Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, lower interest rates on credit cards coming soon
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The novel coronavirus outbreak has sent ripples through every corner of the global economy, with the U.S. stock market experiencing its biggest losses since the financial crisis in 2008. Now, the Federal Reserve is stepping in to do what it can to protect the domestic economy — and the action it is taking could soon be reflected in your credit card statement.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by half a percentage point, lowering the federal-funds rate to a range between 1% and 1.25%. This was the first unscheduled, emergency rate cut since 2008, and also the biggest one-time cut since then.
Related: The complete guide to the deadly coronavirus
Each Fed rate cut eventually affects all lending products tied to the prime rate, including many credit cards. While we don’t ever recommend carrying a balance on a credit card, there are times when a large purchase or emergency situation arises and that simply isn’t feasible. With this change, you should expect to see a decrease soon in your credit card’s Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”), which may take effect as soon as your next billing statement.
While a lower APR is good news for consumers, keep in mind that a number of credit cards — such as the Citi Simplicity® Card, Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Unlimited — already offer 0% APR for an introductory period. Many of those cards often also apply the 0% rate to balance transfers.
The Citi Simplicity offers 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months; then a variable APR of 16.24% to 26.24% applies and 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months (transfers must be completed in the first four months); then a variable APR of 16.24% – 26.24% applies. The Chase Freedom and Freedom Unlimited both offer 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months from account opening; then a variable APR of 16.49% to 25.24% applies.
If you take advantage of one of these offers and pay off the balance in full before the end of your introductory period, you won’t be affected by any interest rate cuts or increases.
The rate cut is just one way the novel coronavirus outbreak has had far-reaching effects. There have been quarantines of entire cities; businesses telling employees to work from home; hundreds of flights canceled and suspended; and cruise ships rerouted. Read our complete coverage of the outbreak here.
Further reading: The top credit cards with 0% intro APR
Featured image by primeimages/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.