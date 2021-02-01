These European countries will waive quarantine for vaccinated travelers
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Iceland, Romania and Poland are the latest countries to consider waiving quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travelers.
Stay informed with daily travel news by signing up for our newsletter here.
The coronavirus pandemic disrupted most of the world in 2020, with nations worldwide closing borders on an unprecedented global scale in order to flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmissions. Many countries imposed stringent mandatory quarantine restrictions for international visitors crossing national borders.
TPG founder Brian Kelly: ‘Why I oppose a quarantine for international travelers‘
The standard quarantine worldwide typically requires 10-14 days of self-isolation in an approved facility, and often calls for PCR or rapid antigen testing at least once during the traveler’s stay. But as vaccines continue rolling out around the world, nations have begun exploring protocols to maintain safety while opening up their borders to COVID-free visitors.
These three European countries aren’t the first in the world to implement updated requirements. The east African island country of Seychelles waived quarantine requirements last month for qualified incoming travelers, while Thailand is planning for a similar rollout to take place toward the latter half of 2021.
Details are still being ironed out in many destinations. But thus far, most eligibility for waived quarantines requires proof that the traveler has completed the full two-dose immunization cycle more than 14 days before the date of travel. Some countries are also requiring an additional negative COVID-19 test dated before travel, while others may still screen visitors for illness upon arrival.
“Vaccine passports” are a topic of hot discussion in COVID-19 circles, although implementation and consistency is still far from perfect worldwide. For now, travelers would do best to keep a close eye on local guidelines and requirements all the way up until the date of travel.
Related:
- Here’s what the vaccine may mean for your travel plans
- Where you can get a PCR test for travel
- Reopening soon: A country-by-country guide to COVID-19 closures
Unfortunately for U.S. travelers, Iceland, Romania and Poland will remain off-limits for some time to come. Borders have remained closed for nearly a year now, a development that seems likely to continue for months as the European region and the U.S. battle new, aggressive variants of the COVID-19 strain.
These countries in Europe, Asia and Africa are at the forefront of travel changes that may take place as 2021 progresses. As vaccines become more readily available and people approach herd immunity against COVID-19, experts predict that the world will begin to reopen more freely than it has in recent months.
Featured photo by David McNew/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.