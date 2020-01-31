LATAM to leave Oneworld on May 1, earlier than expected
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
LATAM Airlines’ divorce from Oneworld is set, with the two parting ways in May as the carrier paves a new path forward with Delta Air Lines and Qatar Airways.
South America’s largest carrier will leave Oneworld on May 1, five-months earlier than previously expected, LATAM said Friday.
LATAM will retain relationships with many of its former Oneworld partners after leaving the alliance. Travelers will still receive reciprocal lounge access, elite loyalty benefits, and be able to earn and redeem frequent-flier points on British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar, Royal Jordanian, S7 Airlines and SriLankan Airlines for the time being, LATAM said.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
A notable exclusion from LATAM’s list is American Airlines. The two carriers will end their frequent-flier and reciprocal lounge access agreements on May 1, when Santiago, Chile-based LATAM departs Oneworld.
American and LATAM end their long-standing codeshare partnership this Saturday.
LATAM’s moves come as its pivots towards a new, broad tie-up with Delta Air Lines. On Sunday, the South American carrier will move into Terminal 4 adjacent to its U.S. partner at New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport.
Related: LATAM Airlines moves in with Delta in New York
Later in the quarter, LATAM’s operating subsidiaries in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru and Delta will begin codesharing, a precursor to a broader partnership between the U.S. and South America.
Qatar will be LATAM’s other main partner following its departure from Oneworld. The Gulf carrier already codeshares with LATAM, and owns a 10% stake in the Chilean company.
Featured image by Rafael Luiz Canossa/Wikimedia Commons.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.