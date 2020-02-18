How 300 evacuees from a quarantined cruise ship were airlifted to the U.S.
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you are an American tourist who has spent two weeks quarantined aboard a cruise ship off Japan because of the risk of contagion from the COVID-19 virus, aka the coronavirus, you are probably anxious to return to the U.S — but being herded onto a cargo plane, with people who may have the virus, may not be your preferred means of doing so. That’s what happened to more than 300 Americans who left Japan on Sunday aboard two chartered Boeing 747 freighters, and who now have to endure 14 more days of quarantine at military bases in the U.S.
When they left the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, to be transported to Tokyo Haneda airport in a convoy of buses, they may have assumed the worst was behind them. According to a report by CNN, which spoke with some of them, what awaited them was another ordeal
Waiting for them at Haneda were two Boeing 747-400 freighters chartered by the U.S. government from Kalitta Air, a cargo operator that’s flown evacuation missions before.
Related: A look inside the 747 that evacuated Americans from Wuhan
Hundreds of people aboard the ship had tested positive for coronavirus, and so had 14 of the evacuees aboard the 747s. According to CNN, U.S. officials learned of those 14 cases only as people disembarked from the buses at the Haneda airport. Those 14 people were isolated onboard the planes, but it’s unclear with what degree of effectiveness. The New York Times said the barrier between passengers who had tested positive and everybody else was just plastic sheeting.
The flights on the 747 freighters were no picnic, some passengers told CNN. Evacuees were onboard the cargo plane for 10 hours on the first leg from Tokyo to Anchorage, where the planes refueled before continuing to their final destinations in California and Texas. The 747s were outfitted with temporary seats and makeshift bathrooms. A health official told passengers to “bring extra layers” as the converted cargo 747s have less insulation than typical passenger jets. The planes don’t have windows, either.
Related: Everything you need to know about the deadly coronavirus outbreak
Adding to the ordeal, people onboard the planes said they felt that the evacuation was a mess. The plan was initially for Americans who had tested positive for coronavirus to remain in Japan. 61 Americans who tested positive aboard the Diamond Princess remain on board as of this writing, in fact.
As for why cargo jets were chosen over regular airliners for the evacuations, one major reason could be the relative ease of sanitizing a cargo jet, plus a peculiarity of the 747 which makes it ideally suited for evacuating potentially contagious people. Its upper deck, where the cockpit is, can be closed off from the passengers on the main deck, so the flight crew need not come into contact with possibly contagious people.
Featured image: a Kalitta Air 747-400 freighter evacuating people from Japan at the Haneda airport in Tokyo on February 16 (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.