Hyatt drops 9 Small Luxury Hotel properties, adds 10 new hotels
Hyatt’s partnership with Small Luxury Hotels — SLH for short — has been a hit among Hyatt loyalists.
The brand is made up of boutique and independent properties around the world. These properties usually have an interesting twist too — whether that be an excellent location, a historic property or a great on-site spa. Regardless, you’re in for a truly unique experience when you stay at an SLH hotel.
Plus, the SLH partnership allows Hyatt to expand its reach into regions like Europe and Central America without actually building new properties or finding new franchise partners. Instead, it can simply partner with an existing property and give World of Hyatt members a place to earn and redeem points.
SLH recently removed nine properties from its portfolio and — shortly after — added ten new properties. Here, I’ll give you a quick look at which properties were added and removed. For the new hotels, I’ll also give you a look at points and cash pricing too.
Let’s get started!
These 9 hotels left the SLH program
Let’s get the bad news out of the way first.
The following four properties left the Hyatt-SLH partnership earlier this week:
- Akyra Sukhumvit Bangkok — Bangkok, Thailand
- Danesfield House Hotel and Spa — Marlow-on-Thame, United Kingdom
- Castello di Spaltenna — Chianti, Italy
- Langshott Manor — Langshott, United Kingdom
- Hemingways Watamu — Watamu, Kenya
- Naman Retreat — Da Nang, Vietnam
- The Barracks Hotel Sentosa — Singapore, Singapore
- The Outpost Hotel Sentosa — Singapore, Singapore
- Le Refuge de la Traye — Meribel Les Allues, France
As you can see, most of these removals are in Asia and Europe. This is unfortunate as Hyatt has comitted to increasing its European footprint over the coming years. At the same time, losing three hotels in its SLH partnership is small when compared to its huge expansion plans around Europe.
Book stays at these new properties
As discussed, Hyatt added ten new properties to the Hyatt/SLH partnership. Each of these hotels are bookable on the Hyatt website and can be booked with cash or World of Hyatt points. Let’s take a closer look.
Tabacon Thermal Resort and Spa — Nuevo Arenal, Costa Rica
The Tabacon Thermal Resort and Spa is a unique property in Nuevo Arenal, Costa Rica. The five-star resort is at the base of the Arenal Volcano in the middle of a rainforest. On site, you’ll find hot springs, a spa and a variety of bars and restaurants. This makes the hotel a perfect place to disconnect and relax in nature.
Better yet, Costa Rica has fully reopened to tourists — including U.S. citizens — so you can visit the property as soon as you’d like. Oddly enough, you don’t even need to pack a negative coronavirus test when you travel, so if you’re comfortable traveling, just bring your passport.
Interested in booking? You can expect to pay 20,000 World of Hyatt points or somewhere around $390 per night after tax in early 2021. This makes the property a solid deal for points stays as you’ll get roughly 1.95 cents per point in value.
Palazzo Manfredi — Rome, Italy
Another addition is the Palazzo Manfredi in Rome, Italy. This five-star property is in the heart of the city and is right across the street from the famous Colosseum — a must-visit site. You’ll find a Michelin-starred restaurant — Aroma — and a beautiful lobby that’s full of Italian charm.
You’ll pay 40,000 World of Hyatt points or almost $900 for a night in June, 2021. This makes the property an excellent points deal at roughly 2.25 cents per point in value. Just note that there’s no guarantee that Europe’s borders will open to Americans by this time, but you can cancel your stay up to five days prior to arrival with no penalty.
Palm Suite — Rome, Italy
Continuing on the Rome trend, Hyatt and SLH added the Palm Suite in Rome to the partnership. Like the Palazzo Manfredi, the Palm Suite is walkable to many of the city’s major attractions. Plus, the 12-room hotel is super quaint with a courtyard and on-site outdoor restaurant. The hotel’s rooms are chic and outfitted with interesting decor and nicknacks.
A one-night stay in June costs 25,000 World of Hyatt points or roughly $550. Again, this is a great points deal and is one I’ll keep on my radar the next time I visit Rome.
Galleria Vik Milano — Milan, Italy
Hyatt and SLH also added a hotel in Italy’s second city — Milan — called the Galleria Vik Milano. The hotel is an artist’s dream, with each room offering different and unique works of art hung on the walls. In additon, there’s a huge courtyard and two restaurants: one that specializes in Neapolitan-style pizza and another with seasonal food offerings and fine wine.
You’ll pay 25,000 World of Hyatt or around $520 per night for a stay in June. This is just over 2 cents per point in value, so it’s another excellent use of Hyatt points.
Grand Hotel Victoria Concept and Spa — Lake Como, Italy
The Grand Hotel Victoria Concept and Spa in Lake Como, Italy, is a beautiful new SLH property near the Swiss-Italian border. In the heart of Menaggio, you’re within walking distance of all the city’s restaurants and cultural sites. And in the hotel, you’ll find beautiful rooms that have excellent views of the surrounding mountains.
A weekday night in June costs 25,000 World of Hyatt points or a huge $690. This is one of the best deals on the list, with a value of 2.76 cents per point.
Hotel Zur Goldenen Rose — Südtirol, Italy
The last new Italian SLH hotel is the Hotel Zur Goldenen Rose. This hotel is near the Italian-Austrian border and is truly a sight to behold. Each room has a modern log cabin vibe that seems like a cozy place to relax for a long weekend on a longer trip to Italy. There’s also a suite of on-site amenities, including a spa, pool and restaurant. Plus, you’re close to a ski slope and winery.
You’ll pay $175 for most nights in June or 20,000 World of Hyatt points. This isn’t a great deal for points but is a solid way to rack up elite qualifying nights toward World of Hyatt elite status.
Tiara Château Hôtel Mont Royal — La Chapelle-en-Serval, France
Hyatt and SLH added a new option in France too. The Tiara Chateau Hotel Mont Royal is north of Paris in La Chapelle-en-Serval. The property is beautifully designed and furnished with Louis XVI-style furnishings, giving it a truly royal feeling inside. On-site, you’ll find excellent views of the surrounding Chantilly Forest and a spa and multiple restaurants. This makes the property a great escape from the Paris city life, so consider adding it to your next Parisian adventure.
A night at the Chantilly Forest costs roughly $530 or 25,000 World of Hyatt points next June. This is another excellent deal at over 2.1 cents per point in value.
Rockliffe Hall — Darlington, U.K.
Even though Hyatt lost an SLH property in the U.K., it’s adding a new one to replace it. In Darlington, Rockliffe Hall is a resort with a spa, golf course and various dining options. There’s even an on-site golf school where you can learn how to work on your swing with an expert. The rooms look a bit dated, but have some serious British charm.
Next June you can expect to pay $320 or 25,000 World of Hyatt points for a night. This is 1.28 cents per point in value — less than TPG’s valuation of 1.7 cents — but can be an OK deal if you want to save cash.
Brick Hotel — Mexico City, Mexico
If you want to stay close to home, check out the Brick Hotel in Mexico City. This hotel is in the middle of Mexico City in the Roma neighborhood. It’s a quaint hotel that was constructed with English brick in the early 20th century. The rooms, however, are modern and look like a great place to remote work or relax. You’ll also find outdoor dining options on-site and an elegant bar that serves traditional Mezcals.
Like Costa Rica, Mexico has been open to U.S. tourists for the past few months. A night at the Brick Hotel runs 20,000 World of Hyatt points or a whipping $610 for a weekend night in April. This is an excellent points deal at 3.05 cents per point in value.
Villas del Mar — San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
Finally, we have Villas del Mar in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. This property is located on the shores of Palmilla Beach and is close to all the nightlife and attractions that San Jose Del Cabo has to offer. There’s also a golf course and private beach club nearby, so there’s no shortage of things to do on your trip. Rooms are large and residence-style — perfect for long stays in the sun.
Unfortunately, you can’t redeem World of Hyatt points at this property. Likewise, cash rates haven’t been announced, but we expect them to be reasonable.
Bottom line
It’s sad to see nine SLH hotels leave Hyatt, but the ten additions help soften the blow. These new properties are bound to offer a unique experience in an excellent location. Plus, now that Americans can travel to Costa Rica, the Tabacon Thermal Resort and Spa is a great option for a much-needed vacation away from your home office.
Feature photo courtesy of Small Luxury Hotels
