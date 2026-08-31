Fresh off a blockbuster international expansion, United Airlines is cutting a route to South America.

This weekend, the Chicago-based carrier filed plans to end its nonstop service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Lima, Peru.

Travelers should have plenty of time to adjust their plans, as flights will continue to operate for the next seven months or so. The route suspension is effective March 27, 2027, a United spokesperson said Monday.

A larger Lima shakeup

Cutting EWR service to Peru's Jorge Chavez International Airport (LIM) will mark the end of a long-running route.

United has operated flights from the New York area to Lima since 2012, per Cirium.

Before that, Continental Airlines — which operated the Newark hub before United — flew the EWR-LIM route as far back as 1996, records show.

Read more: United's epic Greenland flight (and others) coming back in 2027; luxe new domestic plane delayed

JOHN GRESS/CORBIS VIA GETTY IMAGES

This route cut is part of a larger shakeup for United in Peru.

The carrier now plans to double its daily service from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Lima. That route will shift from one daily nonstop to two, going forward.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up Submitting... By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

That second daily flight will begin on March 27, the same day United ends its EWR route to Lima.

"We make regular adjustments to our flight schedule based on seasonality, demand and other market factors," United said in a statement explaining the move.

Sneak peek: On board United's new Airbus A321XLR

Route cut follows blockbuster expansion

This network shift for the airline comes less than a week after the carrier revealed the largest international expansion in its history, 10 new destinations launching next year.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

At the time, United's chief network planner said the carrier did not plan to cut any of the bold long-haul destinations it's launched in recent years. And each of United's ultra-unique routes to places like Greenland, Split and Palermo are indeed coming back in 2027.

However, United's service to Lima will see some changes next year, with the end of its long-running nonstop service from the New York area — and double the service from its Texas hub.

Related reading: