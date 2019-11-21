LATAM Airlines sets timeline for Oneworld departure
LATAM Airlines will leave the Oneworld alliance in a little under a year, as it becomes one of the larger unaligned carriers around the globe.
The Santiago, Chile-based carrier has notified Oneworld that it intends to leave the alliance by Oct. 1, 2020, a LATAM Airlines Group spokesperson and Oneworld spokeswoman Ghim-Lay Yeo confirmed to TPG. The date is in line with the alliance’s one-year notice period.
Oneworld will provide any further guidance if the date changes, added Yeo.
The October 2020 date was first disclosed on Qantas’ website, and reported by a Fly Stay Points.
The departure from Oneworld comes as LATAM forges a new strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. The deal, which includes a $2 billion equity investment from the SkyTeam Alliance member, signaled an end to the South American giant’s long-standing partnership with American Airlines. LATAM and American have said they will terminate their codeshare by year-end.
Despite LATAM’s exit from Oneworld, the airline plans to retain many of its partnerships with individual members. LATAM executives said in September that, for example, they intended to keep their commercial relationships with the likes of British Airways and Qatar Airways.
LATAM’s departure could still shake up alliance perks currently enjoyed by travelers. At Qantas, for example, the Australian carrier said that once LATAM leaves the group, its customers will lose the ability to earn elite status credits, even on flights where they may be able to earn award points. The disclosure was part of Qantas’ update that detailed LATAM’s projected exit from the alliance.
Specific details of these LATAM’s bilateral agreements have yet to be released by either LATAM or other Oneworld member airlines. However, LATAM and American are not expected to cooperate in any capacity as LATAM exits the group.
