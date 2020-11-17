Frontier Airlines adds 3 new cities in 19-route expansion
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Frontier Airlines will add three new cities to its route map as part of a broader 19-route expansion.
Frontier’s first flights from the new cities — Oakland; Cozumel, Mexico; and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands — will begin in February.
Frontier’s Oakland service will begin with three nonstop routes: Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix. The budget airline will add just one route each from both Cozumel (to Denver) and St. Thomas (to Orlando).
Overall, Frontier’s new routes skew toward destinations where travelers have access to the great outdoors with options for social distancing . Leisure cities especially beach and warm-weather destinations — places like Las Vegas, Phoenix, Southern California, Florida and the Caribbean — feature heavily in the new service. That mirrors trends seen at other big carriers during the pandemic.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
Individually, Orlando and the Southern California city of Ontario were the biggest winners in Frontier’s announcement. Each landed seven new routes.
Frontier’s new service also included three intra-state routes, with two in California (Ontario-Sacramento and Ontario-San Francisco) and one in Florida (Orlando-Miami).
Frontier’s announcement came hours after Allegiant — another of the big U.S. ultra-low-cost carriers — announced its own 15-route expansion that included two new cities.
More: TPG exclusive: Frontier Airlines CEO says ‘it’s time to fly,’ fate of recovery rests with travelers
Frontier did not detail any cities losing service, though the airline is notoriously quick to exit markets that do not perform to its expectations.
All 19 of the routes are scheduled to run on a seasonal basis. A full list is below.
Denver (DEN)
Cozumel, Mexico (CZM): Saturday-only service begins Feb. 13.
Oakland (OAK): Four weekly flights begin Feb. 4. Service moves to daily beginning March 11.
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR): Twice weekly service (Thursdays and Sundays) begins Feb. 11.
More about Denver: Southwest Airlines is getting more gates at Denver Airport
More about Denver: How United Airlines’ Denver hub got to 700 flights
Oakland (OAK)
Denver (DEN): Four weekly flights begin Feb. 4. Service moves to daily beginning March 11.
Las Vegas (LAS): Two weekly flights begin Feb. 5. Service increases to four weekly flights on March 11.
Phoenix (PHX): Two weekly flights begin Feb. 5. Service increases to four weekly flights on March 11.
Ontario, California (ONT)
Chicago O’Hare (ORD): Four weekly flights begin May 13.
Las Vegas (LAS): Four weekly flights begin Feb 11.
Miami (MIA): Four weekly flights begin April 12.
Orlando (MCO): Four weekly flights begin Feb. 11.
Elsewhere in Southern California: What pandemic? Palm Springs is booming with new flight, but is it sustainable?
Phoenix (PHX): Two weekly flights begin Feb. 11. Service increases to four weekly flights on March 11.
Sacramento (SMF): Two weekly flights begin March 12. Service increases to four weekly flights on May 10.
San Francisco (SFO): Two weekly flights begin March 11. Service increases to four weekly flights on May 13.
Orlando (MCO)
Cancun, Mexico (CUN): Four weekly flights begin Feb. 11.
Miami (MIA): Daily service begins Feb. 11.
Ontario, California (ONT): Four weekly flights begin Feb. 11.
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ): Two weekly flights begin Feb. 11.
St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (STT): Two weekly flights begin Feb. 19.
More: Opening America: State-by-state guide to coronavirus reopening
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ): Two weekly flights begin Feb. 11.
Wilmington, Delaware (ILG): Three weekly flights begin Feb 11.
Sacramento, California (SMF)
Ontario, California (ONT): Two weekly flights begin March 12. Service increases to four weekly flights on May 10.
Phoenix (PHX): Two weekly flights begin Feb. 11. Service increases to four weekly flights on March 11.
Featured image courtesy of Frontier Airlines.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.