Delta Air Lines has hopes of beefing up its presence in the skies over the Pacific Ocean. Now, the carrier is sharing its newest route.

Next spring, Delta will launch nonstop service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Manila.

The new flight will mark the Atlanta-based carrier's first nonstop service between the U.S. mainland and the Philippines.

The route is set to launch on March 28, 2027, and should give SkyMiles loyalists an enticing new destination in the South Pacific.

Read more: How your points and miles are shaping where airlines fly

Delta's transpacific vision

It's also just the latest in a series of long-haul routes Delta has added from its Southern California hub.

Last month, the carrier launched flights from LAX to Hong Kong. Its new nonstop service to Melbourne, Australia, launched last December.

Delta Premium Select on an Airbus A350-900. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Expect more where that came from: Delta executives last week said transpacific service represented one of the airline's biggest growth opportunities in the coming years.

"A lot of it is looking at our customers who have a high demand to go to those destinations that we don't fly to," chief commercial officer Joe Esposito said, speaking on the July 10 earnings call.

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"Like Hong Kong — that we just started — or Melbourne, or other places in South Pacific and Southeast Asia," he added.

Delta's return to Manila

Interestingly, this isn't technically Delta's first foray into the Philippines.

The carrier once operated fifth-freedom service to Ninoy Acquino International Airport (MNL) from Seoul — and Tokyo's Narita Airport (NRT) before that. Those routes ended during the COVID-19 pandemic and never returned.

Skyline of Manila, the capital of the Philippines. AZMANL/E+ VIA GETTY IMAGES

Now, Delta is making its return to Manila with nonstop flights from the West Coast, where it'll be the second airline — but the first U.S. carrier — to link Los Angeles with MNL.

Already a fixture on the LAX-Manila route? Flag carrier Philippine Airlines which, by the way, is expected to become the next member of the Oneworld alliance.

Now, with Delta joining the mix and United Airlines already boasting existing service to Manila from its San Francisco International Airport (SFO) hub, travelers' options for getting to the South Pacific destination on points and miles are rapidly expanding.

"The addition of Manila builds on the world-class travel experience our customers have come to expect from Delta while strengthening our position as LAX's leading global carrier and premier West Coast hub," Delta vice president of network planning Jeff Arinder said in a statement announcing the news Friday.

Route details

Delta plans to fly the LAX-MNL route with an Airbus A350-900 which, depending on the cabin configuration, can boast as many as 40 Delta One suites.

The reveal of this newest Pacific route comes weeks after the airline cut the ribbon on its newest upscale Delta One Lounge at LAX — its second at the hub and the fifth in its network.

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