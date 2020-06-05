How I strategically booked a rental car for 110 days straight
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
I have not owned a car since moving to Manhattan 13 years ago.
That’s normally great. Subways, buses, taxis, Uber and Lyft — plus plenty of walking and biking — have all made my urban life possible.
When we have needed to escape the city on a weekend, my family has turned to Avis, Hertz and National.
Then came COVID-19 and a completely-reshaped existence in New York City. For weeks, my wife and our daughter were locked away in our apartment, only leaving for brief walks around the neighborhood. Our whole lives were within a mile or two of our home.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news.
Now, as New York’s stay-at-home order is about to be lifted and the number of new coronavirus cases has dramatically declined, we wanted more mobility.
This summer will be unlike any other we have faced. No camp or day care. Museums, restaurants, theaters, zoos and other activities are closed. And while we love New York’s parks, they can quickly become too crowded for comfort in an age where we are still social distancing.
It was time to get a car.
Read more: Credit cards that offer elite status for car rentals
And here is where the dilemma came in. We didn’t want to buy or lease a car because, at some point hopefully sooner than later, life will restart and we won’t want the cost or hassle of owning one in Manhattan. There was the option of buying out somebody else’s lease for a few months but there were some hidden costs and the hassle of registering the car in our names.
I thought about renting cars just on the weekends, but summer rentals in Manhattan can be $300 or more. Each week, I would have to go to the rental location, wait on line, get a new car and then fill it with gas before returning it. Plus, in the age of coronavirus, there is an added risk with every new rental.
Finally, we plan to rent a home or two this summer instead of our normal flying vacations. Weekly car rentals were costing $1,000 — or more — and my normal trick of renting outside the city wasn’t yielding any lower rates.
Read more: Five steps to a perfect car rental
Then I realized that renting a car for nearly four months would provide a much lower rate. It was still $3,700 after taxes for the entire summer but lower than any of the other rentals and none of the long-term commitments that a $200-a-month lease would offer.
(Yes, owning a car just for two years would be almost cheaper but parking in Manhattan is a long-term challenge and garages cost more than monthly lease payments. Right now, my work-from-home lifestyle and the lack of a daily commute means that I can move the car when required for street cleaning.)
Insurance was my next big challenge.
My wife and I have already have liability insurance for those who don’t own cars as part of our larger insurance coverage. But we needed collision insurance.
Typically, I rely on my credit cards for this. However, the fine print limits that insurance typically to 31-day rentals.
Read more: Credit cards that offer car rental coverage
I set out and booked cars with Avis and Hertz for 110 days. (None of the other companies came close on price.)
Avis told me that I would have one reservation number but actually four separate rental agreements or contracts. I didn’t have to return the car between contracts but would get a call asking me for the mileage. This meant that it would be my car for the full 110 days but treated as four rentals to let me get the credit card insurance coverage.
Each month, my credit card would be billed for that rental contract.
If I had bought collision insurance through Avis, it would have come out to an extra $1,000 for the rental period.
Read more: Your points, miles and loyalty guide to Avis
Hertz wasn’t as clear.
A call to the national reservations line told me that it was up to the local rental office to decide how to issue the contract. In these situations, they would either do agreements for 30 or 61 days. So I contacted the local office — twice by phone and once in person — and couldn’t get a clear answer any of those times. Hertz was $2 cheaper a day for my 110-day rental, but without knowing exactly how the agreement would look, I decided to rent with Avis.
As a President’s Club member, I was given an upgrade to a full-size car: a brand-new Nissan Altima with just 59 miles on the odometer. It isn’t as pretty as the BMW 5 Series Hertz once upgraded me to, but it does the trick and is easy to parallel park on the street.
I’ve got the car until the middle of September and will report back on what type of loyalty points I end up with from Avis.
Our family trips used to almost always start with a plane. Now, we are getting to explore everything our region has to offer. We have day trips planned for local hikes, beaches, farms and other socially-distant outdoor adventures. It’s not what I envisioned for this summer but I’m excited for these new discoveries.
Photo by Austin Neill via Unsplash
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.