At its locations across the country, Under Canvas connects guests with nature in luxurious safari-style accommodations amid unforgettably scenic backdrops like Mount Rushmore, the Columbia River Gorge and Zion National Park.

On Tuesday, the brand announced its second New England location and its first in New Hampshire, Under Canvas White Mountains, which is set to open in June 2026. The resort will be located on 86 acres with views of Mount Washington, the Presidential Range and the surrounding foothills, forests and orchards.

Under Canvas White Mountains. UNDER CANVAS

In addition to its convenient access to White Mountain National Forest, Under Canvas White Mountains is within driving distance of Franconia Notch State Park, the Kancamagus Highway, the Mount Washington Cog Railway and road trip-worthy towns like Littleton, Bethlehem and Lancaster, New Hampshire.

Under Canvas White Mountains. UNDER CANVAS

Like other Under Canvas locations, Under Canvas White Mountains' safari-style glamping tents will feature nature-inspired West Elm furnishings, en suite bathrooms, furnished decks and eco-friendly amenities like pull-chain showers, wood-burning stoves and USB-powered fans and lanterns in lieu of electricity.

Under Canvas White Mountains. UNDER CANVAS

Night sky enthusiasts can book a Stargazer Suite, which has a sky-viewing window above the bed, while larger groups can opt for a more spacious Suite Tent or the Mount Washington Suite, which has two tents connected by a private deck.

Under Canvas White Mountains. UNDER CANVAS

At Under Canvas White Mountains' lobby tent, guests can choose from a menu of locally inspired flavors at the cafe, gather around the communal fire pits, play outdoor games and enjoy programming like live music and yoga.

Under Canvas White Mountains. UNDER CANVAS

Reservations at Under Canvas White Mountains are available now. Rates start at $279 per night. The resort is part of the World of Hyatt program and will soon be bookable through Hyatt's website. World of Hyatt members can earn or redeem points for their stay.