A new beachfront escape is coming to the points world, and just in time for winter getaways. The highly anticipated Grand Hyatt Cancun Beach Resort, which was on our list of most exciting hotel openings in 2026, is slated to open its doors in December — and there are multiple reasons to get excited.

Owned by Grupo Diestra, the 500-room beachfront resort will be not only be Grand Hyatt's debut in Cancun, but also the brand's first truly all-inclusive property.

Related: 14 best all-inclusive resorts in Cancun

GRAND HYATT CANCUN BEACH RESORT

Decorated in a palette of soothing beige, taupe and pale blue, the rooms are designed with the hotel's surroundings in mind. There is a big focus on indoor-outdoor living; all 453 rooms and 47 suites feature a furnished balcony with views of the nearby marina or Caribbean Sea. Guests can upgrade to select suites with private pools or access to the Grand Club lounge.

To reinforce its connection to local landscapes and culture, the resort will feature an art installation in the entryway and custom-made tiles throughout the property, all created by local artists.

Although the quiet contemporary design and open-air spaces seem primed for relaxation, guests looking for a more active vacation will find no shortage of things to do. The resort will offer a fully equipped fitness center and Ritua Sanctuary Spa, complete with a menu of locally inspired treatments and a traditional Mesoamerican temazcal, or sweat lodge.

GRAND HYATT CANCUN BEACH RESORT

Guests can also explore nine outdoor pools, including an adults-only option. Or head to the private Beach Club to sample aquatic activities like snorkeling, diving, kayaking, windsurfing and paddleboarding. The hotel can help you arrange other activities, such as sailing tours and archaeological excursions.

Lastly, a dedicated Grand Kids Club provides even more entertainment for young guests.

Guests won't need to worry about going hungry, either, with 14 dining outlets to choose from spanning a range of global cuisines. These include French, Northern Italian, Japanese, Argentine-Uruguayan fusion, and of course some local favorites.

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GRAND HYATT CANCUN BEACH RESORT

Grand Hyatt Cancun Beach Resort is located in the heart of the gated Puerto Cancun community, roughly a 25-minute drive from Cancun International Airport (CUN). Guests will enjoy direct access to Puerto Cancun Marina, a shopping, dining and entertainment complex with an attached marina, as well as close proximity to Puerto Cancun's world-class golf course and Cancun's Hotel Zone.

Rates at Grand Hyatt Cancun Beach Resort start at $382 per night for one adult or $588 for double occupancy. As a Category-E all-inclusive, it's also bookable with 35,000 to 75,000 World of Hyatt points per night for a standard room, per Hyatt's recently updated award chart.

If you book by September 30, you can save up to 35% on paid stays of three or more nights between December 1, 2026 and March 31, 2027. And since (almost) everything is included in your room rate, you can sit back and relax on the beach without worrying about opening your wallet.