Hyatt goes glamping in New Mexico, an affordable Hilton in Deer Valley and other hotel news

For the past five years, I've had the privilege of serving as TPG's senior hotels reporter. Being the first dedicated hotel-focused reporter on staff has given me the freedom to shape our coverage in some incredible ways. I'll be frank: I have a dream job, and I don't take it for granted. Over these five years, I've had the chance to stay in the most expensive hotel in New York City, eat 10 free hotel breakfasts in three days to find the best — and even spend two nights sleeping on my hero, Dolly Parton's, tour bus. And that's just to name a few!

But one of the most important things I do here is share hotel news with our readers, from new hotel openings to major changes in loyalty programs, and everything in between. For the last few years, I've written a monthly news column to consolidate some of the many news stories we want to cover but can't carve out the time for. Now, we've decided to shift that column into a weekly format that's even more digestible and timely to help keep you all even more in the know. After all, TPG readers are the best in the points and miles game.

If you have questions, ideas or comments about our hotel coverage, feel free to comment on this article. Without further ado, here's the hotel news you need to know this week.

Under Canvas is opening in New Mexico

UNDER CANVAS

Upscale glamping has taken the U.S. by storm, and Under Canvas is one of the pioneers in the space with locations spanning from California's Yosemite to the White Mountains in New Hampshire. Part of World of Hyatt, the company just announced that Under Canvas will pitch its luxury tents in Santa Fe starting next April. For Under Canvas, this location will be a series of firsts: the first location in New Mexico, plus the first to offer saunas and "temperature-controlled, hard-sided cabins" (to come later).

How to book: Cash rates through Under Canvas are currently available as low as $224 per night. World of Hyatt award nights are currently unavailable.

An affordable lifestyle hotel opened near the slopes of Deer Valley

HILTON

Hilton's approachable and trendy Canopy lifestyle brand is now open at Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. Located at the base of the resort, Canopy by Hilton Deer Valley is "steps from the Jordanelle Express Gondola and minutes from Deer Valley East Village," according to a statement from Hilton. The hotel features 180 rooms, four bars and restaurants, a sauna, a steam room and a fitness center. Plus, it's not far from some of the most popular ski slopes in the country.

How to book: Cash rates from $181 during the off-season and upwards of $600 per night during ski season. Hilton Honors members can book from 58,000 points per night off-season and 85,000 points per night during ski season.

Wyndham Rewards updated award chart goes live

Earlier this summer, Wyndham Rewards announced it was shifting its fixed award chart to include four award tiers. As of Sept. 15, those changes are now live with the lowest tier shifting down from 7,500 points to 5,000 points per night, and a new top level of 45,000 points. When the changes were announced, a Wyndham Rewards spokesperson told TPG that the 45,000-point tier will be "for a small number of our most elevated hotels."

A California Marriott will rebrand as a JW

MARRIOTT

In Southern California, the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa will undergo a multi-million dollar renovation and reopen as The Ocean Cliffs at Dana Point, a JW Marriott Resort. Located in Dana Point in Orange County, the nearly forty-year-old resort will see its 371 rooms refreshed, alongside a new pool, an expanded lawn, enhanced meeting spaces, a new 6,000-square-foot ballroom, a new signature restaurant and other refreshed or new amenities. The resort will remain open during renovations, and work will happen "in stages to limit any disruption and keep the guest experience as seamless as possible," according to the hotel's website. No formal finish date has been announced at this time.

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Crowne Plaza opened its new flagship property in NYC

IHG

In the glow of New York City's bustling Times Square, IHG's Crowne Plaza brand just opened the doors to its new flagship property. Originally built for the 1964 New York World's Fair, the hotel has been reimagined with 685 rooms and the Fifty-First Street Social bar and restaurant, offering all-day dining. Guests can also check into "Manhattan Level" rooms, "an elevated stay experience featuring expansive suites and thoughtfully designed guestrooms with sweeping skyline views," according to a press release from IHG.

How to book: Cash rates start as low as $194 per night. IHG One Rewards members can book from 30,000 points per night.

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