Accor to open a pair of luxury hotels in Qatar in time for the 2022 World Cup
European hotel giant Accor shared this week that it will open a dual-branded Fairmont and Raffles hotel in the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar. It’s a partnership with Katara Hospitality, a hotel development and ownership group based in Qatar.
Scheduled to open next year in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, of which Qatar is the host country, the Fairmont and Raffles Lusail Hotel and Residences will be the first outpost of each brand in the Middle Eastern nation.
The dual-branded luxury property will be housed in a pair of yet-to-be-completed towers in the city of Lusail, one of the venues for the World Cup festivities.
The architecture of the building itself is certainly noteworthy, with two dramatically arching towers rising from a single base and adorned with decorative spires at the top of each tower. According to a press release from Accor, the towers “are an architectural translation of Qatar’s national seal, representing the traditional scimitar swords.”
The five-star Fairmont hotel will have 361 rooms and suites, while the six-star (per Accor’s press release) Raffles will have 132 suites as well as 49 branded ownership units for full-time residents.
When it opens, this luxurious combo hotel will also feature “state-of-the-art entertainment and recreational facilities,” boutique shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, a cigar lounge and spaces for office work and group events.
The soon-to-open Fairmont and Raffles hotels will join the six Accor properties across brands, including Movenpick, Mondrian and MGallery that are already open in Qatar.
Featured rendering courtesy of Accor
