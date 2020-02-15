When to use American Express’ Premium Car Rental protection
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional information. It was originally published on Oct. 8, 2018.
Some credit cards offer insurance when you rent a car using your card that covers the rental car if you’re in an accident or if the rental car is stolen or damaged. Some premium travel rewards credit cards offer primary coverage — which means you don’t have to file with any other insurance first — but secondary coverage is much more common.
While American Express credit cards offer primary car rental coverage (many offer secondary coverage), most will offer an optional Premium Car Rental Protection policy that provides primary coverage. The optional Premium Car Rental Protection policy can be added to rentals made using an eligible Amex card for a small fee.
This guide looks at this optional coverage and discusses when it makes sense to enroll.
In This Post
What car rental protection is automatically provided by American Express cards?
The secondary car rental loss and damage insurance included with many American Express cards will cover you when an eligible rental car is damaged or stolen. However, since the insurance is secondary, you’ll need to file with any other insurance you have first (such as your personal car insurance or travel insurance).
If you have an eligible card, you’ll get coverage when you use that card to pay for your entire rental and decline the collision damage waiver offered by the rental car company. However, some vehicles are excluded, including cargo vans, custom vans, vans with a seating capacity over eight passengers, cube vans, box trucks, any truck that has a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,000 pounds or more, antique cars, limousines, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, mopeds, recreational vehicles, motorized carts and campers. Additionally, any rental vehicle rented in Australia, Italy, New Zealand and any country on the Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned country list is excluded.
If you want to know whether a particular American Express card provides secondary coverage, American Express’ website shows policies for all 60 cards that include this coverage. Different cards provide different levels of coverage, so be sure to check the policy for your particular card.
What is American Express’ Premium Car Rental Protection?
Most American Express cards — even those that don’t offer the secondary coverage described above — offer the opportunity to purchase primary coverage at a reasonable flat rate cost per rental. Primary coverage means that you don’t have to file with any other insurance before filing with American Express.
The following table compares the lower and higher levels of the optional Premium Car Rental Protection policies with a secondary policy that comes included with The Platinum Card® from American Express. Although I’ve provided the details of the policy that comes with the Amex Platinum, remember that the included secondary car rental policies differ across American Express cards.
|Details
|Included policy on The Platinum Card)
|Premium Policy — Lower
|Premium Policy — Higher
|Cost
|$0
|$19.95 ($15.95 CA residents, $12.25 FL residents)
|$24.95 ($17.95 CA residents, $15.25 FL residents)
|Type of Coverage
|Secondary
|Primary
|Primary
|Maximum rental length
|30 consecutive days
|42 consecutive days (30 WA residents)
|42 consecutive days (30 WA residents)
|Maximum loss/damage of rental car benefit
|$75,000
|$75,000
|$100,000
|Maximum accidental injury benefit (per person in your car, secondary)
|$5,000
|$7,500
|$15,000
|Maximum accidental death or dismemberment benefit for cardmember
|$200,000
|$75,000 ($150,000 for CA residents)
|$100,000 ($250,000 for CA residents)
|Maximum accidental death or dismemberment benefit for each eligible passenger
|$20,000
|$7,500 ($150,000 for CA residents)
|$10,000 ($40,000 for FL residents and $250,000 for CA residents)
|Maximum loss/damage of personal property benefit per person in your car
|$1,000, up to $2,000 total
|$2,500, up to $5,000 total
|$5,000, up to $10,000 total ($15,000, up to $25,000 total for FL residents)
|Explicitly included vehicle types
|None
|Pick-up truck, cargo or passenger van and sport utility vehicle
|Pick-up truck, cargo or passenger van and sport utility vehicle
|Excluded countries
|Australia, Italy, New Zealand and any country on the Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned country list
|Australia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, New Zealand and any country on the Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned country list
|Australia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, New Zealand and any country on the Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned country list
What is excluded from Premium Car Rental Protection coverage?
Even with the Premium Car Rental Protection, rentals longer than 42 consecutive days (30 consecutive days for Washington state residents), as well as the following rental types, are excluded:
- Any truck other than a pick-up truck
- Cube vans or box trucks
- Leased or mini-leased vehicles
- Vehicles that, after manufacture by the maker, have had any part customized or modified (except for driver’s assistance equipment for a physically challenged driver)
-
Any vehicle more than 20 years old or that has not been manufactured for 10 or more years
-
Limousines, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, motorbikes, mopeds, recreational vehicles, any motorized cart including golf carts, campers or trailers
Additionally, you won’t be covered for:
- Costs attributed to the rental company’s normal course of doing business and expenses assumed, waived or paid for by the rental company or its insurer
- Damage that has occurred prior to possession of the rental car
- Tires, unless other damage occurs to the rental car from the same accident or theft of the entire rental car occurs
- Defect in the manufacture of the rental car
- Diminished value, unless required by law
- Depreciation, unless reimbursement for depreciation is required by law
- Wear and tear, including such effects caused gradually over time
- Any property other than the rental car and personal property
- Lost items
- Animals, furniture, art, money, securities, tickets or documents
- Items left in the rental car after the cardmember or authorized driver has relinquished possession
- Any injury, except coverage for a covered person described under the accidental injury expense benefit and accidental death or
dismemberment benefit
- Any injury or physical condition of a covered person existing before an accident
And, benefits will not be paid if the loss for which coverage is sought was contributed to or caused by any of the following:
- Violation of the rental agreement with the rental company
- Acts by a covered person to intentionally damage or injure
- Consumption of alcohol at or in excess of the legal blood alcohol level for operating a motor vehicle in the state or locality in which the accident occurred
- Being under the influence of any drug unless taken as prescribed or administered on the advice of a physician or dentist
- War or act of war, whether declared or undeclared
- Actual, alleged or threatened discharge, dispersal, seepage, migration, escape, release of or exposure to any hazardous biological, chemical, nuclear or radioactive material, gas, matter or contamination
- Confiscation by a governmental authority
- Freezing and mechanical breakdown or electrical failure, except where it results from theft
- The rental car being left unattended and unlocked or a window not completely closed
- Pushing or towing anything
- Violation of criminal law, or commission of a criminal act, whether cited or charged, by or behalf of the covered person
- Participation in a riot, civil disturbance or insurrection
- Suicide, attempted suicide or intentionally self-inflicted injury while sane
- Failure of the cardmember or authorized driver to surrender all the vehicle keys following possession
- A rental car used outside the rental territory authorized by the rental company
- A rental car used for any manner of racing or team sport
- A rental car used for hire, whether for hire to carry persons or property
- Off-road operation of the rental car
- Any disease, illness or infirmity
What cards are eligible for Premium Car Rental Protection?
Most American Express cards are eligible to be enrolled in the Premium Car Rental Protection program. However, corporate cards (which are different than business cards) and card accounts issued by a third-party bank partner of American Express are not eligible for enrollment. Additionally, eligibility may vary by your state of residence and enrollment status of other card accounts you previously opened.
How do I enroll in Premium Car Rental Protection?
To enroll, simply visit the American Express Premium Car Rental Protection page and click Enroll Now. You’ll need to log in to your American Express account, select the card you want to enroll, choose the plan you’d like and review the program’s terms and conditions.
You can enroll cards for which you are the primary cardholder online, but will need to call to enroll authorized user cards.
You won’t be charged anything until you use an enrolled card to rent a car, at which point the premium will automatically post to your account. You’ll remain enrolled until you explicitly terminate your enrollment. So, if coverage won’t be necessary for a subsequent car rental, be sure to terminate enrollment prior to the rental by calling 1-866-518-0259. Otherwise, you’ll continue to be charged for coverage each time you rent a vehicle using an enrolled card.
Reasons to enroll in Premium Car Rental Protection
Although the American Express Premium Car Rental Protection policy isn’t expensive at $12.25 to $24.95 per rental, it’s still usually better to use a credit card that automatically provides primary car rental protection simply by using the credit card to pay for the rental. However, there are some reasons why you might want to use an American Express card and enroll in the Premium Car Rental Protection program instead:
- None of your credit cards offer primary car rental loss/damage insurance
- You’re renting a pick-up truck, cargo van, passenger van or sport utility vehicle and none of your cards offering primary car rental insurance cover this type of vehicle
- You need to rent a vehicle for up to 42 days and none of your cards offering primary insurance cover a rental of the length you need
- You value the medical expense benefit and property loss benefit, both of which provide secondary coverage but aren’t included in the benefits provided by most credit cards
- You want or need to use an American Express card, perhaps due to better points earning, an Amex Offer or a claims process that many readers claim is more straightforward
Best cards for Premium Car Rental Protection
If you’re going to enroll in the Premium Car Rental Protection policy, which American Express credit card should you use? TPG has a guide of the best American Express cards, but here are some of my top choices based on their estimated return on car rentals. Note, the estimated return rate for these Amex cards is based on TPG’s latest valuations.
- American Express® Green Card: $150 annual fee (see rates and fees), 3x points (6% return) on travel, including car rentals, see full card review
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: $450 annual fee (see rates and fees), 7x points (4.2% return) on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, see full card review
- The Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express: $0 annual fee (see rates and fees), 2x points (4% return) on your first $50,000 in purchases each year; then 1x, see full card review
- Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express: $95 annual fee, 1.5x points (3% return) on general spending in billing cycles where you make 30+ purchases, see full card review
The information for the Amex EveryDay Preferred card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
How to file an Amex Premium Car Rental Protection claim
Your first step should be to report any damage that occurs to your rental car — including vandalism, theft or an accident — to the appropriate law enforcement agency as soon as reasonably possible. Then call the number on the back of your enrolled card as soon as reasonably possible to report the incident and begin the claim process.
If required, you’ll be sent a claim form. This form, and all other requested documentation, must be returned to the Premium Car Rental Protection Claims Unit within 60 days following the date of the damage or theft. If the required documentation is not received within 60 days of the date of loss — except for documentation which has not been furnished for reasons beyond your control — coverage may be denied.
Required documentation may consist of, but is not limited to:
- Itemized bill for repair or replacement of the rental car or item
- Report from law enforcement agency, such as a police report
- Photos of the damaged vehicle
- Copy of all claim documents and correspondence provided by the rental company
- Copy of the written rental agreement with the rental company
- Death certificate and/or itemized medical bills and medical records
- Signed authorization to obtain medical records
- Completed claim form
- Documentation from the rental company indicating that the covered person was responsible for the damages or loss
- Receipts or proof of ownership for the stolen or damaged item
Is Amex Premium Car Rental Protection worth it?
The American Express Premium Car Rental Protection policy provides cardmembers another option when deciding how to best insure themselves when renting a vehicle. If you have a credit card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card that includes primary car rental insurance just by using the credit card for the rental, you’ll likely want to use that card.
American Express’ Premium Car Rental Protection policy can be useful for longer rentals and some difficult-to-insure rentals like pick-up trucks, vans and sport utility vehicles — as well as if you don’t have another card that offers primary car rental protection.
Featured photo by Dave and Les Jacobs/Getty Images.
