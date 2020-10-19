Ten Hilton properties I can’t wait to redeem Hilton Honors points for after the pandemic
Hilton may not have as many luxurious properties as Marriott or Hyatt, but it has a suite of incredible properties worldwide. Brands like Waldorf Astoria, Conrad and LXR offer top-tier luxury in cities worldwide, giving you plenty of ways to spend your Hilton Honors points. Plus, the hotel group even has a few all-inclusive resorts, so there’s something for every type of luxury traveler.
Better yet, Hilton Honors points are extremely easy to earn. From credit cards to Lyft rides, it’s easy to earn these points as you move through your daily life. This has helped me amass a ton of Hilton points over the years. I’ve used some of them, but I still have a sizeable balance that I plan on using after the coronavirus pandemic.
In this article, I’ll give you a look at the ten Hilton properties I can’t wait to spend my Hilton Honors points at once the pandemic is over. Use this article to inspire your own travel plans and — if you see something you like — refer to the earning section at the end of the article to jumpstart your Hilton points balance.
Let’s get started!
In This Post
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
The Maldives are often considered the pinnacle of the points and miles world. The island nation comprises a collection of islands, each of which has its own set of resorts. The newly renovated Conrad Maldives is located on Rangali Island. This private island features just about everything you’d expect from a top-tier Maldives property. There’s a slew of on-site restaurants, including one housed in an underwater chamber. This seems like the perfect place to spend at least part of my first Maldives trip, so I’m excited to visit when the time’s right.
Points price: Standard rooms start at 95,000 Hilton Honors points next October.
Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel
The Rome Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria is one of my favorite hotels in the world. I stayed there in 2017 using a free night certificate, and I’ve been itching to return ever since. The hotel is located outside the Rome city center, but the property has a life of its own. There are several bars and restaurants — including one with a Michelin star — on property. Plus, there’s a pool and great views of the city. The rooms are a work of art too —trust me; it feels like waking up in a castle.
Points price: Standard rooms start at 80,000 Hilton Honors points next October.
Conrad Hong Kong
It’s no secret that Hong Kong is one of my favorite cities in the world. Between Kowloon, Hong Kong Island and the New Territories, there are endless sights to see and food to eat. I’ve stayed at numerous hotels in the city, but I want to give the Conrad Hong Kong a go the next time I’m there. The hotel is situated above Victoria Harbor on Hong Kong island and just a quick ferry ride from Kowloon. True to the Conrad brand, the rooms are comfortable and luxurious, and there’s an executive lounge with views of the city.
Points price: Standard rooms start at 60,000 Hilton Honors points next October.
The Biltmore Mayfair London, LXR Hotels & Resorts
I’ve been to London countless times and stayed at a handful of Hilton properties in the city. That said, The Biltmore Mayfair London is new to me. This LXR-branded hotel is located near Hyde Park in Central London, putting it close to all major tourist attractions. Inside, you can expect elegant rooms outfitted with modern British design. Plus, there’s a huge lobby with a restaurant and cocktail bar — what more do you need?
Points price: Standard rooms start at 95,000 Hilton Honors points next October.
Hilton Kyiv
I’m a huge fan of Eastern European travel, and Ukraine has been on my bucket list for some time now. Hilton operates a single property in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, appropriately named the Hilton Kyiv. This centrally located hotel offers sweeping views of the city and is within walking distance of parks, museums and endless restaurants. The rooms look basic but modern, and there’s an Executive Lounge I can access with Hilton Diamond status.
Points price: Standard rooms start at 60,000 Hilton Honors points next September.
Grand Wailea Maui, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
From the Road to Hana to resort-lined beaches, Maui is a slice of paradise right here in the U.S. I spent a week in Maui two years ago and am excited to return now that Hawaii has reopened to tourists. The Grand Wailea Maui is a Waldorf Astoria resort located on the pristine Wailea Beach and near dining and shopping options, so there’s something for everyone in the family.
Points price: Standard rooms start at 95,000 Hilton Honors points next October.
Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection
Dubai is home to a suite of amazing hotels, but the Al Seef Heritage Hotel has always stood out to me. It’s modeled after old-world Arabian architecture and located in the Al Seef neighborhood. This is in stark contrast to the endless high-rise hotels in the city, and the exterior is truly a beautiful sight to see. Plus, it can be booked at excellent rates, giving you a great option for maximizing your points on longer stays.
Points price: Standard rooms start at just 48,000 Hilton Honors points next September.
The Gabriel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton
Aside from a few quick layovers in Miami (MIA) airport, I’ve never been to Miami before. I’m hoping to change this sooner than later, and I’d like to stay at the Gabriel Miami, a Curio Collection hotel. This hotel is located near downtown Miami and the water, giving you easy access to all that the city offers. Plus, it has nicely outfitted rooms with views of the Intercostal Waterway.
Points price: Standard rooms start at 48,000 Hilton Honors points next October.
Hotel Resonance Taipei, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Taipei is truly a city of the future, with a booming tech scene and forward-thinking architecture. I’m hoping to visit Taipei for the first time next year and stay at the Hilton Resonance Taipei. The hotel is still under construction but will feature modern rooms that look minimal yet inspiring. Plus, it’s located one metro stop away from central Taipei and is just steps away from incredible dining options.
Points price: Pricing isn’t available since the hotel isn’t open.
Hilton Auckland
Auckland has been at the top of my travel list for some time now. When I eventually make it to New Zealand, I plan on using some Hilton points to book a few nights at the Hilton Auckland. This is Hilton’s only hotel in Auckland and it looks nothing short of incredible. It’s located right on the water near downtown Auckland. The rooms have a minimal aesthetic, and some offer balconies and modern workspaces. In my case, this is perfect for working remotely while still enjoying the weather.
Points price: The hotel isn’t currently showing points pricing online — we hope this changes once the coronavirus pandemic is subsided.
Earning Hilton Honors points
As discussed in the intro, there are plenty of different ways to earn Hilton Honors points. The easiest way, however, is using Hilton co-branded credit cards from American Express. The bank offers three different personal Hilton credit cards. Each has its own set of benefits like elite status and an annual free night. Likewise, each has its own annual fee and welcome offer, so look through the list and see which is the best fit for your wallet.
Hilton Honors American Express Card
The Hilton Honors card is American Express’ entry-level Hilton credit card. It has a $0 (see rates and fees) annual fee, so the card is effectively free to keep open forever. It includes free Hilton Honors Silver status that can be upgraded to Gold after spending $20,000 on the card in a single calendar year. It doesn’t slack on points-earning either: you’ll earn 7x points per dollar spent on eligible purchases at Hilton hotels, 5x points per dollar spent on eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations, and 3x points per dollar on all other eligible purchases.
Welcome offer: Earn 80,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months of opening your account.
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
The Hilton Honors Surpass card is loaded with nice-to-have features like an annual free weekend night when you spend $15,000 on the card in a single calendar year and ongoing Hilton Honors Gold status. Plus, it earns a cool 12x points per dollar spent on eligible purchases at Hilton hotels and 6x points per dollar spent at U.S. restaurants and U.S. gas stations. All other eligible purchases earn 3x points per dollar. The card has a modest $95 (see rates and fees) annual fee.
Welcome offer: Earn 130,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first 3 months of card membership. Plus, earn a one-time $100 statement credit after using your new card to purchase an Expert Flyer Premium annual subscription ($99.99 plus applicable taxes, followed by automatic renewal) within your first year.
Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
The Hilton Honors Aspire card is American Express’ top-tier Hilton credit card. It includes Hilton Honors Diamond status, a free weekend night every year, a Priority Pass lounge membership and an up to $250 airline incidental fee credit. It earns 14x points per dollar spent on eligible purchases at Hilton hotels and 7x points per dollar spent at U.S. restaurants, on flights booked directly with airlines and car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies. All other eligible purchases earn 3 points per dollar spent. Unfortunately, the card has a $450 (see rates and fees) annual fee.
Welcome offer: Earn 150,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of opening your account. Plus, earn a one-time $100 statement credit after using your new Card to purchase an Expert Flyer Premium annual subscription ($99.99 plus applicable taxes, followed by automatic renewal) within your first year.
ExpertFlyer is owned by TPG’s parent company, Red Ventures.
Bottom line
I’m extremely excited for travel to resume, and seeing all of these hotels on paper makes me giddy to get back on the road. Here, you saw ten Hilton properties that I’m most excited to visit in 2021 and beyond. This list shows just how huge the Hilton footprint is and how luxurious Hilton properties can be. Bookmark this article and refer to it the next time you’re looking to redeem Hilton points.
Feature photo by Shane Myers Photography/Shutterstock
