Why your driver’s license is better than a passport for this tropical escape
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s Note: As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
Americans will once again be allowed to travel to Costa Rica in September 2020 — but only if you have a driver’s license proving you live in one of six select states.
Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura announced that the small Central American country would allow U.S. travelers from Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Vermont. You’ll need to provide a driver’s license (or equivalent government-issued ID) in order to verify that you live in one of the approved states.
Want more travel news and advice delivered to your inbox lately? Sign up for TPG’s daily newsletter.
“In these six states there has been a very positive evolution of the pandemic and their epidemiological indicators are of high quality,” Segura said in a press statement. According to the New York Times, all six of these states have some of the lowest rates of new cases at 30 or less per 100,000 over the past seven days.
Of course, you’ll still need a passport to enter and proof of onward travel to exit Costa Rica like usual. But without an accompanying driver’s license or accepted government-issued ID, you won’t be permitted to enter the country.
This means you can expect more flights to open back up between the U.S. and Costa Rica, including potentially four flights per week from New York City’s three major airports — La Guardia (LGA), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), according to the Costa Rica tourism board. Flights will operate routes to Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José and Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Guanacaste. These flights will be the first commercial flights to LIR since boarder restrictions were originally imposed at the beginning of the pandemic.
Related reading: When will international travel return? A country-by-country guide to coronavirus recovery
Other requirements for entry
Travelers are also required to test negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of arrival, fill out an online health form and purchase traveler’s medical insurance. You can purchase an insurance plan through approved Costa Rica providers, or you can choose an international provider so long as you can provide a certificate stating your policy meets these qualifications:
- Effectiveness of the policy during the visit to Costa Rica.
- Guaranteed coverage of medical expenses in the event of becoming ill with the pandemic COVID-19 disease while in Costa Rica, for at least USD $50,000.
- Includes minimum coverage of USD $2,000 for lodging expenses issues due to the pandemic.
Note that any emergency medical or dental coverage provided by credit cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve will not meet this requirement.
Looking forward to the future
While only U.S. travelers from Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Vermont will be allowed to enter Costa Rica come Sept. 1, the country’s tourism board is looking at expanding that list of approved states in time. According to Segura, Colorado, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania are among states that may be added to the approved travel list in the near future.
While private flights and yachts will also be allowed into the country starting Sept. 1, those will be approved entry on a case-by-case basis.
Bottom line
In Segura’s statement, passengers were reminded that masks are required upon landing in Costa Rican territory, and you must “comply with the strict protocols of the air terminal with regard to physical distancing, disinfection of carpets, taking temperature readings, and any other sanitary instructions.” While Costa Rica is currently allowing all “open air” tourist activities, it’s also important to continue being diligent while you are there. Wear your masks when you’re indoors (which is required in most places in Costa Rica right now) or in groups of people, practice social distancing whenever possible and bring hand sanitizer.
While it’s great to start seeing more countries open to U.S. tourists, especially in beautiful tropical destinations perfect for summertime escapes, how long these places remain open to Americans will depend on how well we continue to stop the spread of COVID-19 both at home and while we travel.
Related reading: TPG’s destination guide to Costa Rica
Featured image by b7 Kryssia Campos/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.