Who doesn't like that new-plane smell?

United Airlines travelers can look forward to the scent onboard its brand-new Airbus A321XLRs when they begin flying in September.

Ahead of the new aircraft's global debut in December, you can experience the new long-range narrow-body aircraft on some domestic services.

United will christen the XLR on flights from its Dulles International Airport (IAD) hub to San Diego International Airport (SAN) on Sept. 9 and to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Oct. 1, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.

The new Polaris business class suites on United's XLR. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Long-range aircraft goes domestic (for now)

The XLRs are United's newest plane.

They're designed especially for longer flights, with 20 lie-flat Polaris business-class suites up front in a 1-1 layout. There are also 12 Premium Plus (premium economy) recliners arranged in a 2-2 layout. In the back are 34 extra-legroom Economy Plus seats in a 3-3 layout — except for four seats where the middle seat is blocked — along with 84 standard economy seats.

There's even a snack bar for all passengers at the back of the cabin.

Premium economy on United's new XLR. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

United has orders for 50 XLRs that will primarily fly transatlantic flights from its IAD and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) hubs.

The airline will shift the XLR to long-haul flights Dec. 1 when it begins flying daily between IAD and both Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) and Dublin Airport (DUB).

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And, next summer, the XLR is headlining United's blockbuster 2027 transatlantic expansion, flying five of nine new routes, including to Ibiza, Spain; Luxembourg; and Toulouse, France.

But for the next few months, the plane will operate some transcontinental service domestically — something executives had suggested this week could happen, albeit on a temporary basis.

Booking United's new Airbus A321XLR

For anyone looking to fly on the XLR before its international debut, MileagePlus award tickets are available on IAD-SAN for as few as 12,700 miles in economy for Sept. 9. And, if they are lucky, travelers can snag one of the new premium economy seats sold as just an extra-legroom economy option.

MileagePlus award availability on United's inaugural XLR flight from IAD to SAN on Sept. 9. UNITED AIRLINES

First-class seats are available later in September, starting at 85,000 miles.

First-class awards are available on the XLR beginning Sept. 10. UNITED AIRLINES

Bottom line

United ultimately plans to focus its new XLR on long-haul international service. But with its luxe new domestic airplane delayed and crews still adapting to this new aircraft, it's not surprising to see the new aircraft make its debut on the domestic front — at least for a few months.

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