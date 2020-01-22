China shuts down major city as deadly virus spreads
Major news out of Wuhan, China, where we’ve been reporting on a novel viral outbreak.
Chinese authorities have just issued an order to quarantine the city with just a few hours notice. All transportation into and out of the city will be virtually shut down.
“Starting Jan. 23 at 10 a.m., all public buses, subway, ships, and long distance trains will halt operations without specific directions, Wuhan residents should stay within the region. All airports, train stations, and tracks are temporarily closed to outbound traffic. They will announce when normal service resumes.”
The Wuhan City Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters issued a notice at 1:19 p.m. EST (2:19 a.m. local time) on Jan. 22. China Daily shared the news shortly after.
Public #transportation such as bus, subway, ferry and long-distance bus in Wuhan will be temporarily closed since 10am Thursday. All flights and trains departed from #Wuhan will be temporarily cancelled to reduce risk of spread of the new virus, local govt says. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/gtzIlFszaf
— China Daily (@ChinaDaily) January 22, 2020
Wuhan is the Hubei provinces largest city, which means that the order impacts over 11 million people.
The Coronavirus type disease has killed 17 people as of late Wednesday and more than 500 people have been sickened across six countries, including the United States.
Government and health officials have been especially worried about the spread of this deadly disease as the outbreak occurred right before the Lunar New Year, one of the most popular holidays for travel in China. There has also been the worry of the virus causing a global outbreak much like the SARS outbreak in 2003.
Given that a majority of the cases have been in Wuhan, the decision to shut down the city while officials work on containing the virus may help slow the spread of the disease.
We’ll continue to update this developing story.
Featured photo by MOAimage/Getty Images.
