. airline significantly expanding its menu of ticket options.

For years, passengers have had to weigh "regular" or "basic" fares in economy — and whether they were willing to trade a lower base fare for fewer benefits included in their booking.

Increasingly, those choices are becoming a reality when booking nicer and more expensive seats, too

Here's how JetBlue President Marty St. George framed the move:

"In two simple clicks, customers will be able to book what's right for them," he said. "First, the onboard experience, and then the fare option, depending on their preferences around seat selection and refundability."

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