8 common rental car mistakes — and how to avoid them
There’s one rental car cost that only age can help with: Once you turn 25, it’s a lot easier (and usually cheaper) to rent a car. For everything else, some smart planning can help you avoid unnecessary hidden fees.
Like many a wanderer, I’ve made some serious travel mistakes throughout my journeys, and when it comes to renting cars, I’ve made almost every one of these on this list. Over time, I’ve learned the error of my ways, and you can, too (minus the expenses and headaches).
Going over the maximum miles per day
It came as a surprise to me to find out (the hard way) that not all rentals come with unlimited mileage. When renting with U-Save, a budget rental car company based in the northeast region of the United States, I discovered I had a hefty fine to pay for going over the stated policy for that location, which only provided unlimited mileage in the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Outside of that coverage area, the location I rented from charged 35 cents per mile for any mile driven beyond 100 miles per day.
Not paying for tolls yourself
There’s no such thing as a free toll payment, especially when it comes to your rental car company. Ever driven through a “cashless” toll in a rental car without your own EZ Pass or another transponder to pay the toll and wondered how the fee would be paid? I found out the answer the hard way: my rental car company covered it at a premium to me. Dollar Rental Car even charged one Points Guy contributor $59.99 for a single toll, leading the writer to further investigate these fees. He found that most companies charge anywhere from $3 to $10 per day, either in administrative fees (not including the tolls) or in admin fees plus covering the tolls’ cost.
As part of its e-Toll program, Budget, for example, charges rental car drivers in Florida a convenience fee of $5.95 per day up to a maximum amount of $29.75 per rental period (not to exceed 30 days), on top of the toll amount. To opt-out, drivers have to make sure the toll transponder included in the car is closed and that you pay for the tolls directly at the booth or online.
Paying for insurance
If your own car insurance company or credit card will cover rental car insurance, then paying for additional insurance with your rental car company could be yet another extra hidden cost you don’t necessarily need to pay for — one that added up to a $200 mistake for one family who already had primary and secondary coverage through their credit card and personal car insurance.
If you’re considering using your credit card for coverage, make sure your company offers a primary collision damage waiver (CDW), that the type of car you’re planning to rent is covered (luxury and off-road vehicles are often not included, for instance), and the country you’re traveling in is covered as well (to avoid repeating this reader’s rental car mistake). Note: Credit card CDWs do not cover personal injuries to you or your passengers or pedestrians involved in the accident.
For more on the topic, check out TPG’s in-depth coverage of the best credit cards for rental car coverage and the guide to choosing the right card for worldwide rental insurance coverage.
Picking up at one location and dropping off at another
A quick search of rental car company Thrifty’s website shows how changing your rental car’s dropoff location from the pickup location can easily add up. When I searched for a one-day compact car rental, changing the location added up to about triple the rate, whether the two locations are within easy driving distance — as in two different airports within the same metro area (Boston Logan International and Manchester-Boston Regional airports), or two major cities with frequent travelers going back and forth between the two locations (Boston and New York City). To my surprise, at $92.34, the Boston to New York City rental car cost less than the Boston Logan Airport to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport ($101.37), but of course, the best deal is simply picking up and dropping off at the same location, $37.28 at Boston Logan International.
Dropping off at a different location may be more convenient for you, but it’s almost always not for the rental car company, and they’ll charge you a hefty surcharge for it.
Paying extra for a later return time than your pickup time (and returning your car late)
Rental car companies like Avis define rental car periods by the day (24 hours), not by the hour, which means if your return time is later in the day than your pickup time, you’re essentially paying for a whole other day, even if it’s just a few hours difference.
When I searched Kayak, I noticed the price increase for the lowest-price rental car option kicks in once the dropoff time is two hours later than the pickup time, as opposed to one hour later:
Of course, booking with a third-party site like Kayak comes at its own cost. Booking directly with the rental car company allows you to earn points or credits and save the hassle of having to go through an OTA if you need to alter your reservation.
There’s a reason to think twice about running late as well. Rental car company Budget explains in its policy that it offers drivers a 29-minute grace period, after which hourly rate charges and taxes apply, and after 90 minutes, full-day late charges and taxes may apply.
Paying for extras instead of bringing your own
The cost of that add-on car seat, GPS, and other accessories can really add up. With car seat fees adding up to $8 to $13 per day, you could easily pay for the cost of a brand new car seat over the course of a multi-day rental.
For a fun (and pricey) hypothetical, I tried adding all of the available “extras” Alamo offers through its website — including SiriusXM, a navigation device, carbon offset credit, and various children’s car seats — to a one-day full-size car rental from LAX. Doing so upped the daily base rate from $69.55 to $237.53, a nearly 242% price increase!
Not being smart about your rewards
Traveler beware: Earning frequent flyer miles instead of points or credits through the rental car company’s own loyalty program isn’t free. Yes, they’ll sneak in a surcharge that costs anywhere between 75 cents and $1.50 per day.
On the flipside, joining a rental car company’s loyalty program can help you avoid extra charges, like second-driver fees, and earn free rental days.
Check out TPG’s points, miles and loyalty guide to Hertz car rentals and the points, miles, and loyalty guide to National car rentals to learn more about these companies’ loyalty programs and perks for frequent drivers.
Not considering alternatives to rental cars
Depending on your itinerary, a combination of public transportation, getting rides from family or friends, and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft or searching options available from rental car alternatives like Turo and Getaround may be more cost-effective.
