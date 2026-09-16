Good news: The highest Marriott Bonvoy transfer bonus we've ever seen is officially back.

From now through Oct. 15, you can get a 70% bonus when transferring Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Marriott Bonvoy. This means if you transferred 100,000 Chase points from cards such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) to Marriott, you'd get 170,000 Marriott points instead of the 100,000 points you'd usually get with the normal 1:1 ratio.

This is the most generous Marriott transfer bonus we've seen this year, and it ties the highest transfer bonus we've ever seen.

Here's how to make the most of this limited-time Chase-to-Marriott transfer bonus and how to decide if it is a good deal for you.

Related: Current credit card transfer bonuses

Deals available with the 70% Marriott transfer bonus

To get you thinking about what is possible, here are a few award stays you could book with this 70% Chase-to-Marriott transfer bonus.

Stay within walking distance of Walt Disney World for as low as 36,000 transferred Chase points per night

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

On nights when it is just 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night to stay at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, a Marriott hotel that's within walking distance of (or a free boat ride away from) Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot, it would cost you just 36,000 transferred Chase points with the 70% bonus.

Note that, like at all other Marriott properties, you are still responsible for any resort or destination fees, even when you are staying on points at this and other Marriott properties — we'll circle back to that point shortly.

Enjoy an overwater bungalow in Bora Bora from 50,000 transferred Chase points per night

ELLIE NAN STORCK/THE POINTS GUY

Award prices at The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa currently start around 84,000 Marriott points per night for a variety of room types, including its iconic overwater bungalows.

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With the 70% transfer bonus, these bungalows are bookable starting from 50,000 transferred Chase points per night, a solid rate for a stay in absolute paradise.

Head to Hawaii for as low as 34,000 transferred Chase points per night

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 The Laylow Waikiki. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY 0 1

You can stay at the fun, colorful Laylow Waikiki, Autograph Collection in Honolulu from just 34,000 transferred Chase points per night, as this 70% transfer bonus will get you the needed 57,000 points to cover a night at the property.

If that's not the hotel for you, though, there are plenty of other Marriott properties in the Waikiki area, including the iconic 125-year-old Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach, which would also start at 34,000 transferred Chase points per night since it also has some nights that are bookable for 57,000 Marriott points.

Have a luxe stay in New York from 63,000 transferred Chase points per night

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

There are plenty of fancy Marriott properties in the Big Apple, but if you want one of the newest and swankiest, you might want to check out The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad. For a stay that's more elegant and classic, choose the timeless St. Regis New York.

No matter how you slice it, both are pricey hotels, but with the 70% transfer bonus, rooms start at 60,000 transferred Chase points per night at the former and 63,000 transferred Chase points per night at the latter to get you the needed 102,000 and 106,000 points, respectively. Remember, though, that some nights will cost more.

How to tell if you should transfer Chase points to Marriott with this bonus

Booking a beloved theme park hotel for 36,000 transferred points a night or a bucket list-worthy stay in an overwater bungalow for 50,000 transferred points per night sounds pretty great — and it absolutely can be a tremendous deal.

But even with a historically high 70% transfer bonus, moving Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Marriott Bonvoy won't always be your best option. Since point transfers are one way, you'll want to do a little math before hitting that transfer button.

TPG currently values Chase points at 2.05 cents each based on our September 2026 valuations because of all the valuable transfer partners you can use them with, while Marriott Bonvoy points are worth 0.75 cents each based on TPG's September 2026 valuations. So, even with a 70% bonus, you are turning 1 Chase point worth 2.05 cents into 1.7 Marriott points worth about 1.3 cents.

Average valuations are not the same thing as individual use cases, though. What really matters is how many Chase points — or even how much cash — it will cost to book the specific hotel you want.

The St. Regis Atlanta. MARRIOTT

Before deciding to transfer points, make sure you:

Check the cash rate. You may not want to transfer a large number of valuable Chase points for a hotel that's relatively inexpensive to book with cash.

You may not want to transfer a large number of valuable Chase points for a hotel that's relatively inexpensive to book with cash. Check the hotel's price through Chase Travel℠. Depending on the Chase card you have and the hotel you're eyeing, your Chase points may be worth 1 cent each or closer to 2 cents each if the stay is eligible to book via Chase's Points Boost feature

Depending on the Chase card you have and the hotel you're eyeing, your Chase points may be worth 1 cent each or closer to 2 cents each if the stay is eligible to book via Check the Marriott award price directly on Marriott's site and divide it by 1.7. That's approximately how many Chase points you'll need to transfer during this 70% bonus. For example, if a hotel costs 60,000 Marriott points, divide 60,000 by 1.7 to get roughly 36,000 transferred Chase points.

Then, compare your options.

If Marriott wants 60,000 points for a room that would cost 50,000 Chase points through Chase Travel, transferring roughly 36,000 Chase points during this bonus could be the better option. But if Chase Travel only requires 30,000 points for the same room, transferring wouldn't make as much sense.

There are a couple of other factors to consider, too. Marriott Bonvoy members get the lowest-priced night free when redeeming points for five consecutive nights, which can make transferring an even better option for longer stays. However, Marriott award stays can still come with resort or destination fees, so be sure to factor them into your comparison.

And remember: An elevated transfer bonus like this one can be especially useful if you already have most of the Marriott points required for a specific redemption and just need to top off your account. I wouldn't recommend transferring points to Marriott speculatively without a specific redemption in mind, though, since Marriott award prices fluctuate.

Related: 30 of the best Marriott hotels in the world that you can book with points

How to earn more Chase points

THE POINTS GUY

I like to have some of each major loyalty currency available for moments like this when high transfer bonuses come around.

If you don't currently have Chase points available, you can be ready for potential future transfer bonuses if you start earning valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points now via one of these cards:

Related: Best Chase credit cards

Bottom line

If you are planning Marriott stays on points, then it absolutely makes sense to run some award searches and see if this limited-time, highest-ever transfer bonus from Chase Ultimate Rewards to Marriott Bonvoy might help you unlock your travel goals.

Even though the transfer bonus is the highest we have seen for Marriott, it won't always be the best deal for any specific trip, given how valuable Chase points are. That said, there are absolutely times when the math will be on your side to hit that transfer button, so crunch some numbers to see if you can book the stay you've been dreaming of for fewer points than you thought.

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