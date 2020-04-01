You can now earn and redeem AAdvantage miles on Royal Air Maroc flights
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Earlier today, we reported that American Airlines and Alaska Airlines announced full reciprocal mileage earning on domestic and international flights. This was a nice break from the slew of predominantly negative news from the travel industry related to the coronavirus outbreak. And now, we have more news from the U.S. carrier.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
American announced on April 1 that Royal Air Maroc would be a new AAdvantage partner airline and Oneworld participating carrier. This means that American travelers can now earn AAdvantage miles when flying on Royal Air Maroc flights as well as Royal Air Maroc codeshare flights operated by Oneworld carriers and affiliates.
Additionally, American told TPG that members will be able to use miles to book award travel on Royal Air Maroc’s entire route network, providing a great new opportunity to redeem AAdvantage miles. Finally, travel on Royal Air Maroc and its eligible affiliate airlines will count toward AAdvantage elite status qualification, and existing American elite travelers will now receive additional Oneworld benefits when traveling on Royal Air Maroc.
Here’s the mileage accrual chart for Royal Air Maroc-operated flights when credited to your American AAdvantage account:
Note that if a purchased fare booking code is not listed in the tables, you won’t earn elite-qualifying miles, dollars or segments, nor will you earn award miles.
READ MORE: Complete guide to earning American EQMs
This follows the timeline we reported in January, where Royal Air Maroc would become the first African airline to join Oneworld on April 1. Its inclusion in the group was first announced in December 2018.
Award flights on Royal Air Maroc will utilize American’s standard partner award chart, and since the AAdvantage program classifies the entire continent of Africa as a single region, you’d need the following number of miles to get from the U.S. to Morocco:
- Economy: 40,000 miles
- Business class: 75,000 miles
Royal Air Maroc typically operates nonstop flights from its Casablanca (CMN) hub to Boston (BOS), New York-JFK, Washington-Dulles (IAD) and Miami (MIA) — though these frequencies have been suspended in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
RELATED: Some airlines have suspended operations due to the coronavirus outbreak
Now is not the time to be traveling unnecessarily given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, so this announcement shouldn’t drive anyone to book unnecessary travel to utilize the new partnership. However, if you are planning a trip to Morocco (or beyond) in the future, there are a number of ways to earn American miles without flying — including online shopping portals for your online purchases. The AAdvantage eShopping site, for example, allows you to earn bonus AAdvantage miles for purchases at hundreds of retailers.
You could also consider adding a new credit card to your wallet to boost your account balance as you consider future travel plans. For example, the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard® is currently offering a welcome bonus of 60,000 miles after spending $2,500 within the first three months of account opening. You can also earn 2x miles at restaurants and at gas stations, though you wouldn’t be able to leverage some of the travel-specific perks on the card at the moment — like a free checked bag and priority boarding. Nevertheless, this could be a great option for American flyers looking forward to booking your next trip.
It’s always great to have new earning and redemption options in a program, so it’s nice to see American and Royal Air Maroc move forward with this partnership — despite the continued uncertainty with the coronavirus. While many travelers won’t be able to benefit from this announcement immediately, it’ll be nice to utilize when the travel industry begins returning to normal.
Featured image courtesy of Brendan Dorsey / The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.